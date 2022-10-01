ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Big Storm Brewing and others rally to help Hurricane Ian victims

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LyD69_0iIGS4bI00
Kait Donnelly wheels a cart full of donated supplies at Big Storm Brewing where items are being collected to send to those affected by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Clearwater. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

When Hurricane Ian pummeled southwest Florida, Justin Poppa couldn’t sit by and do nothing.

His brother, who lives in Naples, lost his home. His Big Storm Brewing taproom in Cape Coral avoided major damage, but its employees suffered through the storm.

Poppa braved the traffic and damage to travel to the area three times and offer help as he could. Then he and his partners started collecting donations of water and other supplies to bring to residents and first responders.

“It’s very daunting,” Poppa said of the initiative, noting his area of expertise is not charitable contributions amid emergency response. “We’re trying to do everything we can to do it right.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MwDvH_0iIGS4bI00
J.D. Davis works to organize items at Big Storm Brewing where supplies are being collected to send to those affected by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Clearwater. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

That’s the best way to deal with the desire to be generous after a major catastrophe, said Rachel Nelson, a representative of the American Red Cross of Central Florida.

One needs to look no further than social media to see the generosity bursting from the areas that escaped the brunt of the massive hurricane, which initially had the Tampa Bay region in its crosshairs. Churches, political campaigns and a host of other groups and individuals called for contributions of cleaning supplies, food and other items to deliver to the hit communities.

If people want to go this route, Nelson suggested they have a clear understanding of who will be receiving the items and how they will be distributed to the people in need. Having direct contact with a trusted group that has stated needs is one way to feel confident that the materials will get to their intended target.

Otherwise, the Red Cross suggests financial contributions. That will help avoid the unintended consequence of well-meant donations piling up, unused.

“We encourage people not to rush out and buy supplies,” she said. “We always recommend that someone make a financial donation to the organization of their choice that is participating in the relief effort. It is the quickest and easiest way to get help to people who need it.”

Once things settle down, shelters, emergency responders and others will have a better picture of what people need. One area might have several young families and need diapers and baby food, for instance, while another might have senior citizens with different requirements.

“There are many weeks ahead to contribute,” Nelson said. “This is going to be a long haul.”

Emergency managers endorsed this approach.

“It’s never a bad time to help your neighbor,” Pasco County emergency management director Andy Fossa said via email. “If you’re looking to donate supplies please reach out to your local Red Cross organization to get more information on how you can help those in need.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zPWMf_0iIGS4bI00
Large containers hold 3000 gallons of water at Big Storm Brewing where supplies are being collected to send to those affected by Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 in Clearwater. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

Poppa said he was keenly aware of the intricacies involved. He said he’s looking to partner with a non-profit group to help with fund raising and other aspects of the donation drive.

“We want to make sure all the funds are going back to the community,” he said.

The desire to help is clear, Poppa added, noting that patrons of Big Storm’s other locations have come out with items to give, and people out of state have called wanting to contribute financially. The company intends to donate totes of water, and take a food truck to the area, to give its workers something to do while also supporting the area.

Several breweries around Florida also are in the planning stages of creating a collaboration beer, with a portion of the proceeds going toward hurricane relief, he said.

“We feel a sense of responsibility that we just need to help our community,” Poppa said. “Everything we can do, we will.”

• • •

Tampa Bay Times Hurricane Ian coverage

HOW TO HELP: Where to donate or volunteer to help Hurricane Ian victims.

FEMA: Floridians hurt by Ian can now apply for FEMA assistance. Here’s how.

THE STORM HAS PASSED: Now what? Safety tips for returning home.

POST-STORM QUESTIONS: After Hurricane Ian, how to get help with fallen trees, food, damaged shelter.

WEATHER EFFECTS: Hurricane Ian was supposed to slam Tampa Bay head on. What happened?

WHAT TO DO IF HURRICANE DAMAGES YOUR HOME: Stay calm, then call your insurance company.

SCHOOLS: Will schools reopen quickly after Hurricane Ian passes? It depends.

MORE STORM COVERAGE: Get ready and stay informed at tampabay.com/hurricane.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

New Seven Mile Bridge in the works for Florida Keys

MIAMI - Hurricane Ian danced past Key West and "The Southern Most City" experienced flooding, a hundred homes were impacted but it was Fort Meyers, Naples and Marco Island that took the main hit. What went down there had high interest in the Keys. Roman Gastesi is the Monroe County Manager. He told CBS4 News, "When you live in Florida, in the area, we live in it, it is not if you are going to get hit by a hurricane it is the are you going to get hit by a hurricane."On September 10, 2017, Hurricane Irma hit the Lower Keys. What...
MARCO ISLAND, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hurricane Ian lesson: When you build on barrier islands, they’re not barriers anymore | Letters

The focus on whether Lee County officials declared evacuations in time for those at risk from the storm bears some examination, but this was simply a symptom of the larger failure. At the state, county and town levels, our laissez faire attitude toward maximizing development, and the corresponding tax base, are closer to the root cause for these disasters — past, present and future.
LEE COUNTY, FL
districtadministration.com

“Beyond repair”: Florida district shares first photos of storm-battered schools

A few schools “may be beyond repair” in the battered School District of Lee County, which has just shared the first photos of Hurricane Ian’s ugly aftermath. Another 14% of the schools in the southwest Florida district suffered major damage when the region took a direct hit from Category 4 Hurricane Ian’s record storm surges and devastating winds last week. The photos posted to Facebook Monday night provided the first images of Fort Myers Beach Elementary, The Sanibel School and Pine Island Elementary, which are among the hardest-hit communities in the state.
LEE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

A firsthand look at the destruction and devastation across Pine Island

PINE ISLAND, Fla. — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. At least 78 people have been confirmed dead so far:...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Cape Coral, FL
Naples, FL
Society
Cape Coral, FL
Society
districtadministration.com

How a storm-tossed school district is swiftly coming back online after Florida hurricane

Collier County Schools avoided a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, but a substantial number of the Southwest Florida district’s teachers and staff members did not. Those employees live on the north side of the county line in Lee County, where many neighborhoods were devastated by record storm surges, unprecedented flooding and destructive winds. Power and water still remain scarce in those neighborhoods almost a week after the historic storm made landfall.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Storm surge: Hurricane Ian’s most powerful impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As the push to survey storm damage in Southwest Florida continues, it is becoming clear what was Ian’s most powerful and deadly characteristic -- storm surge. Hurricane Ian was able to create an incredible storm surge, which covered the barrier islands of Southwest Florida in...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Emergency Management#Elderly People#Big Storm Brewing#Hurricane Ian
CBS Miami

Taking a closer look at the devastation in Fort Myers

MIAMI - Miami's Florida Task Force Two was one of the first teams to have boots on the ground after Hurricane Ian ripped through southwest Florida. They set up camp on fort Myers beach and immediately began assisting the community. On Monday, they gave CBS 4 a tour of the hard-hit areas and gave us a glimpse into their search and rescue efforts.When Florida Task Force Two arrived they said they accounted for about 750 people who remained on the island during the storm. Since then, only about 200 have left.A big hurdle during search and recovery efforts is locating homes that...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Environment
Click10.com

Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
FORT MYERS, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy