Micah Parsons addresses possible back injury after win over Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys won their third straight game Sunday, defeating the Washington Commanders 25-10. Their defense has played outstanding football during that stretch. That is particularly true of standout sophomore Micah Parsons. He had another solid game, with four tackles and one tackle for loss. He also applied a ton of pressure on Commanders QB Carson Wentz.
Georgia football gets tough news on NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia football got some tough injury news on one of the very best players in the nation and top NFL Draft prospect Jalen Carter. Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart spoke to reporters on Monday and revealed that Carter is dealing with a knee injury that will cause him to miss “a week or two” of action. Here’s what Smart had to say about the Carter injury, per ESPN.
Alabama football’s Nick Saban gives promising Bryce Young injury update
Alabama football fans fearing the worst can breathe a sigh of relief. Crimson Tide quarterback and top NFL Draft prospect Bryce Young suffered a shoulder injury during his team’s 49-26 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks. Young headed to the locker room in the first half and was ruled questionable to return, with the star signal-caller […] The post Alabama football’s Nick Saban gives promising Bryce Young injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s 20-year run in jeopardy for Week 5 proves why he’s the GOAT
After starting off their season with back-to-back wins, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have come crashing down back to earth in their last two contests. After Sunday night’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Bucs are now 2-2 and are in the midst of a two-game losing streak. Tampa will face off […] The post Buccaneers star Tom Brady’s 20-year run in jeopardy for Week 5 proves why he’s the GOAT appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jonathan Taylor’s fantasy football managers won’t like the latest news, but there’s a catch
The Indianapolis Colts are on a short week, with a game coming up for them this Thursday against the Denver Broncos on the road. That is also why there is a heightened interest in the status of injured running back Jonathan Taylor, especially from fantasy football managers. Taylor, who suffered an ankle injury Week 4’s 24-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans, picked up a DNP Monday, but the catch is that the Colts did not practice at all.
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached
Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL […] The post Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Commanders’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season
The Washington Commanders are currently off to a rough start. At 1-3, they are last in what looks to be a much improved NFC East. Through the first four games, they have faced a fair share of struggles on both sides of the ball. The Commanders are currently averaging just 18.3 points per game, while […] The post Commanders’ most pleasant surprise through first 4 weeks of 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’s always gonna come down to that:’ Jim Harbaugh gets real about imminent threat to Michigan football
The Michigan Wolverines are on cruise control as they have yet to suffer a loss in the 2022 college football season. However, Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh does not want any sense of complacency to creep up on his team, especially with what seems to be an easy assignment ahead for the Wolverines. Michigan […] The post ‘It’s always gonna come down to that:’ Jim Harbaugh gets real about imminent threat to Michigan football appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 things we learned about Kansas State ahead of Week 6 of 2022 season
If there is one team shocking the college football world, that team is Kansas State. The Wildcats received some votes in the preseason AP Top 25 poll, but they were forgotten after three weeks of play. However, in Week 4, Kansas State went back under the football spotlight with a massive 41-34 upset win over […] The post 3 things we learned about Kansas State ahead of Week 6 of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots sign quarterback amid injuries to Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer
The New England Patriots are facing a quarterback conundrum as starter Mac Jones and backup Brian Hoyer are both dealing with injuries heading into Week 5. With Bailey Zappe the only remaining QB on the active roster, Bill Belichick and Co. made a move at the position in order to add some depth to the […] The post Patriots sign quarterback amid injuries to Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Couldn’t show them everything’: Zion Williamson teases much more to come after epic return to Pelicans
Zion Williamson has finally made it back to the court for the New Orleans Pelicans. The 2021 All-Star put up a solid performance in his 2022 preseason debut against the Chicago Bulls, a good sign that he is ready to bounce back into stardom. According to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Zion Williamson said that he […] The post ‘Couldn’t show them everything’: Zion Williamson teases much more to come after epic return to Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Never said that!’ Nick Saban goes ballistic on media over Bryce Young, Alabama football headlines
Nick Saban is no stranger to sharing brutally honest statements with the media. The Alabama football head coach did exactly that on Monday, per Ross Dellenger on Twitter. “You guys think I’m going to tell u what I’m going to do with our offense? Might as well make it up. I saw headlines I’m going […] The post ‘Never said that!’ Nick Saban goes ballistic on media over Bryce Young, Alabama football headlines appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Will Anderson’s blunt message ahead of Alabama-Texas A&M clash
Will Anderson and the Alabama Crimson Tide are set to take on Texas A&M in primetime on Saturday night. Before the start of the season, the matchup was circled on everyone’s calendars due to the off-season that both teams had. During last year’s matchup, Anderson and Alabama were upset on their home field. Texas A&M […] The post Will Anderson’s blunt message ahead of Alabama-Texas A&M clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
