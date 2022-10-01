Read full article on original website
Texas football vs. OU: 4 bold predictions for an unpredictable Red River
The highly anticipated matchup between Texas football and the Oklahoma Sooners in the Red River Rivalry game is now just a few days away. On Oct. 8, Texas will face Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to go for a win in Red River for the first time since 2018.
Steve Sarkisian Updates Longhorns QB Situation Ahead of Red River Showdown vs. Oklahoma
Texas hopes to finally be healthy at the quarterback position for the first time in a month.
OSU Moves On Up In The Rankings, While OU Slips Out
The Cowboys were able to avenge last year's Big 12 Championship loss against Baylor in a 36-25 win, while the Sooners were mauled by Texas Christian in a stunning 55-24 loss. Oklahoma State were able to move up to seventh in the AP Top 25, while Oklahoma is now unranked.
KSAT 12
MONDAY HUDDLE: How good is TCU after rout of Oklahoma?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. TCU off to unbeaten start after lopsided win over Oklahoma. If at the beginning of the...
Report: Multiple College Football Players Plan On Sitting Out
A new era in college football is here. With the addition of the transfer portal and eligibility rules, we're seeing more and more players move around. Some players are even choosing to sit out once they decide they're going to move on - even during the regular season. On Monday,...
WFAA
Former Texas standout and WNBA player Tiffany Jackson dies at 37
AUSTIN, Texas — Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer, the school announced. She was 37. Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast...
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Has a Mini Reunion at Son Bryce's College Football Game
The Pioneer Woman host's family gathered at the University of North Texas to cheer Bryce on It was a family affair at Ree Drummond's son's football game this weekend! As Bryce Drummond took the field as part of the University of North Texas football squad, his mom, 53, father Ladd, and sisters Paige and Alex joined the crowd in cheering him on. Alex posted a string of photos of the Drummond crew in their green attire as they watched the game play out. The photos appeared to be...
Do you have a potty mouth? If you live in North Texas, study says you swear more than most of the country
Well, @#$%, it looks like a new study has found out what cities across the country swear the most, and, North Texas it's not looking very peachy.
fsrmagazine.com
Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite
Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
For high school homecoming, mum's the word: Southern tradition takes off in Texas in a big way
High school homecoming mums are taking off in a big way in Texas as homecoming football games kick off this fall — here's the back story of the tradition and the latest word on mum-making.
WFAA
Shut the front door! New study ranks Dallas as No. 4 most potty-mouthed city in U.S. – and Fort Worth comes in at No. 5
DALLAS — Frack! Son of a gun! Son of a biscuit!. You've probably heard the not-so-PC versions of the above phrases before. That's because – according to a new study – Americans have some potty-mouths and need that bar of soap!. But things are especially cuss-filled around...
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
fox4news.com
Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'
DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
3 Texas spots among top-ranked Mexican restaurants in the country
October is underway as the fall season continues and October 4, one of the best food days of the year, is National Taco Day. Even better, it's a Tuesday, making this the Taco Tuesday of 2022.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns
If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
These are the best steakhouses in Texas, report says
When it comes to eating in Texas there are a few must-haves, Tex-Mex, barbecue, and, of course, a nice juicy steak.
These are the best spots in Dallas to eat chili, according to Yelp reviewers
Alright Texas, while we know it's cold outside and it's time to fire up your favorite chili recipe, will you be putting beans in it? Either way, chili is chili and it sure is delicious on a cool afternoon/evening with some football blaring on every television screen available.
KOCO
Oklahomans aboard train heading to Fort Worth during deadly collision
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahomans were aboard a train headed for Fort Worth when the train was involved in a deadly collision. "We're in about the third car back, and we were told the people in the first car could feel the impact," said Lynda Savage, Amtrak passenger. Savage said...
Say It Ain’t So! This Iconic TEXAS McDonald’s Has Been Torn Down For Remodel?
It was one of the most ICONIC McDonald's in Texas and for that matter in the world. The McDonald's Zoo in Dallas near the Dallas Zoo has been one of the most unique McDonald's anywhere. This McDonald's used to actually look like a zoo! Made so much sense since it was near the Dallas Zoo! But, unfortunately, that has recently changed!
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership
A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
FanSided
