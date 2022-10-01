Read full article on original website
Popular discount supermarket chain set to open another new location in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
lonelyplanet.com
Top 7 water activities in South Carolina
Beckoning with golden sands, swaying palms, and lapping surf, South Carolina’s beaches may be the playground for hordes of summer enthusiasts – but there’s more to the state than a sandy coastline. Miles of rivers and plenty of lakes, waterfalls and swamps – as well as some...
live5news.com
Couple without home after Hurricane Ian sinks boat they were living on
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Henry and Teresa Chaney have been living on boats since 2005. When Ian was coming towards the Lowcountry, they decided they were going to ride the storm out on “The Benchwarmer,” the 38-foot boat they live on. But that was before they found out Ian had intensified into a hurricane.
touropia.com
15 Free Things to Do in Charleston, SC
Both the largest and oldest city in South Carolina, Charleston has a remarkable history for visitors to delve into. Founded in 1670 at the confluence of the Ashley and Cooper Rivers, it has lots of charming cobbled streets and centuries-old landmarks for you to check out. Conjuring up romantic images...
The Post and Courier
3 new restaurants coming to Charleston area; discount grocer Aldi adds self-checkout lanes
A trio of new dining venues are in the works across the Charleston area. In Goose Creek, an Atlanta-based restaurant chain plans to open a third Lowcountry location. Chicken Salad Chick is coming to a new building in the Planet Fitness-anchored Shannon Park retail center on St. James Avenue in Goose Creek.
Charleston leaders address flooding in James Island neighborhood
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City leaders provided some insight on a flood-prone neighborhood on James Island that saw an excess of water after Hurricane Ian. News 2 first introduced viewers to Michael Miller and his wife on Friday when Hurricane Ian flooded their home and others on Shoreham Road. According to Miller, it […]
The Post and Courier
Across the Bridge: The William Enston Home
Romanesque Revival style / Brick / Gable roof / Two-and-one-half stories. William Enston (1808-60), at age 17, emigrated with his father from England to Philadelphia where they set up business. Seven years later, after his father’s demise, Enston moved to Charleston where, over time, he amassed a fortune in trade, commercial shipping and real estate. He and his wife Hannah resided in a large 18th-century Georgian mansion enclosed by high brick garden walls (all since gone) on Drake Street with panoramic views of the Cooper River.
When will my yard debris be picked up?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Hurricane Ian walloped the South Carolina coast on Friday, and in the immediate hours after the winds subsided, Lowcountry residents rushed outside to take stock of their yards. Now, after days of sawing limbs and raking leaves, residents may be wondering what to do with all that debris and when it will […]
thepeoplesentinel.com
Palmer Reyn Graves
John and Ashley Graves of Summerville, S.C. would like to announce the birth of their daughter, Palmer Reyn Graves. She arrived at 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston, S.C.
The Post and Courier
Residents pack Cypress Gardens with free admission
Cypress Gardens offers an aquarium, boat rides in the swamp, miles of walking trails and South Carolina’s largest alligator in captivity. It has reemerged as a go-to destination after being closed for four years following a one-two punch by the flood in 2015 and Hurricane Matthew in 2016. It...
The Post and Courier
Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.
Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
wccbcharlotte.com
Thousands Of Starfish Left Stranded On A SC Beach Following Hurricane Ian
ISLE OF PALMS, SC — As hurricane Ian roared ashore last week, onshore winds left thousands of starfish stranded on Isle of Palms in South Carolina. Many beachgoers say there were hundreds that were dried out, but hundreds they were also able to save. Starfish are also known as...
live5news.com
If you live in the 29403 zip code, Charleston needs your help
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is looking for feedback from people who live in the 29403 zip code on ways to improve their community. The city’s Equitable Economic Mobility Initiative is designed to gain greater knowledge about what people in the city need as far as financial and economic resources.
Charleston County not collecting yard debris from homes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County on Monday completed its assessment of vegetative debris from Hurricane Ian and concluded that the amount of debris does not meet the threshold for the county to collect it from individual residences. In a press release, the county said that it would not initiate the county’s on-call contractor to […]
cntraveler.com
Charleston Is the Best Small City in the U.S.
Maybe it’s the cobblestone streets. Or the friendly locals. Or the incredible food, charming hotels, and endless water views. Whatever the reason, our readers continue to be utterly charmed by Charleston, South Carolina. In fact, it was just voted the best small city in the United States in our 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.
WYFF4.com
Two SC cities make 'best foodie cities' list and Greenville isn't one of them
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Two cities in South Carolina made a recent list of the best foodies cities in the country, and Greenville isn't one of them. WalletHub compared over 180 of the largest cities across the U.S. through 29 metrics of affordability and accessibility of high-quality restaurants to food festivals per capita and craft breweries and wineries per capita.
counton2.com
Angel Oak proves “resilience once again” during Hurricane Ian
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An iconic oak tree – named the Angel Oak – has withstood yet another hurricane in its long history, according to the City of Charleston. Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm, brought strong winds to the Charleston area on Friday. Forecasters say wind speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.
“Uptown Carnes” could bring more business, entertainment to Goose Creek
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A $50 million investment could soon bring new businesses to an area of Goose Creek being referred to as the uptown development. Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib said the development, which will be built on a property off Highway 17A in the Carnes Crossroads community, will be a huge opportunity […]
live5news.com
Jazz concert set to honor legacy of Charleston native this Saturday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The children of Charleston Jazz great Joey Morant are looking to honor the memory of their father and give back to the community at the same time. Morant, a jazz trumpeter, passed away last year, prompting Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg to declare Oct. 8 Joey Morant Day in the city.
The Post and Courier
New affordable housing complex, Grace Homes, facing structural concerns, tenant complaints
When Grace Homes opened on Charleston's East Side, local officials lauded the mixed-income affordable housing development as a model for the future. Two years later, the complex at the corner of Cooper and Nassau streets has serious structural problems and tenants are concerned about a range of quality-of-life issues. The...
Charleston City Paper
After the big storm, the cleanup begins
The Lowcountry dodged a hurricane bullet – this time. Now begins the storm cleanup following harrowing hours of Friday winds and rain from Hurricane Ian, a Category 1 storm that made landfall 55 miles northeast of Charleston in Georgetown County. “We’ll be back to normal Monday,” said Charleston Mayor...
