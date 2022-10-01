Read full article on original website
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russia's territory while his country's military struggled Wednesday to control the illegally annexed areas. The documents finalizing the annexation, carried out in violation of international laws, were published on a Russian government...
Putin appears to admit severe Russian losses in Ukraine
The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has appeared to concede the severity of the Kremlin’s recent military reversals in Ukraine, insisting Russia would “stabilise” the situation in four Ukrainian regions it illegally claimed as its own territory last week. Russia has suffered significant losses in two of the...
WTA Jasmin Open Tunisia Results
MONASTIR, TUNISIA (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Jasmin Open Tunisia (seedings in parentheses):. Claire Liu, United States, def. Katerina Siniakova (7), Czech Republic, 7-5, 6-2. Diane Parry, France, def. Lucrezia Stefanini, Italy, 6-3, 1-0, ret. Women's Doubles. Round of 16. Elena-Gabriela Ruse, Romania, and Viktoria Kuzmova (4), Slovakia, def. Laura...
Ukraine won back territory and support, but Russia will test the west’s resolve again
Every human being liberated from Russia’s savage occupation represents a victory for Ukraine. But the continuing liberation of occupied territories is vitally important outside Ukraine too. The ejection of Russian forces sends vital messages to Moscow, Washington and Brussels as well, and Ukraine’s advances will have broader impacts that are far more significant than the immediate tactical gains.
Dutch nitrogen mediator advises buying out biggest polluters
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An independent expert appointed to mediate in the bitter dispute between the Dutch government and the nation's farmers over plans to drastically slash emissions of nitrogen and ammonia presented a report Wednesday that included a suggestion that the government buy out hundreds of the heaviest polluters.
Ethiopia Tigray Crisis
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa. The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars. That's according to a letter seen by The Associated Press. If Debretsion Gebremichael attends the proposed talks between the Tigray and Ethiopian sides, it will be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation. Ethiopia’s government has accepted the invitation, national security adviser Redwan Hussein says.
AP News Summary at 8:52 a.m. EDT
France: Oscar winners cut off their hair for Iran protesters
PARIS — (AP) — Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran. “For freedom,” Binoche said as she hacked a large...
WTA J&T Banka Ostrava Open Results
OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC (AP) _ Results Wednesday from J&T Banka Ostrava Open at Ostravar Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-2. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4. Women's Doubles. Round of 16. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and...
