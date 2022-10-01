Woman with gunshot wound found dead in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested for the shooting death of a woman in San Jose, according to a tweet from the San Jose Police Department.

At 6:13 p.m. on Friday evening, officers were called to the 5000 block of Almaden Expressway due to a report of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle. Officers state that the woman had at least one gunshot wound. Officers determined the death was a homicide.

Detectives identified a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant. According to police, the suspect was found at a residence in Fresno. The suspect was taken into custody and will be brought back to San Jose. According to SJPD, this is homicide number 28 in San Jose since the start of 2022.

