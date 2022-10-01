ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
ambcrypto.com

Assessing the hype around LUNC if Coinbase, Robinhood listings go through

Terra LUNA Classic (LUNC) is trending once again as it aggressively continues its recovery journey on the charts. In fact, the cryptocurrency is off to a hyped start this month, on the back of the LUNC community pursuing a Coinbase listing. Interestingly, the LUNC community just concluded another aggressive campaign,...
coingeek.com

SEC finally catching on to Ethereum centralization, according to new enforcement action

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to be warming up to the notion that Ethereum is a highly centralized network, according to a lawsuit filed against crypto promoter Ian Balina. The change in tone is likely to have serious implications for the SEC’s attitude toward whether digital asset networks like BTC and ETH constitute securities offerings.
u.today

Ethereum Became Profitable Again, Price Reacts Immediately

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum: How this underestimated asset may be ETH’s saviour soon

Ethereum’s [ETH] performance witnessed a pretty sluggish turn recently as the altcoin failed to register any significant price changes. Since the much awaited ETH Merge, the coin’s performance witnessed a severe decline and, at the time of writing, was over 2% lower than 2 October. Furthermore, a number...
ambcrypto.com

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: A 2800x hike on the cards ONLY if…

Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Everyone loves dogs and memes. Now, put them together and what do you get? Well, memecoins, of course. And no, memecoins are no passing fad either. In fact, it is an asset class now.
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum’s activity index and what to expect from it in Q4

Ethereum [ETH] activity index for September was almost no different from the decreasing network involvement in August. This was according to the latest monthly Ethereum analysis by AnalytEx. Based on the report, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain recorded slight increases, but overall, it was not a seemingly good month. Maintaining the...
ambcrypto.com

Quick gains for Solana [SOL], but here’s how far a breakout is

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. The bullish momentum of the past few hours might reverse over the next day. Bitcoin [BTC] managed to hold on to the $19.2k short-term support, and it was able...
bitcoinist.com

The Big Eyes Crypto Project Is Set To Mimic The Success Of Bitcoin And Cardano

Bitcoin is the first and largest crypto project ever invented. Its developers were the first to devise a solution to the problems created by centralized financial organizations. Thus, following Bitcoin’s pattern, several crypto projects have been released. Although Big Eyes Coin operates on Ethereum, it intends to mimic Bitcoin’s...
