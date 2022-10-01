ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Point, GA

Construction begins on Cultured South's new East Point brewery and HQ

By Amy Wenk
 3 days ago

The Atlanta-based company behind Golda Kombucha has started construction on its new East Point headquarters, brewery and taproom, according to an announcement.

Cultured South Fermentation Company is remaking a former foundry and agricultural manufacturing plant at 2903 RN Martin Street , near downtown East Point.

It had operated as Atlanta Utility Works from the late 1880s to the 1970s, and to honor the history of the site, Cultured South will keep that name.

Atlanta Utility Works will become East Point’s first alcoholic farm-brewery, serving kombucha, cocktails, beer, food and wine, according to the announcement. It also features a fully operational farm in partnership with Haylene Green .

“I’m excited to start this much needed expansion and invest heavily in the community in which I live: East Point, Ga.,” Cultured South Founder Melanie Styles said in the announcement.

Cultured South acquired the more than two-acre property in March 2022, as Axios Atlanta first reported. It includes three buildings, spanning more than 31,000 square feet.

The property will also host live music, festivals, art shows and other events.

In fact, the outdoor private event space that’s called “The Foundry Ruins” is already open. Every weekend in October, Cultured South will host a Stranger Things-themed Halloween event called “Fermented Things.” It will also host the Atlanta Fermentation Fest on Nov. 6.

Cultured South’s original location at the Lee+White project, located on the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail, will remain open.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d7xq8_0iIGUadb00
Photos: Courtesy of Cultured South
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjMeu_0iIGUadb00


