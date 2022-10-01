Read full article on original website
Related
ktbb.com
Arizona Democrats hope to flip the governor’s mansion, but Katie Hobbs has some worried
(WASHINGTON) -- Arizona Democrats headed into the 2022 midterm races with a head full of steam, hoping to cement the state's newfound battleground status after a string of recent successes. Mark Kelly's win in a special Senate election and Joe Biden's presidential victory in the state in 2020, after Kyrsten...
ktbb.com
Governor Abbott hosts Tyler roundtable Wednesday
TYLER — Governor Abbott will host a roundtable and press conference with local business leaders in Tyler Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the conference will start at 2:00 and will have a Q&A at the conclusion of the discussion. The gathering will be held at Preferred On-Site Fleet Services of Texas, 9965 State Hwy 31 E, Tyler. Abbott’s challenger, Beto O’ Rourke was at Stephen F. Austin State University Tuesday to speak to students about his future plans if he wins the race. As the election date approaches, many voters say they are worried about record migration on the Texas-Mexico border and are looking for solutions from both candidates. The latest poll shows Gov. Abbott with a seven-point lead over O’Rourke with 53%. O’Rourke currently sits at 46%. Election day is Nov. 8 and the last day to register to vote is Oct. 11.
ktbb.com
Daughter of ‘hero’ Uvalde teacher: ‘I know she didn’t even hesitate’ to shield students
(UVALDE, Texas) -- On the morning of May 24, Eva Mireles, a mom who loved karaoke, hiking and working out, texted her daughter about a CrossFit backpack she planned to buy. Her only child, 23-year-old Adalynn Ruiz, texted back. And that was the last conversation the close mother-daughter duo had.
ktbb.com
National Pedestrian Safety Month starts
TYLER – It will be more challenging to see pedestrians as days get shorter during the fall and winter months. That’s why TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” pedestrian safety campaign kicked off National Pedestrian Safety Month Monday, reminding drivers and pedestrians to stay alert and watch out for each other. Pedestrian traffic fatalities increased by 15% in Texas in 2021. The state saw 5,366 traffic crashes involving pedestrians, resulting in 841 fatalities and 1,470 serious injuries. “The fall season means not only a shift to cooler temperatures but also fewer hours of daylight, and visibility becomes an issue,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “It’s important for motorists to pay attention and look out for people walking, and for pedestrians to make sure they take steps to be seen.”
Comments / 0