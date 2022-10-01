ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Grove, MN

Maple Grove Girls Tennis Excited by Success; Ready for Playoffs

The Maple Grove girls’ tennis team heads into the 2022 post-season excited to improve on an already great year. The Crimson admit they are a little surprised by their team’s 16-1 record this fall, with the graduation from the 2021 team of the state’s top-ranked player, Zoe Adkins, and others.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Park Center Football Falls to SMB

The Park Center football had its homecoming spoiled by visiting SMB as the Wolfpack beat the Pirates 24-14. SMB is a co-op of St. Paul Academy, Minnehaha Academy, and Blake. The Wolfpack built a 10-0 lead after the opening quarter and stretched the lead to 17-0 at halftime. Park Center...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Falcons Weather Storm in Football Thriller

The Armstrong football team retained its perfect record with a 34-29 victory over Chanhassen on homecoming night for the Falcons. Armstrong raced out to a 21-0 lead on a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by Marquan Tucker and two rushing scores by Reggie Carter. The Storm would come back, and a...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Meredith Haakenson Enjoys Soccer Homecoming

Meredith Haakenson called it the cherry on the top. In her fifth and final season playing soccer at the University of Michigan, the Maple Grove native took the field in her home state when the Wolverines visited the Gophers. With a large contingent of family and friends watching, Haakenson scored...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sentencing Tuesday for man who killed youth baseball coach Jay Boughton

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minnesota man is about to learn his fate for murdering a father in a fit of road rage.Jay Boughton was killed in the summer of 2021. The youth baseball coach was driving on Highway 169 in Plymouth with his 16-year-old son.His son says Boughton honked and gestured at another driver, then bullets flew into their car, and they crashed.A few months ago, a jury decided Jamal Smith pulled the trigger.A judge will sentence him Tuesday morning, and WCCO will have a camera in the courtroom.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Park Center Homecoming Crowd Dispersed Due to ‘Unruly Teens’

Police evacuated the crowd at the Park Center homecoming football game Friday night after several fights broke out in the stands toward the end of the game, police said. According to a Brooklyn Park police advisory, officers were concerned about “large groups of unruly teens” and reports that some of the teens could be in a possession of a firearm. Police say no guns were found on the grounds or on anyone.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

7 Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall

A classic activity to usher in the fall season is visiting a local pumpkin patch, and Minnesota has no shortage of places from which to ... pick. Looking to select your own pumpkin and/or partake in some festive fall activities? Here are six Minnesota pumpkin patches to visit this fall.
LINO LAKES, MN
Massive Fire Severely Damages Maple Grove’s Lynde Greenhouse

A massive fire destroyed several buildings at a popular Maple Grove greenhouse early Sunday morning, forcing the business to close until further notice. Firefighters were called to Lynde Greenhouse and Nursery at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday after a passerby spotted the fire. “This fire was really raging when first resources...
1520 The Ticket

Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
WOODBURY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Teenage boy airlifted after being struck by car in Elk River

ELK RIVER, Minn. – A 14-year-old boy was airlifted to a metro hospital Tuesday evening after he was hit by a vehicle in Elk River.Police say it happened just after 5 p.m. on Twin Lakes Road and Industrial Circle.The boy's condition is not known, nor are the circumstances that led up to the collision.Check back for more details in this developing story.
ELK RIVER, MN
Neighbors Rally Around Maple Grove Greenhouse Destroyed by Fire

Neighbors, horticulture students and community members turned out by the dozens to help move plants at the fire-damaged Lynde Greenhouse. “It’s really a blessing that all these people showed up,” said Tiffany Hedican, a volunteer helper. “There’s actually a lot more people here than I thought.”
MAPLE GROVE, MN
KARE 11

Social media lights up over hand-holding mystery couple

EAGAN, Minn. — This summer in Eagan, mosquitoes weren't the only thing buzzing. “Makes my heart smile every time,” one resident posted on the Eagan Neighbors Facebook page. “They're our favorite,” wrote another. Page administrator Jennifer Peery watched as comment after comment landed on the site, and...
EAGAN, MN
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul, Burnsville residents killed in Duluth plane crash

Late on Saturday night, a tiny plane carrying three citizens of the Twin Cities region crashed into a house and yard just south of Duluth International Airport, killing all three of them. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, Minn., were passengers in...
BURNSVILLE, MN
fox9.com

Minneapolis mother says school bus mix up left 6-year-old girl missing for hours

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minneapolis mother says a mix up with the school bus left her young daughter with special needs missing for hours on Monday. Celestine Clayton’s six-year-old daughter is only partially verbal. As special needs first grader at Folwell School in south Minneapolis, when the bus drops her at their apartment at Lake and Hiawatha, the rule is a parent or guardian must be there. Celestine says on Monday she was there but the school bus wasn’t.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

