ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Bomb threat at Goshen school, two 7th graders arrested

GOSHEN – The second bomb threat at the Goshen Central School District this week resulted Friday night in the arrests of two seventh-grade students being arrested on charges of falsely reporting an incident as a felony. Goshen Village Police responded to the C.J. Hooker Middle School at around 7:30...
GOSHEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Woman shot while on her porch

PORT EWEN – Ulster County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting of a woman as she sat on the porch of her residence Thursday night. Deputies responded to the residence on North Court in Port Ewen around 9:50 p.m. for a report of gunshots and a woman screaming.
PORT EWEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Kerhonkson man arrested for violent assault on two people

ELLENVILLE – State Police from the Ellenville barracks have arrested a Kerhonkson man on several felony assault charges for allegedly attacking and severely injuring two people by striking them with a rock. David Underhill-Hval, 34, was arrested on this past Wednesday, October 5, in connection with an assault that...
KERHONKSON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

BREAKING: Accused “Courtyard Killer” and accomplice indicted after murder of Marist dad (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – The man accused of killing a father of a Marist College student at a Town of Poughkeepsie hotel on Sunday, October 2nd, has been indicted by a Dutchess County grand jury. The accused “Courtyard Killer,” Roy Johnson Jr., 35, was indicted on Friday, October 7th, according to a news release issued by Dutchess County DA William Grady.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newburgh, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Newburgh, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Passenger shot aboard Westchester public bus

YONKERS – A passenger aboard a Bee-Line bus in Yonkers suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound late Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Westchester County Department of Public Safety said at about 5 p.m., a passenger was shot while on Bee-Line Bus #257 on the #4 line. Police said the assailants...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Commercial burglary suspect caught after one-month investigation

WALDEN – A 65-year-old Middletown man is in the Orange County Jail without bail for allegedly committing three commercial burglaries and two attempted commercial burglaries of Walden village businesses. Village Police arrested Leonard Taylor on Monday, October 3 and charged him with nine crimes – three counts of burglary,...
WALDEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Residential treatment employees charged in connection with teen’s death

CLERMONT – Two employees of a residential behavioral health facility in Red Hook have been charged with crimes related to the death of a 14-year-old resident last month. The teen was walking on Route 9 in Clermont when he was struck and killed by a passing car on September 23rd at approximately 4:50 a.m.
RED HOOK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nfa#Police#Newburgh Free Academy#Violent Crime#Warwick High School#Mid Hudson News#Nfa Goldbacks
Daily Voice

NJ Woman Was Wanted By Police — So She Applied To Work For Them

A fugitive who applied for a job with the Hudson County Sheriff's Office thought she was going in for an interview. Instead, she was placed under arrest, authorities said. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, had a bench warrant out of Monroe County, PA, along with 10 more bench warrants for failure to appear in court on traffic violations in Jersey City, Hudson County Sheriff Francis X. “Frank” Schillari said.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Adult and child struck in Town of Wallkill

TOWN OF WALLKILL – An adult and child, who were walking at 88 Dunning Road in the Town of Wallkill at 1 p.m. on Thursday were struck by a 2013 Hyundai Elantra with two occupants that was turning right out of a parking lot, Wallkill Town Police report. Both...
WALLKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

DA expects to wrap up Courtyard murder grand jury on Thursday (VIDEO)

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Dutchess County District Attorney’s Office began presenting evidence to a grand jury on Wednesday regarding the Courtyard by Marriott hotel killing of a Marist dad on Sunday, October 2, 2022. Chief Assistant District Attorney Matt Weishaupt told Mid-Hudson News that prosecutors are expected to wrap up the presentation on Thursday.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh City Police investigate death of infant

NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are keeping tight lipped about the death of an infant recently. A department spokeswoman would only say that an investigation into a death is underway. The incident is believed to have occurred in an apartment on Farrington Street.
Eyewitness News

Meriden homicide investigation leads to stolen firearm arrest

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into a homicide led to the arrest of a woman for failing to report that her gun was stolen. Ronisha Baskin of New Haven was charged with failing to report the theft of a firearm, falsely reporting an incident, and interfering with an officer.
MERIDEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy