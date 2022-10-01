Read full article on original website
recipesgram.com
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
thepioneerwoman.com
Buttermilk Pie
Buttermilk pie is one of the easiest, most irresistible pie recipes to make for Thanksgiving. Par-bake a perfect pie crust, then whisk together a simple filling of butter, eggs, sugar, flour, and buttermilk (in just one bowl). The pie bakes into a luscious, custard-like filling, with a layer of crunchy, caramelized sugar on top. It's a classic Southern dessert that deserves a place on any Thanksgiving menu!
Real Simple
Apple Pie Skillet Cake
If you bake one dessert this fall make it this apple pie skillet cake. Pantry ingredients, plus a handful of apples, guarantee this easy dessert will come together quickly, which is a good thing because you'll want to make it on the regular. To start, cook down the apples with brown sugar and cinnamon. This not only infuses them with flavor, but also ensures extra moisture is released before the syrupy apples get folded into the simple batter. Honeycrisp apples are our go-to for their crisp texture that holds up in baked goods, but Gala, Jonagold, Braeburn, and Pink Lady are excellent stand-ins that will also retain their shape. Scoops of vanilla or caramel ice cream on top of this skillet cake are not required, but highly recommended.
12tomatoes.com
Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake
That sticky sweet flavor runs allll the way through. So here’s the thing about a poke cake — you literally poke holes all over it so that the frosting or glaze or filling that you pour over the top soaks down right into the very cake itself. Genius, right? And with this Butter Pecan Praline Poke Cake, you’re going to want every little bit of that glaze you can get. It’s a sweet, buttery, gooey dessert — the kind of deliciously sticky thing you find yourself craving all the time. But good news! Thanks to a few kitchen shortcuts, it’s also a super easy dessert to make.
Allrecipes.com
Eggnog Cinnamon Rolls
Combine sugar, yeast, salt, and 4 cups of the flour in the work bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Beat on low speed until just combined, about 15 seconds. With mixer running on low speed, add eggnog, sour cream, butter, and egg. Continue beating until dough forms, 1 to 2 minutes. Switch to a dough hook attachment. Beat on medium-low speed until dough is smooth and elastic, 6 to 9 minutes; gradually add remaining 1/2 cup flour, 1/2 to 1 teaspoon at a time, if necessary.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
No-Bake Pumpkin Mousse Parfaits
1 package (4-serving size) vanilla fat-free sugar-free instant pudding and pie filling mix. 3 cups thawed reduced-fat whipped topping, divided. 1. Beat cream cheese in medium bowl with electric mixer at medium speed until smooth. Add pumpkin, milk, pudding mix, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves; beat 1 minute, or until smooth. Fold in 1 1/2 cups whipped topping.
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
recipesgram.com
Italian Lemon Cake (15-Minute Recipe)
This Italian lemon cake is so rich and delicious – but very easy and simple to make! You will need just 16 minutes to prepare it, plus around 20 minutes to cook – so, the complete process will take you only 35 minutes. Your family or friends will definitely love it! Here is the recipe:
Classic Cherry Cheesecake Recipe
It's pretty hard not to love cheesecake — the creamy, tangy flavor tastes oh-so good. You can't go wrong with serving up a classic, plain cheesecake, but if you want to add a pop of color and sweetness, a fruit topping is the way to go. Recipe developer Jessica Morone has crafted this classic cherry cheesecake, and it really is the perfect dessert for a casual dinner or get-together. "My favorite thing about this cheesecake is that it is actually rather simple to make," Morone says. "There aren't a ton of ingredients, and it's very easy to put together."
No-bake chocolate candy
It's quite possible that the hardest thing about making this recipe is the time waiting for the chocolate to harden in their molds. This candy is not like the typical chocolate candy bars that are sold in stores. It is homemade chocolate candy, but it will melt if it's not kept in the refrigerator.
A Vintage Fall Dessert: Oatmeal Cream Pies
This recipe is an autumn riff on traditional whoopie pies. In place of the cake-like outer layer, it uses crisp oatmeal cookies to balance the creamy ginger filling. While I usually like my whoopie pies soft, the crunchy contrast was a welcome change. The mix of cinnamon, nutmeg and ginger also gave the cookies a warm spicy taste that made me think of fall.
Hillbilly chocolate chip brownie cake
Do you think it's a brownie or a cake? This brownie cake is not meant to be frosted or decorated, but it is truly delectable and gooey delicious without any of that. It can almost be described as an upside down cake that makes its own thick chocolate sauce. The cake doesn't require any eggs. I do use butter, but the butter can be substituted with shortening if that's what you prefer.
princesspinkygirl.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
Eater
Edd Kimber’s Recipe for Chocolate Peanut Butter Cookies Is a Perfect Snack for One
If you, like me, are someone who loves to bake but does not have numerous children or an office full of coworkers to fob everything off upon, then you know what it is to have a few dozen cookies or a fully frosted layer cake that you are incapable of finishing in a timely manner. Yes, there are freezers, but they, like stomachs and ambition, have their limits.
Save with Jamies
