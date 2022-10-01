ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

KSAT 12

MONDAY HUDDLE: How good is TCU after rout of Oklahoma?

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. TCU off to unbeaten start after lopsided win over Oklahoma. If at the beginning of the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Has a Mini Reunion at Son Bryce's College Football Game

The Pioneer Woman host's family gathered at the University of North Texas to cheer Bryce on It was a family affair at Ree Drummond's son's football game this weekend! As Bryce Drummond took the field as part of the University of North Texas football squad, his mom, 53, father Ladd, and sisters Paige and Alex joined the crowd in cheering him on. Alex posted a string of photos of the Drummond crew in their green attire as they watched the game play out. The photos appeared to be...
DENTON, TX
fsrmagazine.com

Black Bear Diner Makes its Dallas Debut in Mesquite

Black Bear Diner announced its entrance into the Dallas market with the opening of its newest diner in Mesquite. Located at 3730 Towne Crossing Blvd, the opening is the company’s first of five impending Texas openings, and marks the brand’s 12th location in the state, following its recent openings in both McAllen and Pasadena.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Ticket founder Mike Rhyner returns on new sports station 'The Freak'

DALLAS - Dallas-Fort Worth radio legend Mike Rhyner returned to the airwaves on Monday on an all-new sports and talk radio station, 97.1 The Freak. Rhyner, the founder of the Marconi Award-winning station The Ticket 96.7/1310, posted a "first day out of retirement" photo on Twitter listing his employer as 97.1 The Freak on Monday.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
DALLAS, TX
The Mansion: Dallas Icon Changes Hands, Back to Local Ownership

A Dallas landmark property, the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek, changed ownership Thursday coming home to local and somewhat related hands. The hotel is one of the most luxurious in Dallas, having 142 rooms in nine stories, a bar, the namesake restaurant where Dean Fearing created his famous Lobster Tacos, and meeting rooms. Until Thursday, it was owned by a Hong Kong-based hotel company that still owns the Rosewood brand, but is now in the hands of HN Capital Partners, a private real estate investment firm led by Vipin Nambiar. The firm was originally backed by Hunt Consolidated, where Mr. Nambiar worked for several years. Ray Hunt remains a minority partner. Other HN local holdings include the W Hotel in Victory Park and multiple properties in the Dallas Design District. HN was also involved in the planning and development of the Dallas Virgin Hotel in the Design District.
DALLAS, TX
