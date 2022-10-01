Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested
GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Woman shot while on her porch
PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kerhonkson man arrested for violent assault on two people
ELLENVILLE – State Police from the Ellenville barracks have arrested a Kerhonkson man on several felony assault charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring two people by striking them with a rock. David Underhill-Hval, 34, was arrested on this past Wednesday, October 5, in connection with an assault that...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: Accused “Courtyard Killer” and accomplice indicted after murder of Marist dad (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – The man accused of killing a father of a Marist College student at a Town of Poughkeepsie hotel on Sunday, October 2nd, has been indicted by a Dutchess County grand jury. The accused “Courtyard Killer,” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was indicted on Friday, October 7th, according to a news release issued by Dutchess County DA William Grady.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Passenger shot aboard Westchester public bus
YONKERS – A passenger aboard a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety said at about 5 p.m., a passenger was shot while on Bee-Line Bus #257 on the #4 line. Police said the assailants...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Multiple police cars struck during pursuit of stolen vehicle from Troy
ULSTER COUNTY – A vehicle stolen from the Troy Housing Authority led several Ulster County police agencies on a pursuit Friday morning through Lloyd, Gardiner, New Paltz, and the surrounding areas, striking at least two different police cars in an attempt to flee. The suspect of the vehicle was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Commercial burglary suspect caught after one-month investigation
WALDEN – A 65-year-old Middletown man is in the Orange County Jail without bail for allegedly committing three commercial burglaries and two attempted commercial burglaries of Walden village businesses. Village Police arrested Leonard Taylor on Monday, October 3 and charged him with nine crimes – three counts of burglary,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Residential treatment employees charged in connection with teen’s death
CLERMONT – Two employees of a residential behavioral health facility in Red Hook have been charged with crimes related to the death of a 14-year-old resident last month. The teen was walking on Route 9 in Clermont when he was struck and killed by a passing car on September 23rd at approximately 4:50 a.m.
Police: Arrest made in fatal L train slashing incident
The NYPD has arrested and charged a suspect they believe is responsible for fatally slashing an L train passenger.
NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them
A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Adult and child struck in Town of Wallkill
TOWN OF WALLKILL – An adult and child, who were walking at 88 Dunning Road in the Town of Wallkill at 1 p.m. on Thursday were struck by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with two occupants that was turning right out of a parking lot, Wallkill Town Police report. Both...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BREAKING: City cops say accused Courtyard killer was present during August murder in the city
POUGHKEEPSIE – The suspected Courtyard hotel killer has been identified as “being present” at a City of Poughkeepsie homicide that occurred in the early morning hours of August 9,, 2022, on Mansion Street in the city. Surveillance footage indicates that the victim, Darren Villani, 28, was in...
Hudson Valley Schools On High Alert After Shooting Threats
Following a shooting at a Hudson Valley school, a number of other schools are dealing with scary shooting threats. What is going on!?. It's been a very scary week at a number of schools in the Mid-Hudson Region. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess County official denies placing homeless shooting suspects in hotel
POUGHKEEPSIE – The two men facing felony charges for the shooting death of a Marist College student’s father on Sunday at the Courtyard by Marriott hotel have told law enforcement that they are homeless. Many people have questioned Mid-Hudson News and Dutchess County officials about how two homeless...
Homeless Suspects In Marist College Dad's Fatal Shooting Weren't Placed In Hotel, Officials Say
Two homeless men who are being held in the fatal hotel shooting of a father of a freshman student who was visiting Marist College in Poughkeepsie on Family Weekend were not placed at the hotel by the county. The two suspects, identified as Roy Johnson Jr., age 35, and Devin...
Mid-Hudson News Network
DA expects to wrap up Courtyard murder grand jury on Thursday (VIDEO)
POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on Wednesday regarding the Courtyard by Marriott hotel killing of a Marist dad on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt told Mid-Hudson News that prosecutors are expected to wrap up the presentation on Thursday.
Man arrested, charged with murder after dad of 3 slashed, killed on L train in Brooklyn
Police have arrested a man and charged him with murder after 43-year-old Tommy Bailey was slashed and killed last week on an L train in Brooklyn.
Police: East Northport father fatally struck by stray bullet while visiting son at Marist College
A Suffolk County father was fatally shot at a Poughkeepsie hotel while visiting his son at Marist College.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh City Police investigate death of infant
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are keeping tight lipped about the death of an infant recently. A department spokeswoman would only say that an investigation into a death is underway. The incident is believed to have occurred in an apartment on Farrington Street.
Eyewitness News
Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
