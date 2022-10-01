Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
MAD Lions devour Saigon Buffalo in first League best-of-five of 2022 World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. MAD Lions took down Saigon Buffalo today in the first best-of-five of the 2022 League of...
dotesports.com
League caster Azael says he’s ‘pretty nervous’ about changes coming to game in 2023 preseason
Riot Games revealed its expansive plans for the upcoming League of Legends preseason earlier today. And one professional League shoutcaster, Isaac “Azael” Cummings-Bentley, criticized the game developer in a thread on Twitter for making the game less rewarding for players who put in the hours to learn more about League. Azael specifically said he’s “pretty nervous about the direction of added information in [the] LoL preseason.”
dotesports.com
The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?
Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
dotesports.com
Young CS:GO stars torzsi, xertioN help MOUZ defeat OG in Europe RMR B opener
OG didn't stand a chance on Vertigo. The European CS:GO squad of young stars on MOUZ have debuted at IEM Rio Major Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) B with a 16-10 victory over OG today. MOUZ enjoyed a relatively easy game thanks to carry performances by Dorian “xertioN” Berman (25-15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
VALORANT rostermania continues as Sentinels confirms Rawkus removal, brings in new coaches
Sentinels, a staple squad in VALORANT since its professional conception, is making changes once more. The North American roster has changed players multiple times in recent history, with notable names like Mike “Shroud” Grzesiek making their mark in competitive play for the team, and now Sentinels are making moves again in order to make their way to the top of the pecking order.
dotesports.com
3.7 quintillion health? League’s new Mythic item is already breaking the game
League of Legends Season 12 is slowly but surely coming to an end with less than a month left to grind your ideal rank for the season. That being said, Riot Games shipped a series of changes that will hit the live servers as soon as the 2023 preseason begins in November. Since preseason testing can never go without a myriad of bugs, unintentional interactions, and unexpected errors, we are seeing a similar pattern this year too.
dotesports.com
Slicing and dicing: Humanoid brings Fnatic toward a top finish in the play-ins stage of Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. These final matches of the 2022 League of Legends play-ins stage will determine what teams continue...
dotesports.com
OG will finally play with its full Dota 2 roster at The International 2022
Due to visa issues, OG’s Dota 2 team had to play with a stand-in in all Major tournaments except Riad Masters this year. Despite achieving great success, all members expressed their willingness to continue playing with the team’s missing member, Misha, which will be the case in the upcoming The International 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
Hour and a half from hell: How a League of Legends streamer terrorizes his students
Mark “NEACE” Neace is an ex-army intelligence sergeant and multi-season League of Legends Challenger that devotes his time to coaching players struggling to climb through the ranks. Scrutinized in the past by the League community for smurfing, unorthodox coaching methods, and similar toxic behavior, NEACE is one of...
dotesports.com
League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options
For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.
dotesports.com
Chemtech Drake makes return with fresh new spin for League’s 2023 preseason
After getting pulled from the pit at the start of 2023, Riot Games has resurrected the Chemtech Drake and it will be making its triumphant return for League of Legends’ upcoming 2023 preseason. But don’t worry summoner, this will be the only time that anything will be resurrecting now.
dotesports.com
Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
dotesports.com
Elyoya’s Worlds-first jungle pick not enough after behemoth game from Zeka, DRX
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Oft-maligned and inconsistent in regular season play in the LCK, Korean fourth seed DRX are making...
dotesports.com
Aren’t they cute? New pet system replaces jungle items in League’s 2023 preseason
Look out, jungle mains. Some big changes are coming to League of Legends’ most notorious role, starting with the addition of some new furry friends in their inventory. In the upcoming 2023 preseason, Riot Games is planning to replace traditional jungle items with a new companion system that will give users three different pet options that will give champions three sets of buffs.
PETS・
dotesports.com
G2 easy: European powerhouse pull off perfect game against underdog in Europe RMR A
No one expected G2 Esports to lose against CS:GO underdog ECSTATIC in their opening game of Europe RMR A—but the dominant fashion in which they won the game was unexpected. G2 didn’t leave their opponents any breathing room after securing a perfect game by overcoming ECSTATIC 16-0. The Danes were close to claiming several rounds, but the international team controlled the match, with three G2 players finishing the game with fewer than eight deaths.
dotesports.com
Can you get badges in Apex Legends Shadow Royale?
Besides Heirlooms, some of the most coveted items in Apex Legends are badges. These decorative items are unlocked by completing different feats and can be equipped on your player banner to show off your skills to your squadmates and enemies. Some are easy to obtain, like the ones that show your highest rank at the end of a given season, while others, like the Wrath and Wake badges, are much harder to achieve.
dotesports.com
Hitting their stride: Evil Geniuses return to form, exact revenge on DetonatioN FocusMe at Worlds 2022
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Far from safe regardless, North America’s third seed brushed aside DetonatioN FocusMe tonight and injected a...
dotesports.com
After DFM’s win over LOUD, just 2 League regions still haven’t won a Bo5 at MSI or Worlds
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. There are many regions in the League of Legends esports ecosystem, and throughout history, all of...
dotesports.com
VALORANT just had its busiest month ever after Champions 2022
VALORANT has been battling it out with some of the heavy hitters of competitive gaming and esports since its arrival midway through 2020. Its undeniable popularity has continued to rise as time has gone on, with each tournament bringing in more fans and adding more depth to gameplay with viewers learning new techniques and meta-changing tactics almost every week.
dotesports.com
The number of champs already picked at Worlds 2022 proves the meta is more versatile than ever
The meta in League of Legends typically refers to the most commonly used strategies and most picked champions that increase your chances of success. So, it’s safe to say that the meta, besides the very skill of pro players, plays a huge role in professional matches, especially at the World Championship. The first stage of Worlds 2022, the Play-ins, came to a close on Oct. 4. This means we finally have a rough idea of the current state of the meta.
Comments / 0