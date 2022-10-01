ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
19th annual Chocolate Festival returns to Dayton

By Carlos Mathis
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Chocolate Festival returned to Montgomery County for the 19th annual celebration.

Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center, located at 645 Infirmary Road in Dayton, will host the Chocolate Festival with from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s theme being ‘Chocolate Around the World’.

According to the fairgrounds, the event will have free parking and free admission. Professional chocolatiers, food trucks, vendors and more will be present at the event.

The Chocolate Festival is presented by the Montgomery County Fairgrounds & Event Center and Faith and Friends Radio .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

