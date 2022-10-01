Jimmy Carter celebrates turning 98; we recall his Staten Island visit

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
Staten Island pols express outrage over migrants being housed in a Staten Island hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials said Tuesday they are vehemently opposed to migrants being placed in the Comfort Inn in Travis, where New York City is temporarily placing asylum seekers. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmember David Carr (R-Mid Island), City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South...
Trump sues CNN for $475M over references to ‘The Big Lie’
Former President Donald Trump on Monday sued CNN, seeking $475 million in damages, saying the network had defamed him in an effort to short-circuit any future political campaign. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, focuses primarily on the term “The Big Lie” about Trump’s false...
Political ploy of moving migrants from Texas to liberal strongholds is not new
Editor’s note: This story is a collaboration between palabra, the digital news site by the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, and the Texas Observer. Early in the morning of Sept. 15, two buses full of migrants arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, D.C., sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The day before, about 50 migrants came to Martha’s Vineyard on flights originating from Texas, but chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. These were the latest in a series of headline-grabbing provocations by three Republican governors, led by Abbott, who have sent thousands of migrants to liberal strongholds around the country.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Rust’ production reaches settlement with Hutchins estate
Hutchins was fatally shot on the set on Oct. 21, 2021 after Baldwin discharged a prop gun after he was told it was a "cold" weapon.
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
63K+
Followers
40K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 0