NOLA.com

Saints shake up practice squad with 5 transactions, sign former All-Pro Chris Harris

The New Orleans Saints announced a flurry of practice squad transactions Tuesday, including the addition of veteran defensive back Chris Harris. In addition to bringing Harris on board, the Saints also signed fullback Adam Prentice and defensive back Jordan Brown to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released defensive back Tre Swilling from the practice squad and waived defensive back DaMarcus Fields from the active roster.
Dennis Allen was asked about Andy Dalton's status after his Saints start. Here's what he said.

As of Monday afternoon, New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen did not have any injury updates on quarterback Jameis Winston (back and ankle), running back Alvin Kamara (rib) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (toe). All three offensive starters were inactive during the Saints’ 28-25 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in London this past Sunday for their Week 4 matchup.
Falcons rookie running back Tyler Allgeier tops Spencer the Guru's Week 5 waiver wire targets

The injuries continued to pile up for fantasy football managers in Week 4, especially at the running back position with Javonte Williams being lost for the season. There are also once again several key players questionable for Week 5 highlighted by the consensus No. 1 fantasy draft pick in Jonathan Taylor, so the waiver wire will once again be important for those who have uncertainty throughout their fantasy lineup.
