Florida car dealer sold triple the number of Lamborghinis last year than normal as luxury vehicle sales soared post-pandemic
The car dealership sold nearly 30 Lamborghinis in 2021, even though it normally moves just 10 a year, owner Jack Hanania told The Wall Street Journal.
Elon Musk Promises Cybertruck Can Be Used As A Boat
Elon Musk is no stranger to saying strange and often controversial things. This time, the billionaire is claiming that the Cybertruck - when it eventually arrives - will be waterproof. He shared the surprising promise on Twitter, writing it "will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it can cross rivers, lakes & even seas that aren't too choppy."
Top Speed
The Real Reason Why Car Companies are Retiring the Manual Transmission
The car industry is one of the most competitive ones and progress is inevitable. With that said, progress sometimes requires sacrifices and, in this case, it seems the sacrificial lamb is the manual transmission. The days of the third pedal are numbered as most car manufacturers, nowadays, see little sense in offering it on their models. This applies especially to mass-produced and high-performance vehicles. While in some markets, certain models are offered exclusively with a manual, a case in point being the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R, which in Canada, is offered only with the six-speed manual, manufacturers like Mercedes-Benz are killing the manual transmission altogether by 2023. While low demand is, often, pointed out as the main reason for retiring the third pedal, there’s a lot more to it.
Road & Track
Someone Paid $5,000 For This Ferrari Race Car Bed at Auction
Texas kitchen cabinet mogul Gene Ponder auctioned off his entire collection of classic cars and memorabilia in late September. It included some of the best designs from Aston Martin, MG, Ferrari, Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz and other manufacturers, as well as some quirky bits of automotive memorabilia. It seems like Ponder liked...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Sends Scathing Message to Tesla Investors
Elon Musk is not a Chief Executive Officer like the others. Tesla's (TSLA) boss is atypical. He refuses to obey the rules often imposed on executives of public companies. The billionaire did not hesitate to relaunch the showdown with the U.S Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) despite a 2018 settlement with the regulator.
Road & Track
Ferrari Enzo Crashed While Being Delivered to Its Owner
The owner anticipating delivery of a Ferrari Enzo got some bad news this week after it crashed on the U.K. island of Jersey. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Road & Track
The 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Is Astonishing
Let’s get the criticism out of the way. The 2023 Corvette Z06 we sampled had some suspect panel gaps. In the spec provided, this car cost $162,000, so you’d expect top quality everywhere. The steering wheel is still an awkward square shape that makes it tough to find a comfortable grip. The interior is leagues better than every generation before, but the line of buttons for the climate control can be inscrutable in direct sunlight, and the wall it creates between the driver and passenger is still annoying. The dual-clutch gearbox will still occasionally deny downshifts.
Ferrari Reveals It’s First Not-An-SUV – Meet The Purosangue
It’s been a long time since we first heard rumours that Ferrari was working on an SUV, and since then we’ve been keeping our eyes out for hints at what the Maranello company has in store for the industry. Now the Purosangue has finally been released, and we’ve been told by the marque that it’s not an SUV, despite it looking like an SUV with an SUV body, an SUV layout, and filling the SUV-sized space in the Ferrari lineup. Right…
3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years – Or Sooner
Secular growth opportunities could help these companies become massive in the long run.
US News and World Report
GM Outsells Toyota in U.S. as Industry Braces for Brakes on Demand
(Reuters) - General Motors Co outsold Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp in the United States in the third quarter, data on Monday showed, but analysts and investors are fretting that a darkening economic picture will lead to a drop in car sales. Thus far, a shortage of cars due to...
BMW i4 M50 By Kith Is A Green Beauty Limited To Only Seven Units
Following a successful collaboration with the lifestyle apparel brand Kith on a special edition M4, BMW knew it wanted to give the same treatment to another model. After the German automaker teased another special edition, this time based on the 2023 BMW i4 M50 electric sedan we now get to say hello to the BMW i4 M50 by Kith that's limited to just seven units globally (that's 143 fewer than the BMW M4 Competition x Kith). In fact, one of those seven will be auctioned off, meaning only six of them are truly up for grabs.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
Ford Accused Of Using Cheap Steel On Super Duty Trucks
A class action lawsuit brought on by owners of Ford Super Duty trucks is accusing the automaker of fraudulent concealment, among other things, pertaining to the crash integrity of their vehicles. Attorneys from Hagens Berman say they have proof that Ford has used increasingly weaker steel and materials in the roof of Super Duty trucks built between 1999 and 2016.
Autoblog
CarMax’s huge earnings miss could mean trouble ahead for new-car market
New-car sales are expected to rise in the just-ending third quarter, but a deteriorating market for used vehicles — which sent CarMax Inc. shares tumbling Thursday — suggests trouble ahead for automakers. The resale market often indicates where new-car demand is headed — and CarMax said vehicle sales...
All-Electric BMW i5 Spied As Mercedes EQE Showdown Draws Closer
Looking at the current BMW 5 Series is almost a shock because, well, there's nothing shocking about it. It's one of the last BMWs with classic, elegant lines and almost the antithesis to the new XM that was revealed a few days ago. But will the electric version of the 5 Series, the new i5, follow suit?
Toyota's bZ3 Electric Sedan Will Start At Just $28,000
The second official Toyota bZ model leaked in late August, sporting a face heavily inspired by the Crown. The bZ3 sedan is destined only for China and was co-developed by BYD, a vast Chinese conglomerate that builds everything from cars to buses to EV batteries. Automotive News spoke to three sources close to the company, who revealed that production and sales will start by the end of the year.
BMW X4 M Gets Power Upgrade To Match A Lamborghini
Right off the factory line in Germany, the BMW X4 M Competition makes a boatload of power. To be specific, it generates 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. However, we all know people want more than that and the guys at Manhart are experts at taking BMW M cars and making them go even faster. The German tuning house's latest creation is this BMW X4 M Comp that is now more powerful than an X6 M.
Truth About Cars
Lamborghini Finally Finishes Building Its Last-run V12-powered Aventador Ultimae
In 2021, Lamborghini announced the Aventador Ultimae, a super-limited swan song to the automaker’s iconic V12 engine. Unfortunately for Lambo and anyone waiting for one of the cars, a shipwreck took some of the cars down with it, leading the automaker to extend the timeline and build more cars.
Toyota And Lexus Will Give You A Ten-Year Free Trial On New Safety Systems
Toyota and Lexus have both announced an extension to the pair's Safety Connect and Service Connect systems, likely in the hopes of drawing more customers into their plans. Both are relatively similar, with some nice advantages if you happen to own, say, a Lexus NX as opposed to a Toyota Tundra.
CarBuzz.com
