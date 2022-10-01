Read full article on original website
Braves News: Magic Number Remains at 1, Michael Harris II wins Rookie of the Month, more
There was always the chance Monday could be a bit of a let down. After a spectacular series sweep over the Mets this past weekend, the Braves simply were not at their best on Monday. Jesus Luzardo was spectacular for the Marlins, Bryce Elder ran into a bit of early trouble, and the Braves lost 4-0. Fortunately, the Braves have another chance on Tuesday to officially win their division crown.
Brian Snitker on Charlie Morton, injury updates for Spencer Strider, Kirby Yates
The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in arguably the biggest game of the season for both teams. If they Braves win, they will clinch the season series and the tiebreaker that comes along with it. Their magic number would be down to one and would need just an additional win in Miami or a Mets loss to claim their fifth straight division title.
This Day in Braves History: October 3
1957 - Lew Burdette and the Milwaukee Braves defeat the Yankees and Bobby Shantz 4-2. 1976 - Hank Aaron singles in his last major league at-bat and drives in RBI No. 2,297 in a 5-2 Brewers’ loss to the Tigers. 1993 - The Giants fall to the Los Angeles...
Jackson Stephens starts as Braves close our regular season in Miami
After clinching a fifth-straight division title Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves will close out the 2022 regular season against the Miami Marlins. After today’s game, the Braves will get five days off before the start of the Division Series next week. As far as Wednesday’s game goes, Brian Snitker...
Daily Hammer Podcast: The Braves Win the NL East Division for the Fifth Straight Time
Tuesday night was certainly an adventure for the Braves in Miami. However, at the end of the night, the same reason they were able to sweep the Mets over the weekend emerged as the difference in a 2-1 over the Marlins. The Braves bullpen, as it has done for most of the second half of September, was outstanding. The end result was a victory and the Braves clinching their fifth straight NL East division crown.
Braves vs. Mets GameThread: 10/2/2022
The Braves can make things a lot easier, or a lot harder, for themselves tonight, depending on the outcome of this game. Charlie Morton looks to have a big game that will take some of the sting out of his erratic season. Chris Bassitt looks to help the Mets avoid getting swept. Eddie Rosario looks to... do something, I guess.
Spencer Strider “in play” for NLDS, Ozzie Albies much less likely
With the Braves securing the second seed in the 2022 playoffs with their 2-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday evening, the Braves now find themselves in a more favorable playoff bracket (at least on paper) and, more importantly, they get some much needed rest before they have to play meaningful baseball again. After the regular season finale today against the Marlins, they do not have to play again until October 11 when the National League Division Series starts up where they will play the winner of the Phillies/Cardinals wild card round.
Bryce Elder, Braves look to clinch NL East Monday against Marlins
Needing just one win for a fifth consecutive NL East title, the Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder to the mound Monday when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. The Braves are riding high after sweeping the Mets in a three-game series at Truist Park over the weekend. Atlanta defeated Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer on back-to-back days and then knocked off Christ Bassitt in the finale Wednesday.
The Braves had a lot of resurging to do, but they did it
Did you know that the motto of the city of Atlanta is Resurgens? I mean, you probably did, if you have more than a passing familiarity with Atlanta — but for a long time, I didn’t. After all, I’ve only been to Atlanta once in my life, and I definitely didn’t notice that both the city flag and seal have a phoenix on them. That’s where Resurgens comes from — it’s Latin for “rising again,” which of course pertains to the myth of the phoenix, and the association there should hopefully be obvious. There’s also apparently a statue with a phoenix and a lady or something, that was built to commemorate the 100-year anniversary of a department store? Stuff is weird, yo.
October 5: Braves 2, Marlins 1
The Atlanta Braves clinched a fifth-straight NL East division title Tuesday night with a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins. The Braves got run-scoring singles from Ronald Acuña Jr. And William Contreras while Jake Odorizzi allowed two hits and one run over five innings. The bullpen took care of the rest allowing just two hits while throwing four scoreless innings. Kenley Jansen picked up his 41st save of the season with a perfect ninth to seal the win.
The Braves just won the first great pennant race of this era
Let’s take a trip down memory lane. We’re going to be covering a ton of ground to start off but trust me on this: We’re going to get to the present-day before you know it. Grab a snack or something because we’re going to be in the time machine for a while.
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live on Oct 3
On Oct 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports South. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming...
MLB Playoffs: National League playoff field set
The National League playoff field is set after the Atlanta Braves locked down the NL East while the San Diego Padres settled in as the fifth and sixth seeds respectively. The Wild Card round will begin on October 7 and the NLDS will start on October 11. The only thing missing at this point is the start times which will be announced later this week.
William Contreras, Robbie Grossman return to the lineup against Marlins
The Atlanta Braves will get their first chance to clinch the NL East Friday night when they begin a three-game series against the Miami Marlins. Bryce Elder will get the start on the mound for Atlanta while Miami will go with left-hander Jesus Luzardo. After sitting for two days, William...
Battery Power TV: Three days that changed everything in NL East
The New York Mets threw the best they had — quite literally — at the Atlanta Braves, and the defending champs handled them all, standing on the cusp of another National League East title. Grant McAuley and Cory McCartney on three days that changed that everything in the...
Michael Harris named NL Rookie of the Month for September
Atlanta Braves outfielder Michael Harris was named NL Rookie of the Month for September on Monday. It is the third time that Harris has received the honor this season winning in June and August. His teammate, Spencer Strider, took home Rookie of the Month honors in August. Harris hit .324...
Bats go quiet for Braves in, 4-0 loss to Marlins
The Atlanta Braves missed out on their first opportunity to clinch the NL East falling flat in a 4-0 loss to the Miami Marlins Monday night. The Marlins jumped out to an early lead thanks to a couple of errors and some soft contact that found its way through Atlanta’s defense. Jon Berti led off the inning with a single, stole second base and advanced to third as William Contreras’ throw down bounced away from Dansby Swanson. After Joey Wendle bounced back to Elder for the first out, Bryan de la Cruz doubled to right center to make it 1-0. Avisail Garcia then hit a slow roller to second that Orlando Arcia fumbled for the second error of the inning. Jesus Sanchez made them pay with a double down the left field line to score De La Cruz to make it 2-0. Elder recovered and got Nick Fortes and JJ Bleday to pop out to end the inning with no further damage.
Eddie Rosario is starting to turn things around in September
Eddie Rosario has, for the most part, seemed to be a disappointment for the Atlanta Braves this season. His slash line has left little to be desired with a .219/.270/.342, which has equated to a wRC+ of 69 (31 percent below league average). As far as fWAR goes, which is an accumulate stat, it shows that regardless of his plate appearances, he has added negative value. On the season, Rosario has a -1.1 fWAR. With 216 of his 265 at bats (at the time of this writing) being after his return from his eye issue, you would be hard pressed to blame most of his negative fWAR on his injury alone.
Daily Hammer Podcast: Despite Delay, Braves look to Clinch NL East on Tuesday
It simply was not meant to be on Monday for the Braves. After plenty of production against the Mets over the weekend, the Braves bats simply had no answer for Jesus Luzardo on Monday. Bryce Elder also ran into to early trouble, though admirably was able to complete five innings of work. Now, the focus shifts to Tuesday, as a Braves win or a Mets loss (two chances in double-header with Nationals) will result in the Braves officially winning the NL East crown.
Braves News: Magic Number is 1, Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson Heroics, more
More October Magic in Braves Country. With a 5-3 win over the Mets on Sunday, the Braves are one win, or one Mets loss, away from a fifth straight NL East division title and a first-round by in the NL playoffs. Even more satisfying is that the Braves earned the...
