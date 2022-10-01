A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.

HUDSON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO