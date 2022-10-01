MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man is about to learn his fate for murdering a father in a fit of road rage.Jay Boughton was killed in the summer of 2021. The youth baseball coach was driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth with his 16-year-old son.His son says Boughton honked and gestured at another driver, then bullets flew into their car, and they crashed.A few months ago, a jury decided Jamal Smith pulled the trigger.A judge will sentence him Tuesday morning, and WCCO will have a camera in the courtroom.

PLYMOUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO