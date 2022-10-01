With an energized home crowd, Kodiak fought off match point after match point. Six, to be exact. The Bears needed at least one more, though. Colony silenced the fans who showed up in force for Saturday’s Dig Pink match with a kill by Vanessa Schachle and a service ace by Charlee Clark to polish off the sweep with an intense 32-30 third-set victory.

KODIAK, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO