WILX-TV
1 killed in Lansing police shooting
Neighbors react to officer-involved shooting in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Armed police officers, armored vehicles, remote-controlled robots, and K-9 units. That’s what greeted people Tuesday morning on the 2000 block of Malcolm X street. “Yeah this neighborhood has been getting really riddled with bullets lately. I don’t know what’s been going on,” neighbor Sebastian Washington said. Officers were responding to a […]
Auto thefts growing in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — It’s an issue that seems to have many people in Lansing on edge, auto theft. The Lansing Police Department has responded to several of these incidents so far in 2022. Early Tuesday morning, there was a shooting between police officers and a suspect in the...
Lansing police identify man killed after allegedly firing at officers
Saginaw man heads to prison for shooting in summer of 2020
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man is heading to prison for shooting a man two summers ago. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Monday, Oct. 3, sentenced 26-year-old Andy D. Moten Jr. to 43 months to 15 years in prison, plus a consecutive two-year stint. Jackson gave Moten credit for 709 days already served in jail, though that credit only applies to the two-year term.
56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores
The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.
Person shot by police in Lansing, incident under investigation
Report of 2 shot in Flint
FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating after two people were reportedly shot about 7:10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3. Police and rescuers responded to the 900 block of Root Street for the shooting. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available. More from MLive.
WNEM
One man killed, another injured in Flint shooting
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and critically injured another. On Oct. 3 at 7:11 p.m, officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Root Street. Investigators said two men had been shot, and both were taken to a local...
Lansing police investigating 'active scene' of officer-involved shooting
Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Jackson County woman
LANSING, MI -- A man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Jackson County woman has been charged with several felonies, officials said. Gabriel Dixon, 28, faces seven criminal charges related to the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Arianna Reed, who was found dead by officers from the Lansing Police Department Sept. 30.
1 suspect dead after exchanging gunfire with Lansing police, officials say
Woman sentenced to jail time for role in GR riot
A woman has been sentenced to serve a year in jail for her role in the 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.
WILX-TV
Three people arrested at Frandor Shopping Center on gun charges
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are in jail after running through the Frandor Shopping Center with guns over the weekend. Witnesses called the police for shots fired in the Frandor area on Saturday night. When police arrived, they found three suspects running behind businesses on Clippert Street. All three...
1 dead, 1 critical after shooting in Flint
FLINT, MI – Flint police are investigating a Monday evening shooting that left one person dead and another in critical condition. Officers were called out around 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, to the 900 block of Root Street following reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found two...
Lansing Police Department officers shot, killed suspect early Tuesday morning
WNEM
Flint resident reacts to a gruesome discovery in her neighborhood
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Sharen Williams lives a stone’s throw away from where a garage fire took place in Flint on Sunday night. “When I looked out and I saw how big it was with the red flames and all that stuff. And yes, it panicked me because I was scared it was going to spread,” Williams said.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
