ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Woman with gunshot wound found dead in San Jose

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CTSQ_0iIGQzJg00

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman in San Jose, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

Front loader crashes into home, damages cars

At 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway due to a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Officers state that the woman had at least one gunshot wound. Officers determined the death was a homicide.

KRON On is streaming now

Detectives identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. According to police, the suspect was found at a residence in Fresno. The suspect was taken into custody and will be brought back to San Jose. According to SJPD, this is homicide number 28 in San Jose since the start of 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 4

Related
KRON4 News

Suspects arrested for firing into a crowd in East Palo Alto

EAST PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred Sept. 10, the East Palo Alto Police Department announced Tuesday. Police said two shooters fired into a crowd of people, but nobody was hit. Police responded to 1959 Manhattan Avenue around 11:16 p.m. the night of the […]
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
KSBW.com

4 arrested in connection to Santa Cruz attempted murder: SCPD

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Four people were arrested by Santa Cruz police for their connection to a September shooting. According to police, a 17-year-old was shot on the Santa Cruz Municipal Wharf around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26. The shooting was not deadly. Surveillance footage showed a dark Jaguar...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Sjpd#Nexstar Media Inc
NBC Bay Area

1 Dead, 1 Arrested After Shooting in Hayward

A man was arrested Monday for allegedly killing another man in Hayward earlier in the day, police said. Zechariah Fisher, 24, of Hayward, was arrested for a shooting near the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard, which is near Mission Boulevard. Officers arrived at 5:54 a.m. following reports that a...
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Man found fatally shot in East Oakland overnight, city's 101st homicide of 2022

OAKLAND – A man died from a shooting as police officers were responding to a report of catalytic converter theft in Oakland early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting occurred just after 4 a.m. in the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in the Glenview neighborhood of East Oakland. Officers arrived and located the Oakland man suffering from apparent bullet wounds, according to police. He died despite the life-saving efforts of the officers, police said.Tuesday morning's deadly shooting comes a day after the city recorded its 100th homicide of 2022, a fatal shooting in West Oakland Monday afternoon.Anyone with information about the shooting may call the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821. People who want to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (510) 238-7950.
OAKLAND, CA
KCRA.com

What we're learning about victims of the Stockton serial killings

The recent shooting deaths of at least five people in Stockton and of one person killed in Oakland last year are believed to be interconnected, according to Stockton police. In addition, the shooting of a woman in Stockton last year who survived is also linked in connection with the serial killings.
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Stockton serial killings: Police release information on sole survivor

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police have been investigating a “series of killings” throughout the city and in Oakland after all the killings were matched through ballistic evidence. In the six shootings in Stockton and one in Oakland, there has only been one survivor. On April 16, 2021, a 46-year-old Black woman was shot near […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Police connect Oakland victim to ‘serial killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Monday said there are two more shootings connected to the five killings they are investigating. The new information proves the killings stretch back to April of 2021 and are no longer contained to just Stockton. Police said a 40-year-old Hispanic man was shot and killed on April 10, 2021, around […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland’s ShotSpotter technology records over 100 gunshots in one week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland’s ShotSpotter system recorded over a hundred gunshots across the city in less than a week, according to data released by Oakland Police Department. Between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, OPD’s ShotSpotter technology reported 139 activations across the city. That’s an average of nearly 20 activations per day. Since the start […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Arrest made in Monday Hayward homicide

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was killed in a shooting in Hayward Monday morning, the Hayward Police Department (HPD) said. Hayward resident Zechariah Fisher, 24, was arrested on suspicion of murder. Police responded to the 25000 block of Carlos Bee Boulevard at about 5:54 a.m. for the shooting. Upon arrival, officers found the victim […]
HAYWARD, CA
crimevoice.com

Guitar Teacher Held for $2,225,000 Bond on Child Molestation Charges

SAN RAMON — A San Francisco Bay Area guitar teacher is in custody in lieu of $2,225,000 bond for allegedly molesting children. His company Guitar Confidence Inc. offers private in-home guitar lessons in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo, Santa Clara, and Solano counties. Allegations against Rex Lee Bell, 69...
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
HOLLISTER, CA
CBS San Francisco

1 dead in weekend shooting in East Oakland

OAKLAND – One person died in a shooting early Sunday morning in the Woodland neighborhood of East Oakland, police said Monday. The shooting occurred shortly after 2:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of 85th Avenue. Police on Monday said a ShotSpotter activation indicated there were 12 shots fired.Officers went there and found an adult with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers tried to save the victim's life to no avail, according to police. On Monday, police said that a vehicle of interest connected with the crime was located and that a person of interest has been identified. The victim's name was unavailable Monday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. The fatal shooting was the 99th homicide in Oakland this year, police said.Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

45K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy