Riot preemptively adjusts revamped League item to prevent abuse

Season 12 is slowly coming to an end, meaning that Riot Games is already elbow-deep in experimentation, limit-testing, and balance testing for the upcoming season 13. The entire list of changes hitting the live servers with preseason, although still a work in progress, is already ready for testing on PBE.
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?

Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#United Nations#Video Game#Kr Esports#Mazino#Lan#Latam#De Nosotros Nos
VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches

Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
GM Hikaru calls latest development in Niemann cheating scandal a ‘disaster’

GM Hikaru Nakamura is by far the most influential content creator in the game of chess. But unlike other Twitch streamers, he didn’t get there by being overly theatrical. As you might expect from a chess grandmaster, Hikaru is known for being calculated and thoughtful in his reactions. So seeing him call the recent Wall Street Journal report on Hans Niemann’s cheating scandal a “disaster” is all the more impactful.
Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A

No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?

Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
XQc quickly changes plans after seeing monstrous 30,000-player queue for Overwatch 2

Overwatch 2 has finally been released to thousands of eager fans’ delight, but unfortunately for many, Activision Blizzard’s servers have been unable to handle the volume of users attempting to enter the game, causing massive player queues. And these are the exact circumstances xQc found himself in after starting his Twitch broadcast earlier today, and he wasn’t happy about it.
Undecember is standout winner of Steam Next Fest after battling its way into lofty ‘most played’ leaderboard

Undecember has pushed through the top 50 most played barrier and as Steam Next Fest continues, it might be one of the games to remember. Steam Next Fest shines a light on all upcoming titles, with this year’s celebration running from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. Next Fest showcases a large collection of hundreds of new titles, with names like Dredge, Manor Lords, and Soulstone Survivors being a part of the most popular games so far.
Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite

Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. While the base...
