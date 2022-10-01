ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ZooBoo tickets now on sale; event kicks off Oct. 12

By Anna Ashcraft
 3 days ago

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Tickets are now on sale for Erie Zoo’s family-friendly Halloween event, ZooBoo.

The Erie Zoo posted on its Facebook page that tickets went on sale Saturday, Oct. 1 for the event that kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 12.

ZooBoo 2022 runs Wednesday through Sunday for three weeks in October. It is a nighttime event (6 to 9 p.m.), however on Saturdays and Sundays there are daytime and nighttime options (noon to 9 p.m.).

Get your Halloween costumes ready, ZooBoo runs October 12-16, 19-23, and 26-30. Visit eriezoo.org for more information, hours, and ticket pricing for ZooBoo 2022.

The zoo also posted on its Facebook page that it will be closing early on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3 p.m. to prepare for its Lions, Tigers & Beers fundraiser.

