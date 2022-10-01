ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

WILX-TV

1 killed in Lansing police shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 31-year-old man was killed Tuesday in a police shooting in Lansing. According to police, the shooting happened on Buffalo Street between Malcolm X and William streets. According to Chief Ellery Sosebee, two Lansing police officers were involved. Sosebee said police received a just before 11...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
LANSING, MI
WSYM FOX 47

Auto thefts growing in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — It’s an issue that seems to have many people in Lansing on edge, auto theft. The Lansing Police Department has responded to several of these incidents so far in 2022. Early Tuesday morning, there was a shooting between police officers and a suspect in the...
LANSING, MI
UPMATTERS

Lansing police identify man killed after allegedly firing at officers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has named the man who died in a shooting involving two officers Tuesday morning. In their second press conference on the matter, Lansing police identified the man who died as 31-year-old Terrence Robinson. According to Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee, it...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Saginaw man heads to prison for shooting in summer of 2020

SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for shooting a man two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, sentenced 26-year-old Andy D. Moten Jr. to 43 months to 15 years in prison, plus a consecutive two-year stint. Jackson gave Moten credit for 709 days already served in jail, though that credit only applies to the two-year term.
SAGINAW, MI
The Flint Journal

Report of 2 shot in Flint

FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

One man killed, another injured in Flint shooting

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another. On Oct. 3 at 7:11 p.m, officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Root Street. Investigators said two men had been shot, and both were taken to a local...
FLINT, MI
WLNS

Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Three people arrested at Frandor Shopping Center on gun charges

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in jail after running through the Frandor Shopping Center with guns over the weekend. Witnesses called the police for shots fired in the Frandor area on Saturday night. When police arrived, they found three suspects running behind businesses on Clippert Street. All three...
EAST LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint

FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
WNEM

Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI

