Silver lining in Saints loss to Vikings? Allen, Dalton, Mathieu reactions on ‘Dattitude,’ Ep. 98
All we asked last week on Dattitude was for the New Orleans Saints to show up in London. And although it took a little while, they did that, but it was a little too late in a 28-25, gut-wrenching, double-doink loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Now, at 1-3, this team...
Who are Louisiana's top prep football teams this week? Check out the LSWA polls
This week’s Louisiana Sports Writers Association prep football polls. First-place votes listed in parentheses in front of the records for teams. Others receiving votes: Rummel 16, West Monroe 14, Byrd 14, Scotlandville 12, East St. John 8, Southside 7, Carencro 1. Class 4A. Team Rec Pts Prv. 1. Westgate...
Justin Jefferson gets the best of Marshon Lattimore in a huge day against his hometown team
LONDON — This game might’ve been played thousands of miles away from New Orleans in front of a kaleidoscope crowd wearing jerseys from all 32 NFL teams, but the folks across the pond got a glimpse of the culture. Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, who were technically...
Who was the best prep football player in the New Orleans area in Week 5? Vote now.
Week 5 of the high school football season again provide plenty of strong individual performances in the New Orleans area. Here's your chance to make your vote count and choose the Player of the Week. The poll will wrap up at noon on Thursday. If you want to submit candidates...
Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris
The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
Questionable penalty on Saints DB Tyrann Mathieu leads to Vikings TD, sparks fury among fans
Stop me if you've heard this one before ... New Orleans Saints fans are angry at NFL referees. In the fourth quarter of Sunday's Vikings game, defensive back Tyrann Mathieu was called for illegal hands to the face on a play that appeared to be a third-down stop by the Saints defense.
Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings
LONDON — The Saints lost another heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday when Wil Lutz's potential game-tying 61-yard field goal attempt bounced off the left upright and crossbar as time expired. Three things we learned from the Saints' 28-25 loss:. Justin Jefferson is really good. The former LSU...
After strong game with the Saints, Latavius Murray is signing with the Denver Broncos
The New Orleans Saints gave Latavius Murray a chance to show what he could still do, and the Denver Broncos will benefit from that. After Denver's young running back Javonte Williams was lost for the season with a knee injury, the Broncos signed Murray off the Saints practice squad, according to an NFL Network report.
Waltclaire Flynn recaps 'crazy' unofficial visit to Clemson
2024 four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn talks about visit to Clemson.
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.
As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
Trey Washington is making his mark in a crowded Ole Miss safety room
Sophomore Trey Washington has carved out a niche among the talent-rich safeties on the 2022 Ole Miss football team.
Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier tops Spencer the Guru's Week 5 waiver wire targets
The injuries continued to pile up for fantasy football managers in Week 4, especially at the running back position with Javonte Williams being lost for the season. There are also once again several key players questionable for Week 5 highlighted by the consensus No. 1 fantasy draft pick in Jonathan Taylor, so the waiver wire will once again be important for those who have uncertainty throughout their fantasy lineup.
Saints' defensive third-down penalties 'killers,' especially in fourth quarter vs. Vikings
A 10-play, 75-yard touchdown drive in the fourth quarter really pushed the Minnesota Vikings ahead in last Sunday’s 28-25 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Vikings began at their own 25-yard line. They made minor moves, not enough for a first down. Not until Saints cornerback Bradley Roby was penalized for defensive holding.
Jeff Duncan: Reeling Saints are playing hard. Now they need to start playing better and smarter
LONDON – The losses are starting to mount for the New Orleans Saints. They are 1-3 after their heartbreaking setback to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Raise your hand if you’ve read that sentence before. The loss was their third in a row since that uplifting season-opening win...
