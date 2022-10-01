ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanderlust Wellman

Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of Colorado

Colorado has many must-visit cities and towns, but most people will typically think of the same places such as Denver, Boulder, and Colorado Springs. If you have heard of any of these mountain towns it's probably only because of skiing. Have you ever thought about visiting before the winter chaos? Here are some of my favorite mountain towns that you should consider visiting during your trip to Colorado.
Vail Daily

Life of Adam Merriman celebrated in Vail

The legendary life of Adam Merriman was celebrated at the Colorado Snowsports Museum on Saturday, with hundreds in attendance. Merriman, 50, was a snowboarding pioneer in Colorado, but is better remembered in his later years as a devoted husband and father to his wife Jamie and 11-year-old son, Aaron. He died following an electric skateboard accident Sept. 13.
Summit Daily News

As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County

As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
viatravelers.com

27 Fun & Best Things to Do in Breckenridge, Colorado

Breckenridge, Colorado, is a great place to visit at any time of year. This mountain town was established in 1859 and was incorporated in 1880. Today, it’s the county seat of Summit County and is home to just over 5,000 residents. Historic downtown Breckenridge sits at 9,600 feet of elevation, but many of the vacation homes, resorts, hotels, attractions, and certainly the ski mountain are much higher than that.
Summit Daily News

Bears charge humans near pile of corn on Aspen yard

ASPEN — While community members, Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff, municipal and county agencies as well as bear coalitions gathered at Pitkin County Library to discuss human-bear conflict solutions on Tuesday evening, two black bears were reportedly bluff charging pedestrians in an Aspen neighborhood. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers...
CBS Denver

Douglas County helps prepare evacuation plans for residents

After December's massive Marshall fire that destroyed over 1,000 homes in Boulder County, fire agencies want to make sure you have a plan, should something like that happen again.That's why multiple agencies in Douglas County came together on Saturday to prepare for a catastrophic wildfire.Deputies went door-to-door to talk with residents about evacuating. They even brought out the helicopter, which Douglas County uses for rapid and aggressive responses.They also showed the inside of their mobile command post truck, that's where dispatchers manage communications during an emergency – from anywhere in the county.
