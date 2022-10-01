ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Rutgers’ struggling offense gets golden opportunity vs. Nebraska’s porous defense

With the midway point of the 2022 season approaching, there is an ugly truth in Piscataway: Rutgers has one of the worst offenses in college football. Outside of their blowout win over FCS basement-dweller Wagner, the Scarlet Knights (3-2, 0-2) have struggled mightily in just about every area on that side of the ball through the first half of the campaign. The reasons for the issues are plentiful — injuries at quarterback, an offensive line rotation consisting mostly of transfers, some conservative and confusing play-calling — but the stats are clear:
Nebraska vs. Rutgers picks, predictions: Scarlet Knights host Huskers in must-win game

For Rutgers, there is no realistic path to a bowl game that does not involve beating Nebraska. It’s one of the many reasons that the Scarlet Knights’ (3-2, 0-2) meeting with the Cornhuskers (2-3, 1-1) on Friday night is a must-win contest. A victory would snap multiple skids, mark their first-ever win over the Huskers and keep them on track to reach a bowl game through the traditional six-win route in head coach Greg Schiano’s third year back at the helm.
THESE big, athletic offensive linemen could add depth to Rutgers’ front next year and beyond

Rutgers’ offense has struggled this year — the team ranks 106th in total offense out of 131 FBS teams — with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and new interim head coach Mickey Joseph headed to SHI Stadium to face Rutgers on Friday night. Rutgers’ defense, however, has been strong, ranking 18th in the country per NCAA.com, which should help offset some of the 35 points Nebraska scored against Indiana in the Cornhuskers’ second win of the season last Saturday.
Rutgers vs. Nebraska tickets: How to get tickets to Scarlet Knights Blackout Game at SHI Stadium on Friday | Ticket prices, best deals, more

Rutgers faces Nebraska in a regular season game on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022 (10/7/22) at SHI Stadium in Piscataway, New Jersey. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Fans who want to watch the game in person can purchase tickets via StubHub, Vivid Seats, Ticketsmarter or Ticketmaster. According...
How Eagles’ offense could attack J.J. Watt and Cardinals’ defense

PHILADELPHIA – A couple of days ago, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen was standing on the sidelines, calling plays from a wet, laminated playsheet that helped the team pull past the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21. On Tuesday, Steichen was inside the NovaCare Complex, helping with the process of putting together a game plan for the Arizona Cardinals, the Eagles’ next opponent. Statistically, the Cardinals look to be an average team defensively, entering with the 17th-ranked defense, allowing an average of 342.8 yards per game.
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
Will Eagles move to 5-0 against Zach Ertz, Cardinals? (PODCAST)

The Eagles erased a 14-point deficit last Sunday to defeat the team’s former head coach Doug Pederson and the Jacksonville Jaguars, 29-21, to remain the only undefeated team in the NFL. The Eagles ran for 210 yards in the game, with running back Miles Sanders toting the ball 27 times for 134 yards and two touchdowns.
Eagles could get Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, on Sunday Night Football

Another day, another reason to think the Philadelphia Eagles could face Cooper Rush in Week 6 when the Dallas Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday Night Football. Rush, the former New York Giants practice squad QB, is set to make his fourth straight start Sunday for the Cowboys while Dak Prescott recovers from surgery to repair a broken right thumb.
Life Center defeats Trenton - Boys soccer recap

Ever Maradiaga scored twice as Life Center defeated Trenton 6-3 in Trenton. Life Center (10-2) took a 4-1 lead into halftime before both teams scored two goals in the second half. Luiz Recchimuzzi also had a goal and three assists while Gamaliel Olarte made seven saves. Sylvester Harryson recorded a...
Monroe defeats J.P. Stevens - Girls soccer recap

Jennifer Ward had a goal and two assists as Monroe defeated J.P. Stevens 6-1 in Monroe Township. Monroe (9-2) took a 2-0 lead into halftime before pulling away with four goals in the second half. Karly Winfough also tallied a goal and an assist. Anvitha Rajesekhar recorded a goal for...
Linden over North Brunswick - Boys soccer update

Yousif Elweshahy scored on an assist from Steban Lasso as Linden scored a 1-0 win over North Brunswick in North Brunswick. Elweshahy now has four goals. It was the third 1-0 win over the year for Linden, which improved to 9-2-1. Alex Nycz made nine saves to earn the shutout.
Phillies in NL Wild Card: The cheapest tickets available for Philadelphia Phillies vs. St. Louis Cardinals

After 11 years, the Phillies are in the playoffs. Philadelphia is set to face the St. Louis Cardinals this Friday in the 2022 National League Wild Card round of the 2022 MLB Postseason. Fans who want to watch stars like Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and Aaron Nola play October baseball can do so in person via secondary ticket markets like Vivid Seats.
Pequannock over Dover - Girls soccer recap

Alex Ortega scored four goals as Pequannock remained unbeaten with a 7-3 victory over Dover in Pequannock. Dover (1-10) was able to keep the game close into the second half but Pequannock (10-0-1) scored five goals over the final 40 minutes. Gianna DeSimoni finished with two goals while Riley DeCumber added one of her own.
Mountain Lakes defeats Madison - Boys soccer recap

Oliver Bush had a goal and an assist for Mountain Lakes in its 2-1 victory over Madison in Madison to remain unbeaten. Mountain Lakes (6-0-3) took a 1-0 lead into halftime before the two teams traded second-half goals. Nick Fidacaro also scored a goal while Ian Falconer made four saves.
