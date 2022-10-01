Read full article on original website
D’Floridian Opens Cherokee Location
The Lawrenceville restaurant, D’Floridian, opened a second location in the Holly Springs/Woodstock area at 6242 Old Hwy 5, Suite A3 formerly the Samurai Dragon Hibachi Grill. D’Floridian Cuban Cuisine & Bar offers a fantastic array of tropical dishes and a full-service bar. While D’Floridian’s goal is to provide...
Inoventive Benefits Consulting Celebrates Ribbon Cutting of new Villa Rica Location
Marcy Heath has been a pillar in the West Georgia community for over 26 years. She began Insurance Solutions of the South in 2015, which offers individual health, dental, vision and life insurance coverage and, a few years later, in 2017, Marcy founded Inoventive Benefits Consulting to serve the rapidly growing group benefits market. A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday, October 4 at the new Villa Rica location at 1 Community Square in the beautifully renovated Regions Bank building. Community leaders, The City Menus, and the Chamber of Commerce were all in attendance at the ribbon cutting celebration. McGee’s Bakery in Carrollton provided the delicious cakes and Josh McCorsley of Good Neighbor provided the wonderful fruit and finger food arrangements.
New Business Opening In Bremen Crossing
Locally owned Avaas Spa and Tan is expanding to Bremen near Bealls Outlet with an announcement of their fourth location coming soon. The other two locations are in Villa Rica at Mirror Lake and the New Georgia area in the Publix Shopping Center. Highlighted by GOLD customer service, the tanning salon has been voted best tanning salon in Carroll County and Villa Rica since their existence. Now that says a lot right there!
Dozens participate in City of LaGrange Litter Cleanup in Jones Street Park
The City of LaGrange hosted its first litter cleanup of the year for the 2022-2023 litter cleanup campaign Saturday, October 1st, 8AM – 10AM at Jones Street Park, 131 Jones Street. More than thirty people participated in this morning’s litter cleanup from community members to LaGrange High School Service...
15 Best Restaurants in Rome, GA
Found in the Appalachian Mountains’ foothill sits the city of Rome. It’s the largest city in Floyd County, Georgia. Both the locals and tourist visitors love the amazing sceneries the metropolis has to offer. But it is not surprising to say that the place will exceed your food expectations.
Massive fire at popular sports bar, restaurant in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters were working to put out hot spots hours after a large fire broke out at Buckhead Saloon, a popular sports bar and restaurant in Buckhead on Monday. Atlanta Fire Battalion Chief Jason McLain said firefighters saw the fire around 8:11 a.m. from their station just...
City of LaGrange to join Troup County, City of West Point, City of Hogansville Leaders in SPLOST VI Discussion, Public Welcome
The LaGrange Mayor and City Council will participate in a joint meeting with Troup County, City of West Point and City of Hogansville to discuss potential projects for the SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) VI referendum. The approved projects will be placed on the ballot in March 2023 for voters to approve.
This $4.6M Unequaled Property Offers Long Range Mountain Views in Fairmount
The Estate in Fairmount is a luxurious home boasting an amazing grand foyer with its 29 foot ceiling and a state-of-the-art electronic filter system with high efficiency now available for sale. This home located at 2611 Love Bridge Rd SE, Fairmount, Georgia; offering 06 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 13,314 square feet of living spaces. Call Michael S Maret (Phone: 706-218-0072) – Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty – Ga for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Fairmount.
Villa Rica Selected For State Housing Program
Villa Rica is among seven cities in the state that will be enrolled in a state program designed help towns across Georgia improve housing and beautify their communities. The city was notified late last week that it had qualified for the Georgia Initiative for Community Housing (GICH) program, a highly sought-after designation that, over the next three years, will help the city develop housing strategies for neighborhood revitalization and seek out affordable developments for elderly, disabled, and moderate-income households.
10 Spectacular Hotel Restaurants In And Around Atlanta
If you’re searching for your next foodie adventure in the ATL then look no further. These amazing hotel restaurants in and around Atlanta have solidified themselves as beloved hotspots in our city’s culinary scene. Of course, we’re here to break them down for y’all. It doesn’t matter if you’re searching for rooftop views or the best in Southern cuisine, keep scrolling for ten spectacular hotel restaurants in Atlanta.
Must-see pumpkin patches in Georgia | List
GEORGIA, USA — As you break out those cozy blankets and sweaters this fall, take the scenic route to some of these pumpkin patches in Georgia and check out where to go apple picking. Address: 5340 Cornelia Hwy, Alto, GA 30510. Hours: Every day from 10 a.m. to 9...
Cheapest Grocery Stores In Atlanta
Food prices are literally off the chain. To save money, one thing you can do is shop at cheaper grocery stores. This article is going to list some of the cheapest grocery stores in Atlanta, Georgia. Cheap Grocery Stores: Where To Shop. Aldi. Atlanta Locations:. 1461 Moreland Ave SE, Atlanta,...
'Hurricane Bride' re-plans entire wedding in days after Ian forces pivot
DALLAS, Ga. - A Georgia couple set to get married in less than a week was forced to find a new place to tie the knot after their dream wedding destination was destroyed when Hurricane Ian tore through Fort Myers Beach. "It took over a year of planning," said Olivia...
Fatal Accident In Piedmont
A two vehicle accident occurring on the early morning of September 26 has claimed the life of 73 year old Jo Ann Pogue-Pucket. According to the report from Police Chief Nathan Johnson, she was driving a 2012 Toyota turning left onto the 200 By Pass off US highway 278 when her vehicle was struck by an 18 wheel log truck. According to the report, it appears the driver of the big rig failed to stop at the stop sign causing the accident. The victim’s husband, 72 year old Johnny M. Pucket was critically injured in the wreck. He was transported to a Birmingham hospital where he continues to recuperate.
Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA metro using data from Zillow.
We are family, I got all my sisters with me
We live behind a gas station, in a barn, and roam at night to take care of the rodents and snakes. We still need to be fed and we still need vaccines and spay/neuter services. You know us by an ear-tip. We are the community cats, barn cats, or feral cats.
Lane closures on I-285 to stymie traffic for at least 8 months
Commuters have endured horrible traffic for five years as Georgia rebuilds one of the busiest highway interchanges in the Southeast. It’s about to get much worse.
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in Georgia
If you're in the mood for some big juicy burgers with tons of flavor, then you may be excited to learn that a popular restaurant chain is planning to open a new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more.
Cobb Free Resources for Seniors Expo provides free and low-cost services to the 55+ community
The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County distributed the following announcement about its Free Resources for Seniors Expo to be held October 14 at Cobb County’s Senior Wellness Center:. The Senior Citizen Council of Cobb County is sponsoring a free event at which senior citizens can explore free and...
GA Power reports Large Power Outage in Cave Spring
UPDATED: A large power outage has been reported by Georgia Power in the Cave Spring area affecting 1,747 customers. The City of Cave Spring has released a public statement saying that until power is up and going they are asking citizens to conserve water usage. Georgia Power has given an...
