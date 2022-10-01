ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know about OU football quarterback Davis Beville

By Richard Hall, Oklahoman
The first-half dismantling of the University of Oklahoma football team at the hands of Texas Christian University couldn't have ended on a worse note than what became the Sooners' reality: starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the game with a head injury .

In for Gabriel is Davis Beville, an offseason transfer from the Pittsburgh Panthers .

Gabriel, after taking off for a run on first down, went into a slide to give himself up.

TCU middle linebacker Jamoi Hodge dove headfirst at the sliding Gabriel, making helmet-to-helmet contact and rendering Gabriel motionless.

Hodge was called for targeting on the play, while Gabriel stayed on the turf for several minutes before finally standing up under his own power and walking to the injury tent.

Beville came on in Gabriel’s absence and the Sooners promptly scored on three consecutive handoffs to cut the deficit to 34-17.

Here are 5 things to know about Davis Beville.

Where is Davis Beville from?

Beville, a junior, stands 6-foot-6, weighs 243 pounds and was born in Greenville, SC.

How did Davis Beville perform in 2021?

While on Pitt, Beville saw a pretty successful 2021 season with a 77% completion rate (17-22 passes) for 207 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

Has Davis Beville seen the field during an OU game before?

Beville got some minutes in the Sooners' win over Nebraska in mid September. He completed 2 attempts for 14 yards.

Where did Davis Beville play high school football?

Beville was starting quarterback for Greenville High School in South Carolina where he threw 6,759 yards and 88 touchdowns in three years.

Football runs in the family for Davis Beville

Beville's father, Scott, was a long snapper for Clemson from 1988 to 1990, during which the Tigers won three bowls and secured the 1988 ACC championship.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 5 things to know about OU football quarterback Davis Beville

EL RENO – The best in Oklahoma beer, wine and barbecue is coming to central Canadian County … all in one place, on one special day this month. The inaugural Oklahoma Wine, Brew & BBQ Festival will be 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Canadian County Expo & Event Center, 3001 Jensen Road East.
