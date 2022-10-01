Read full article on original website
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Girls Tennis Excited by Success; Ready for Playoffs
The Maple Grove girls’ tennis team heads into the 2022 post-season excited to improve on an already great year. The Crimson admit they are a little surprised by their team’s 16-1 record this fall, with the graduation from the 2021 team of the state’s top-ranked player, Zoe Adkins, and others.
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Football Falls to SMB
The Park Center football had its homecoming spoiled by visiting SMB as the Wolfpack beat the Pirates 24-14. SMB is a co-op of St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy, and Blake. The Wolfpack built a 10-0 lead after the opening quarter and stretched the lead to 17-0 at halftime. Park Center...
ccxmedia.org
Falcons Weather Storm in Football Thriller
The Armstrong football team retained its perfect record with a 34-29 victory over Chanhassen on homecoming night for the Falcons. Armstrong raced out to a 21-0 lead on a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by Marquan Tucker and two rushing scores by Reggie Carter. The Storm would come back, and a...
ccxmedia.org
Meredith Haakenson Enjoys Soccer Homecoming
Meredith Haakenson called it the cherry on the top. In her fifth and final season playing soccer at the University of Michigan, the Maple Grove native took the field in her home state when the Wolverines visited the Gophers. With a large contingent of family and friends watching, Haakenson scored...
Sentencing Tuesday for man who killed youth baseball coach Jay Boughton
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man is about to learn his fate for murdering a father in a fit of road rage.Jay Boughton was killed in the summer of 2021. The youth baseball coach was driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth with his 16-year-old son.His son says Boughton honked and gestured at another driver, then bullets flew into their car, and they crashed.A few months ago, a jury decided Jamal Smith pulled the trigger.A judge will sentence him Tuesday morning, and WCCO will have a camera in the courtroom.
ccxmedia.org
Park Center Homecoming Crowd Dispersed Due to ‘Unruly Teens’
Police evacuated the crowd at the Park Center homecoming football game Friday night after several fights broke out in the stands toward the end of the game, police said. According to a Brooklyn Park police advisory, officers were concerned about “large groups of unruly teens” and reports that some of the teens could be in a possession of a firearm. Police say no guns were found on the grounds or on anyone.
7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall
A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill South Now To Be Closed 2 Days A Week
Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill, both South and Sartell locations, has always been my favorite places to eat. Unfortunately, like many other eating establishments, it's become very difficult to find quality employees that want to work. I don't know if it's a pandemic hangover or the fact that for...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
ccxmedia.org
Massive Fire Severely Damages Maple Grove’s Lynde Greenhouse
A massive fire destroyed several buildings at a popular Maple Grove greenhouse early Sunday morning, forcing the business to close until further notice. Firefighters were called to Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a passerby spotted the fire. “This fire was really raging when first resources...
ccxmedia.org
Weekend Showcase: It’s Time for Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze
The Twin Cities Harvest Festival and Maze is now open in Northern Brooklyn Park. What’s new this year? A gravity box used to haul grain or fertilizer has been turned into a place to shoot a few hoops. Farmer Bert Bouwman brought the equipment from his farm for visitors to see.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road
Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Rage Against the Machine cancels rest of tour, including Minneapolis date
On a tour already delayed and rescheduled due to COVID-19, Rage Against the Machine has canceled the rest of its concerts, including one in Minnesota. Frontman Zack de la Rocha posted on the band's Instagram Tuesday, saying he can no longer continue to perform with the leg injury he suffered when the tour first started.
Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River
ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ccxmedia.org
Neighbors Rally Around Maple Grove Greenhouse Destroyed by Fire
Neighbors, horticulture students and community members turned out by the dozens to help move plants at the fire-damaged Lynde Greenhouse. “It’s really a blessing that all these people showed up,” said Tiffany Hedican, a volunteer helper. “There’s actually a lot more people here than I thought.”
Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple
EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
bulletin-news.com
St. Paul, Burnsville residents killed in Duluth plane crash
Late on Saturday night, a tiny plane carrying three citizens of the Twin Cities region crashed into a house and yard just south of Duluth International Airport, killing all three of them. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, Minn., were passengers in...
fox9.com
Dakota County License Center adds same-day driver's license printing
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - When Kori Hack walked into the Dakota County License Center on Monday morning, she was expecting the same old Minnesota renewal experience. "You get the yellow piece of paper, you get the corner cut off," she said, "and you sit by the mail for a week."
fox9.com
Minneapolis mother says school bus mix up left 6-year-old girl missing for hours
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis mother says a mix up with the school bus left her young daughter with special needs missing for hours on Monday. Celestine Clayton’s six-year-old daughter is only partially verbal. As special needs first grader at Folwell School in south Minneapolis, when the bus drops her at their apartment at Lake and Hiawatha, the rule is a parent or guardian must be there. Celestine says on Monday she was there but the school bus wasn’t.
