Read full article on original website
Related
Iconic Colorado mountain lodge closes after 57 years when lease isn't renewed
IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Life is full of twists and turns, whether it's driving the winding road up 14,000 feet of Mount Evans or taking in the beauty of leaf-peeping season on the mountain. Many often make the trek for the staple that sits at the peak, Echo Lake Lodge and Restaurant.
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado
Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
Life of Adam Merriman celebrated in Vail
The legendary life of Adam Merriman was celebrated at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Saturday, with hundreds in attendance. Merriman, 50, was a snowboarding pioneer in Colorado, but is better remembered in his later years as a devoted husband and father to his wife Jamie and 11-year-old son, Aaron. He died following an electric skateboard accident Sept. 13.
Summit Daily News
As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County
As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
viatravelers.com
27 Fun & Best Things to Do in Breckenridge, Colorado
Breckenridge, Colorado, is a great place to visit at any time of year. This mountain town was established in 1859 and was incorporated in 1880. Today, it’s the county seat of Summit County and is home to just over 5,000 residents. Historic downtown Breckenridge sits at 9,600 feet of elevation, but many of the vacation homes, resorts, hotels, attractions, and certainly the ski mountain are much higher than that.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘We’ll pack when we get there’ — Artist, jazz lover Mary Noone remembered
Mary Noone had a talent for adding new colors to every aspect of her life. She saw the colors in the world that others couldn’t always find, embraced being present and never took anything too seriously along the way. “You couldn’t contain her even if you wanted to. She...
Summit Daily News
Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard
ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
Family sues after missing son found dead in lake
The family of a man found dead in a Littleton lake is taking legal action against the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and a local care facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs after accident in Glenwood Canyon
Eastbound Interstate 70 has been reopened at Exit 116 in Glenwood Springs Friday evening a traffic accident in Glenwood Canyon prompted a near 2-1/2 hour closure, according to a Garfield County Emergency Communications alert. The highway closed just before 5:30 p.m. and was reopened at about 7:45 p.m. Support Local...
Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents
After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
Democrat Meghan Lukens has significantly outraised Republican Savannah Wolfson in race for Colorado House
While Democrat Meghan Lukens has raised nearly $42,000 more than her Republican opponent Savannah Wolfson in the Colorado House District 26 race, Wolfson’s donations are outpacing Lukens’ since the June primary, a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis shows. The analysis, which reviewed campaign contributions in the last three...
CBS News
'I want you all dead': Boulder man arrested for threatening phone calls placed to politician's offices
A 46-year-old Boulder man is set to go to trial next year on charges of stalking and harassment after allegedly making hundreds of threatening phone calls in a single day to a Colorado congressman's offices. Travis Chaudoir is accused of calling the Boulder and Washington D.C. offices of Rep. Joe...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fatal crash temporarily closes eastbound Interstate 70, now reopen
Authorities said that a fatal crash closed the eastbound direction of Interstate 70 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel Saturday morning, but it has since been reopened.
Comments / 0