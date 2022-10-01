ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

AWSOM Pet of the Week - Chico

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LW1HI_0iIGWZmA00
Photo by Mike Lynn

By Adam Capotorto

This week's featured animal from Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe (AWSOM) animal shelter, is a cat named Chico.

Chico is a 5-year-old, adult Domestic Shorthair cat.

He has been at the shelter for only a short time.

He is described as very friendly and loving, known for being very playful, and getting along well with humans and cats.

Chico has no bite history, has been neutered, and is up to date with his shots.

Chico does have Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), however, this does not stop Chico from living a healthy and normal life. FIV is only transmissible through blood-to-blood contact within felines and cannot be given to humans regardless of contact, allowing Chico to still be a candidate for homes with other cats.

Chico is ready to move into his new home. He can become part of your family today for $80.

WATCH VIDEO.

About AWSOM

Stroudsburg’s Animal Welfare Society Of Monroe serves as a temporary home for animals waiting to join a family. AWSOM is open every day from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, appointments are required for week-day visits and walk-ins are welcome Friday through Sunday. AWSOM provides shelter and medical care for companion animals where they are free from abuse, hunger, fear, and loneliness until placing the animals in responsible forever homes. AWSOM aims to provide a lasting safe haven and shelter for unwanted companion animals throughout Monroe County, PA. They seek to end the cycle of pet overpopulation through widespread education about – and practice of – spay and neutering. They strive to provide the community with high-quality and affordable veterinary care. Their dream is of a future where the unnecessary killing of homeless pets is rejected nationwide.

AWSOM Address: 3129 Godfrey Ridge Drive, Stroudsburg, PA, United States, 18360

AWSOM Phone Number: (570) 421-3647

AWSOM Website: https://www.awsomanimals.org/index.php

AWSOM Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/awsomanimal

Comments / 1

Related
Times News

Pet enthusiasts turn out for Bark in the Park

Sunday’s steady drizzle and rain wasn’t enough to keep the paws away from the second annual Bark in the Park fundraiser at Locust Lake State Park in Barnesville. The event, organized by the Friends of Tuscarora and Locust Lake State Parks, brought dozens of dogs and their humans to enjoy a host of activities.
BARNESVILLE, PA
PIX11

Shelter dogs from hurricane-battered Florida arrive in NJ

MADISON, N.J. (PIX11) — It was cargo that couldn’t have been more fragile — or adorable. Shelter dogs and cats — 90 of them in total — arrived at Morristown Airport in New Jersey over the weekend after they were airlifted from southwest Florida, which was battered by Hurricane Ian last week.  The animals were taken […]
MADISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
City
Stroudsburg, PA
Pocono Update

7th Street Coffee | Stroudsburg's Newest Coffee Shop

Located on 7th Street, in Stroudsburg's Courthouse Square, 7th Street Coffee is Stroudsburgs newest location where customers are invited to grab a drink and hang out. STROUDSBURG, PA | 7th Street Coffee is the newest cafe in the town of Stroudsburg. After completing heavy renovations. Pocono Updated was invited to sit with Elena Munro, who co-owns 7th Street Coffee with Krystine Ciracello, and talk about the new shop. WATCH VIDEO.
STROUDSBURG, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

A cat cafe consignment shop? You’ve got to be kitten me!

Students who aren’t allowed to keep pets in their dorms can get their fix of fluffy friends at Project Paw instead. For just $10, patrons can cuddle with cats, enjoy snacks and — best of all — know that their money is going toward a great cause.
EASTON, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Lynn
LehighValleyLive.com

International burger chain doubling its Lehigh Valley presence

Wayback Burgers plans to soon double its footprint in the Lehigh Valley with at least one new site opening this autumn. The international burger chain has its sights on opening two more locations: at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem and at the newly-constructed Shepherd’s Corner shopping center, 5585 Hamilton Blvd., in Lower Macungie. There’s existing Wayback Burger locations at the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, in Bethlehem Township; and along Route 309 in North Whitehall’s Schnecksville section.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pocono Update

Calvary Chapel’s Harvest Festival Is Back

Fall is upon us. Ring in the new season by joining Calvary Chapel Stroudsburg for a night of fun, games, rides, music, family, and fellowship. SCIOTA, PA | On Friday, October 7, from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, Calvary Chapel Stroudsburg will hold its annual Harvest Festival, inviting church members and the community alike for a night they will not forget.
SCIOTA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Companion Animals#Cat Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Animal Welfare Society
WBRE

Missing Luzerne County woman found

SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
WBRE

Woman loses over $1K due to gift card scam

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 73-year-old lost over $1,300, through a scam. According to PSP, the crime occurred between, August 2 and September 22. The scam artist contacted the 73-year-old victim, from East Stroudsburg, and told her, that he was a soldier in Syria in need of money. […]
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WBRE

Driver cited after truck rolls over on Giant’s Despair

LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are citing a truck driver after he crashed on Giant’s Despair Monday morning after police say he ignored several signs to not drive on the road. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. as the driver Jason Caines, 36, of New Jersey, was navigating a […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Photo Recap: 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, located at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Lehigh Valley Style hosted the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party on Thursday, July 21 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Guests enjoyed sampling winning bites from over 15 Best of the Lehigh Valley winning restaurants as well as pop-up experiences, live entertainment from Best Local Musician Kendal Conrad and Best Party DJ Brad Scott, cocktail demonstration and sampling from celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Irvine’s Spirits, a variety of photo-ops by Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Audi Allentown and an LED dance party to finish off the night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WBRE

Remains identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police announced today that human remains discovered in Luzerne County nearly 10 years ago have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. PSP is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for the death of Joan Marie Dymond. She was […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
17K+
Followers
778
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy