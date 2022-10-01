ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

BBC

Jacob Miller: Half-back moves from Wakefield to Castleford

Castleford Tigers have signed half-back Jacob Miller on a three-year deal from local rivals Wakefield Trinity. The Australian was made captain of Wakefield in 2019 and had made 200 appearances after joining in 2015. Miller, 30, joins other new signings Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle. "I'm...
NBC Sports

Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?

Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault. Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November. With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).
BBC

Celtic, Glasgow City, Rangers and Hibernian progress in SWPL Cup

Holders Celtic and local rivals Glasgow City and Rangers were among the sides to reach the SWPL Cup quarter-finals. Celtic defeated hosts Partick Thistle 2-0, City beat visitors Aberdeen 5-0 and Kirsty Howat scored a hat-trick as Rangers won 5-0 at Queen's Park. Crystal Thomas scored the first three goals...
