Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Jacob Miller: Half-back moves from Wakefield to Castleford
Castleford Tigers have signed half-back Jacob Miller on a three-year deal from local rivals Wakefield Trinity. The Australian was made captain of Wakefield in 2019 and had made 200 appearances after joining in 2015. Miller, 30, joins other new signings Muizz Mustapha and Albert Vete at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle. "I'm...
BBC
Iga Swiatek: World number one criticises schedule and will not play Billie Jean King Cup Finals
World number one Iga Swiatek has criticised the upcoming scheduling of tennis events, saying she will not be able to compete at next month's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. The world number one, 21, had planned to represent Poland in the finals, which begin in Glasgow on 8 November. However,...
RB Leipzig v Celtic: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Celtic are yet to win in Group F. Join Barry Glendenning to see how they fare in Germany
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland is unlikely to hit even 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault. Mohamed Salah holds the 38-game season record with his 32 goals scored for Liverpool during the 2017-18 season, while Newcastle’s Andy Cole and Blackburn’s Alan Shearer bagged 34 during 42-game seasons in the 20th century’s final decade.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
UEFA Champions League: How to watch, predictions, updates, scores, schedule, fixtures
The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November. With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).
UEFA・
BBC
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: Jesse Marsch 'felt sorry for fans' at Villa's tactics
Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch "felt sorry for the fans" after accusing Aston Villa of repeated timewasting during Sunday's goalless draw. Marsch's side secured a hard-earned point despite the 48th-minute sending off of Colombia winger Luis Sinisterra. "This is the best league in the world and our fans don't come...
BBC
Celtic, Glasgow City, Rangers and Hibernian progress in SWPL Cup
Holders Celtic and local rivals Glasgow City and Rangers were among the sides to reach the SWPL Cup quarter-finals. Celtic defeated hosts Partick Thistle 2-0, City beat visitors Aberdeen 5-0 and Kirsty Howat scored a hat-trick as Rangers won 5-0 at Queen's Park. Crystal Thomas scored the first three goals...
Chelsea vs AC Milan Predicted XI: UEFA Champions League
As Chelsea prepare to face AC Milan, here is the lineup that Graham Potter could field tomorrow evening.
UEFA・
Comments / 0