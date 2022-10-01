ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simi Valley wins double-overtime thriller at Westlake in Marmonte League return

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
Before he delivered the decisive touchdown Friday night, Caleb Alvary spent the week scamming his teammates.

Simi Valley High's star running back had been banged up in a Week 3 nonleague game and didn't practice much prior to the Pioneers' important Marmonte League opener at Westlake.

"I bamboozled them," he said with a grin. "I was always going to play in this game. Coach (Jim) Benkert knew it, too. Wanted to surprise them a little bit."

Good thing for Simi Valley that Alvary was ready to grind.

The senior running back put together back-to-back runs of 12 and 13 yards that reached the end zone in the second overtime and was the difference in Simi Valley's heart-pounding, 21-20 victory over the host Warriors.

"I turned the corner, saw the pylon and told myself that I had to get there," he said. "I dove and I made it. It's a good feeling. I know how important this game is for us and for Coach."

Even with Alvary's touchdown, the intense, back-and-forth defensive slugfest wasn't sealed. The winning margin would be razor-thin.

Westlake responded with a touchdown on its possession with backup quarterback Jacob Poley finding Cole Janowicz on an inside slant for a 14-yard scoring play. The Warriors made the bold decision to try for the two-point conversion, and the victory.

But Poley had his pass attempt knocked away after picking up his own fumble while scrambling out of the pocket, and Simi Valley had a victory that was wild, crazy and one of a kind, even for a 34-year head coach.

Benkert, returning to the stadium and coaching against the program he guided for 26 years, was so emotionally drained at game's end that he had to kneel down in the postgame huddle.

"I've been coaching for 34 years and I've never had a victory like this one," he said. "I've never won a game in double overtime."

Benkert praised his players for the dig-down-deep mentality that pulled out the win.

"They never quit," he said of his players. "Sometimes you have to win games by battling and fighting and never giving up. That's what they were able to do."

It turned into a history-making night for Simi Valley, playing in its first Marmonte League game since 2013 and winning its first Marmonte contest since 2011. Before Friday night, the Pioneers had not defeated Westlake since 2005 and, in fact, had lost 21 of their last 22 games vs. Westlake.

As important as the victory is for Simi Valley — improving the record to 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league — it wasn't a game to frame and hang in the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

For the offenses, it was ugly. The defenses held sway.

Simi Valley scored on its first play from scrimmage on Steele Pizzella's 70-yard connection with Andrew Casper and scored again on the first drive of the second quarter on Pizzella's 5-yard pass to Robert Dixon.

Otherwise, it was four quarters of frustration.

The Pioneers had possessions stall at the 22-, 32- and 9-yard lines in the first half, and 24-, 19- and 33-yard lines in the second half. Pizzella was hit with two interceptions, and would throw a third pick in the first overtime.

Westlake (2-4, 0-1) tied the game at 7-7 on Dominic Hunt's 34-yard pass to Jordan Garrison with 7:20 remaining in the first quarter and at 14-14 on Isaiah Sepand's 85-yard run midway through the third quarter.

Westlake would go scoreless on 11 other series.

Simi Valley linebacker Andrew Rezinas said the defense embraced the challenge.

Asked if it became apparent the defenses would settle the game, he didn't hesitate.

"Yes sir," he said. "We knew it would be up to us. We knew we had to win the game."

Rezinas made a clutch play in the first overtime when Sean Brown tipped away a pass and the junior linebacker went horizontal to come up with the interception.

"Credit Sean for the great play," he said. "I couldn't let it hit the ground. I had to come up with the football."

Simi Valley couldn't capitalize with its own series in the first overtime. Garrison picked off a Pizzella pass, and the game was headed to its second OT.

Pizzella threw for 246 yards, but completed only 12 passes. Alvary finished with 184 rushing yards on 25 carries.

For Westlake, Hunt threw for 234 yards, Janowicz caught 10 passes for 103 yards and had an interception, and Garrison had five catches for 74 yards.

Westlake hosts St. Bonaventure this Friday. Simi Valley is home against Calabasas.

Loren Ledin is the Prep Editor for The Star. He can be reached at loren.ledin@vcstar.com or 805-437-0285.

