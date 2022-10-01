PHOTOS: Johannesburg-Lewiston hosts CC-Crystal for homecoming, Tom Zick Honored

Related
Dixon Holds Freedom Rally at Gaylord’s Iron Pig Smokehouse
Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon was in northern Michigan highlighting the impact of COVID restrictions on small business, which were put in place by her opponent, Governor Gretchen Whitmer and her administration. It’s the first of three ‘Freedom Rallies’ Dixon will hold this week, with just over a month left...
Fall color drives near Gaylord, 2 scenic routes for autumn beauty
GAYLORD, MI - When it comes to fall leaf-peeping in Michigan, there are plenty of places to soak up those vibrant reds, oranges and yellows as you cruise under canopies of color. As much as we love our beach towns where the color tends to linger a bit longer, now is the time to head inland to bask in all our autumn beauty.
Petoskey Brewing opens second location near Michigan’s famous Tunnel of Trees
CROSS VILLAGE, MI – For lots of Petoskey Brewing customers, the added perk of sipping their favorite brews or cocktails in the historic pub at the edge of town is the fact they’re actually in Petoskey – one of the gateway spots for Up North adventure. Now Petoskey Brewing has given its fans another cool place to sample what’s on tap or being mixed behind the bar: Petoskey Brewing Cross Village.
The World’s Longest Wooden Suspension Bridge is Set to Open in Michigan
FAST FACTS (courtesy of Mlive):. The bridge is anchored by two huge timber towers, 20 tons each. It takes 1,000,000 pounds of concrete to ground it. A 36-foot span of see-through glass flooring is located in the middle. Extra coolness:. Skybridge will be lit up at night, so guests can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inside The Kitchen at Dam Site Inn in Pellston
“This is our this is what we’re famous for, it’s our pan fried chicken, which we cooked to order,” said the owner of Dam Site Inn, Steven Brinks. The recipe for this chicken has been around for nearly seven decades, and hasn’t changed one bit, as Dam Site Inn is celebrates its 69th season.
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Crews searching for missing 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, MI – Officials are searching for a missing, 81-year-old man in Northern Michigan. George Parkinson has not been seen since he went for a ride on a side-by-side on property in the Rust/Hillman area of Montmorency County at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sunday. Parkinson was reported missing...
Northern Michigan Apple Orchard Named Best in the State
King Orchards in Central Lake was just named the No. 1 orchard in the state. Jack King, who works at the orchard says, “It was such a big surprise. We’re really honored. I mean, just out of nowhere, all of a sudden they’re saying, ‘Hey, you are a real destination place for people to come pick apples,’ and we’re going to rank next to Uncle John’s and some of the big orchards here in northern Michigan. So we’re really excited about that.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
recordpatriot.com
Northern Michigan man killed in motorcycle crash lost control after sharp turn
A 38-year-old man from Mancelona, Michigan, was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday evening. Troopers for the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post responded to the fatal crash around 8:44 p.m. on Thursday on Alba Road near Franckowiak Road, according to MSP in a press release issued Friday. A witness told...
Up North Voice
Camp Grayling expansion battle heating up
GRAYLING – Anglers of the Au Sable is very engaged in the grassroots campaign to block the proposed addition of 231 square miles to the current footprint of Camp Grayling, doubling it, and the intrusion into public spaces that it represents. We are coordinating our activities with outdoors groups...
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
Roscommon County Juvenile Detention Center to Close Oct. 2
The Roscommon County Board of Commissioners recently voted to close the county’s Juvenile Detention Center on Oct. 2. The Board Chairman, Robert Schneider, said there were a number of factors that went into the decision, including staffing and funding for the center. “We started looking at the financial feasibility,...
Petoskey News Review
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT
Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Petoskey, MI from Petoskey News-Review.http://petoskeynews.com
Comments / 0