Read full article on original website
Related
heraldcourier.com
Blue Ridge Tunnel among nine sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
The Blue Ridge Tunnel, which runs between Nelson and Augusta counties, was recently recognized for its historic significance. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources announced Sept. 22 the tunnel and eight other historic sites have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The other sites were the Martinsville Historic District; African American Resources in Fauquier County; Goodloe House in Staunton; South Garden in New Kent County; Jarratt House in Petersburg; former Crest Kitchenette Motel (now the Cutty Sark Motel Efficiencies) in Virginia Beach; and Blue Marlin Lodge in Virginia Beach.
heraldcourier.com
600 were without power Monday due to Ian
About 600 Appalachian Power customers remained without power late Monday afternoon as a result of tropical storm Ian moving through the region. The former hurricane significantly decreased in strength by the time it arrived in Virginia. Despite this, the rain and the gusts of wind left 29,000 Appalachian Power customers without power over parts of the weekend. Its service area includes parts of West Virginia, Tennessee, and Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Officials provide update on hurricane recovery effort
Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida to the Carolinas, the dangers persisted, and even worsened in some places, making it clear the road to recovery from this monster storm will be long and painful. At least 68 people have been confirmed dead: 61 in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba. In Florida, search and rescue missions continue in Fort Myers Beach, and residents who evacuated are being kept from their homes. Flooded roadways and washed-out bridges to barrier islands left many people isolated amid limited cellphone service and a lack of basic amenities such as water, electricity and the internet. Officials warned that the situation in many areas isn't expected to improve for several days because the rain that fell has nowhere to go because waterways are overflowing.
heraldcourier.com
Chatham County confronts past with lynching victims memorial
PITTSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Chatham County Chatham County is confronting horrific acts in its history with a new marker memorializing local victims of lynching. Community members and officials recently gathered at the Chatham County government annex in Pittsboro to unveil a marker remembering several Black people who were lynched in Chatham County between 1885 and 1921.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Shift to the east spared the area much of Ian's wind and rain
Hurricane Ian took a turn to the east, sparing the greater Bristol region much of the forecasted rain and wind from the massive storm that clobbered Florida. “We avoided much of the impact in this area,” Doug Schneider, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service at Morristown, Tennessee, said Sunday afternoon. “It ended up taking a right turn and moving out to the Florida peninsula and then made landfall again at the South Carolina coastline.”
heraldcourier.com
Culpeper man's butternut squash breaks state record
Paul Jarosh was so focused on cultivating big pumpkins, he didn’t pay much attention to a butternut squash that was growing by as much as a foot a week during the peak of summer. The Culpeper County man came to realize its giant potential and did better by the...
heraldcourier.com
Youngkin's energy plan gives hope to fossil fuel sources
Virginia would use its existing nuclear expertise to jump into a new way of generating electricity – small modular reactors — and return to the State Corporation Commission much of the oversight the General Assembly has stripped away over the years under a new energy plan Gov. Glenn Youngkin is proposing for the state.
heraldcourier.com
Excessive force lawsuit filed after Virginia man's death
FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — The son of a 77-year-old man who died after sustaining injuries during a traffic stop in Virginia earlier this year has filed a $6 million lawsuit that alleges the deputies involved in his father's arrest used excessive force. The civil complaint from Ian Ennis,...
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldcourier.com
Virginia paid Governor Youngkin's political ad agency $268k to make a tourism ad - featuring Youngkin.
The political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s successful bid for Virginia governor, which created his branding and specializes in work for Republican candidates, received a $268,600 contract from a state agency to produce a tourism video that heavily features Youngkin himself. The ad will appear in Virginia's airports and...
heraldcourier.com
New energy innovation project coming to Wise County
RICHMOND, Va. — Southwest Virginia will host an energy technology project designed to promote innovation, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday. The Energy DELTA Lab’s initial site will be located in Wise County near the town of Pound, according to a written statement. Current plans call for the potential development of additional testbed sites around the region.
heraldcourier.com
7 charts that show where home sales are headed in Virginia
Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly. Interactive: 7 charts that show where home sales are headed in Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Regulators propose $125K settlement with coal company
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Company LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three...
IN THIS ARTICLE
heraldcourier.com
A1 Minute! October 4, 2022: Time out space created in Virginia prisons; Planning commission okays temporary landscaping; COVID cases have reached new lows[A1]
Virginia paid Governor Youngkin's political ad agency $268k to make a tourism ad - featuring Youngkin. The political advertising agency behind Glenn Youngkin’s successful bid for Virginia governor, which created his branding and specializes in work for Republican candidates, received a $268,600 contract from a state agency to produce a tourism video that heavily features Youngkin himself.
heraldcourier.com
Virginia sports wagering totals rise in August
Virginia’s sports betting totals rose in August – up 56% from the same month in 2021 and 7% compared to July, according to the Virginia Lottery. In addition, online play of traditional lottery games has now generated more than $2 billion in winnings in just two years. The...
heraldcourier.com
Loretta Lynn, coal miner's daughter and country queen, dies at 90
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press,...
heraldcourier.com
RAW: PUERTO RICO/FIONA: BIDEN-BEEN THROUGH SO MUCH
"Puerto Rico is a strong place. And Puerto Ricans are strong people, but even so, you have had to bear so much more than need be and you haven't gotten the help in a timely way."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
heraldcourier.com
THS graduation rate down since pandemic
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Following two consecutive years of decline, high school graduation rates in Tennessee rebounded last school year to exceed pre-pandemic levels. A new report shows 89.8% of Tennessee’s high school seniors graduated on time during the 2021-22 school year, according to the Tennessee Department of Education. That’s an increase of 1.1% from a year ago, but up just 0.1% from 2018-19, per TDOE data.
heraldcourier.com
Transgender athletes case back in court
Cisgender runners suing to prevent transgender athletes from competing in girls high school sports in Connecticut were in federal court in Manhattan on Thursday. Former Connecticut high school track and field runners Chelsea Mitchell, Alanna Smith and Selina Soule, appeared with their attorney Christiana Kiefer from the group called Alliance Defending Freedom. They are appealing the dismissal of their lawsuit. The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference, which oversees scholastic sports in the state, allows high school athletes to compete in sports according to their gender identity. In the suit, the cisgender athletes and their lawyers argued they were deprived of wins, state titles and athletic opportunities by being forced to compete against two transgender sprinters, Terry Miller and Andraya Yearwood. All the student-athletes in the case have since graduated from high school. A panel of judges will release a decision sometime in the next several months on whether or not to uphold the dismissal of the lawsuit.
Comments / 0