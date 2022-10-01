Read full article on original website
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis September-30: Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Ripple, Cardano, Binance Coin, and Solana. During the past seven days, Ethereum attempted to break the $1,400 resistance level, but sellers pushed it back as soon as it arrived there. As such, ETH moved sideways below the key resistance, ending this period at a similar price level.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the hype around LUNC if Coinbase, Robinhood listings go through
Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) is trending once again as it aggressively continues its recovery journey on the charts. In fact, the cryptocurrency is off to a hyped start this month, on the back of the LUNC community pursuing a Coinbase listing. Interestingly, the LUNC community just concluded another aggressive campaign,...
coingeek.com
SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
u.today
Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum: How this underestimated asset may be ETH’s saviour soon
Ethereum’s [ETH] performance witnessed a pretty sluggish turn recently as the altcoin failed to register any significant price changes. Since the much awaited ETH Merge, the coin’s performance witnessed a severe decline and, at the time of writing, was over 2% lower than 2 October. Furthermore, a number...
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
u.today
I Don't Think Bitcoin Will Hit $100K by Year's End, But I Expect XRP to Rally: David Gokhshtein
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum’s activity index and what to expect from it in Q4
Ethereum [ETH] activity index for September was almost no different from the decreasing network involvement in August. This was according to the latest monthly Ethereum analysis by AnalytEx. Based on the report, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain recorded slight increases, but overall, it was not a seemingly good month. Maintaining the...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Holders Withdraw $700 Million in $BTC off Exchanges in Impressive Vote of Confidence
The amount of Bitcoin ($BTC) being held on cryptocurrency trading platforms has dropped to a four-year low after nearly $700 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency were withdrawn from trading platforms in a single day. According to on-chain analytics firm Santiment, on September 30 bitcoin holders moved a whopping 34,723...
ambcrypto.com
Quick gains for Solana [SOL], but here’s how far a breakout is
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The bullish momentum of the past few hours might reverse over the next day. Bitcoin [BTC] managed to hold on to the $19.2k short-term support, and it was able...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin’s ‘daily active addresses surge’ has these tips for intraday traders
Litecoin’s [LTC] hashrate clinched an all-time high of 531.4427 TH/s on 22 September as per data from CoinWarz. In the last 30 days, data from Santiment also showed that LTC ranked third on the list of cryptocurrency assets with the most daily active addresses. With 269,540 daily active addresses...
bitcoinist.com
The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano
Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says He’s Loading Up on Bitcoin As BTC Makes Once-in-a-Decade Signal
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB says he is buying Bitcoin (BTC) again and highlights data trends suggesting the king crypto may be gearing up for a surge. PlanB tells his 1.8 million Twitter followers he is seizing the opportunity to purchase the leading crypto as he has done at other times after significant price declines.
ambcrypto.com
OP’s ‘Optimism’ may be amiss as the altcoin slips below this key support level
Layer 2 projects such as Optimism [OP] managed to outshine their sidechain counterparts in the L2 race. However, when compared with the second-largest cryptocurrency, the gap between the two was extremely evident. But has the L2 platform doing its bits to close that distance?. A long road ahead…. The OP...
