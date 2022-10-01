Read full article on original website
Tennessee Woman Arrested by MSHP
A Tennessee woman was arrested by the MSHP Tuesday night in Pemiscot County. 29 year old Haylee Schuler of Bradford was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the PCJC and later released.
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit announce 2023 tour dates
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit will launch a 2023 tour in January and February. The three-week run includes shows in Florida, Alabama, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina and Kentucky, and will feature Peter One as support. The tour starts in Florida, kicking-off on Jan. 19 at Dr. Phillips Center for...
