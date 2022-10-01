Read full article on original website
MAD Lions devour Saigon Buffalo in first League best-of-five of 2022 World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. MAD Lions took down Saigon Buffalo today in the first best-of-five of the 2022 League of...
Young CS:GO stars torzsi, xertioN help MOUZ defeat OG in Europe RMR B opener
OG didn't stand a chance on Vertigo. The European CS:GO squad of young stars on MOUZ have debuted at IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) B with a 16-10 victory over OG today. MOUZ enjoyed a relatively easy game thanks to carry performances by Dorian “xertioN” Berman (25-15...
Riot preemptively adjusts revamped League item to prevent abuse
Season 12 is slowly coming to an end, meaning that Riot Games is already elbow-deep in experimentation, limit-testing, and balance testing for the upcoming season 13. The entire list of changes hitting the live servers with preseason, although still a work in progress, is already ready for testing on PBE.
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?
Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
Evil Geniuses stomp at Worlds 2022 finally snaps NA curse against EU that had lasted more than 8 years
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. The NA curse is broken. After Evil Geniuses dominated MAD Lions at the League of Legends...
‘Esports is woven into the fabric of who I am’: Pastrytime says goodbye to his casting career in the LCS
Julian “Pastrytime” Carr has been a League of Legends caster since 2010. Over the years, he established himself as an icon in shoutcasting world. This allowed him to transition from Australian-only broadcasts to the LCS, one of the biggest leagues in the world. But today, Pastrytime retired as a caster in North America.
VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches
Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
GM Hikaru calls latest development in Niemann cheating scandal a ‘disaster’
GM Hikaru Nakamura is by far the most influential content creator in the game of chess. But unlike other Twitch streamers, he didn’t get there by being overly theatrical. As you might expect from a chess grandmaster, Hikaru is known for being calculated and thoughtful in his reactions. So seeing him call the recent Wall Street Journal report on Hans Niemann’s cheating scandal a “disaster” is all the more impactful.
EG Inspired gives MAD Lions one last sting with on-stage BM after sweeping EU rivals at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Evil Geniuses’ Kacper “Inspired” Słoma made sure to bid a proper farewell to MAD Lions after...
Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
Elyoya’s Worlds-first jungle pick not enough after behemoth game from Zeka, DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Oft-maligned and inconsistent in regular season play in the LCK, Korean fourth seed DRX are making...
G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A
No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
Hour and a half from hell: How a League of Legends streamer terrorizes his students
Mark “NEACE” Neace is an ex-army intelligence sergeant and multi-season League of Legends Challenger that devotes his time to coaching players struggling to climb through the ranks. Scrutinized in the past by the League community for smurfing, unorthodox coaching methods, and similar toxic behavior, NEACE is one of...
How long are the queue times in Overwatch 2?
Players have been waiting a long time and suffered a drought of content before the sequel to Overwatch 2 launched earlier today. Now, they’re waiting even longer in the queue to get into the game. Queue times are varying widely depending on who you speak to. Some players are...
XSET releases VALORANT roster, allows players to explore options ahead of 2023
Organizations that didn’t make franchising are starting to make moves to either allow the sale of players’ contracts or let them out of their contracts to explore more options. XSET is the latest team to release its VALORANT roster ahead of the 2023 season. The entire XSET VALORANT...
Chemtech Drake makes return with fresh new spin for League’s 2023 preseason
After getting pulled from the pit at the start of 2023, Riot Games has resurrected the Chemtech Drake and it will be making its triumphant return for League of Legends’ upcoming 2023 preseason. But don’t worry summoner, this will be the only time that anything will be resurrecting now.
XQc quickly changes plans after seeing monstrous 30,000-player queue for Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has finally been released to thousands of eager fans’ delight, but unfortunately for many, Activision Blizzard’s servers have been unable to handle the volume of users attempting to enter the game, causing massive player queues. And these are the exact circumstances xQc found himself in after starting his Twitch broadcast earlier today, and he wasn’t happy about it.
Hitting their stride: Evil Geniuses return to form, exact revenge on DetonatioN FocusMe at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Far from safe regardless, North America’s third seed brushed aside DetonatioN FocusMe tonight and injected a...
Undecember is standout winner of Steam Next Fest after battling its way into lofty ‘most played’ leaderboard
Undecember has pushed through the top 50 most played barrier and as Steam Next Fest continues, it might be one of the games to remember. Steam Next Fest shines a light on all upcoming titles, with this year’s celebration running from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10. Next Fest showcases a large collection of hundreds of new titles, with names like Dredge, Manor Lords, and Soulstone Survivors being a part of the most popular games so far.
Where to tune the TV as Bytes in Fortnite
Regardless of the chapter and season, Fortnite’s battle pass is always filled with various cosmetics that players work toward unlocking until they rotate out. If you’ve been actively playing in Chapter Three, season four, then you may have already unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. While the base...
