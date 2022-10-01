Read full article on original website
Five quarterbacks Patriots could sign with Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer injured
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — The Patriots are likely going to be in the market for an emergency quarterback. With Mac Jones battling an ankle injury and Brian Hoyer being sidelined with a concussion on Sunday, New England will go into next week with Bailey Zappe as the only healthy quarterback on the roster.
Brian Hoyer injury: Patriots QB leaves game, rookie Bailey Zappe takes over
The New England Patriots now have more injury concerns at the quarterback position. Veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer has left the game, with rookie Bailey Zappe taking over at Lambeau Field. Hoyer left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers after taking a big hit on the team’s second drive. Hoyer...
Kendrick Bourne thinks refs blew key OT call that would’ve given Patriots 1st down
When the Patriots got the ball near midfield in overtime on Sunday afternoon, they needed to pick up 15 yards or so to get into Nick Folk’s range for a game-winning field goal. They only picked up five, punted to Aaron Rodgers, and the Packers marched down the field...
What Patriots rookie QB Bailey Zappe said after 1st NFL game (Full Transcript)
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe went from never being active for an NFL game to being thrust into action in a scrap against future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers in an overtime game at Lambeau Field. Ultimately, the game didn’t go the way of Zappe and the New England Patriots. But...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Patriots coach gives update on WR Tyquan Thornton’s rehab from preseason injury
Rookie wide receiver Tyquan Thornton hasn’t had a chance to step onto the field during the regular season so far in his NFL career. However, the New England Patriots are still happy with the work the second-round pick is putting in. On Tuesday, receivers coach Ross Douglas gave an...
Who is new Patriots QB Garrett Gilbert?
The Patriots are expected to bring back quarterback Garrett Gilbert for his third stint on the New England practice squad. He’ll provide depth and possibly back up Bailey Zappe on Sunday if neither Mac Jones nor Brian Hoyer is ready to play. Enter your email address here to receive...
Aaron Rodgers ‘just too good,’ says Bill Belichick after Patriots’ loss
GREEN BAY, Wisc. — After the Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers, Bill Belichick didn’t have much to say on almost any topic, brushing off most of the questions about his own team with one-sentence answers or shorter. The exception was Green Bay quarterback...
Jonnu Smith injury: Patriots TE week-to-week with low ankle sprain (report)
The New England Patriots are about to have a tight end shortage, with Jonnu Smith reportedly set to miss some time. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots tight end was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain and is expected to be week-to-week with the injury. Smith left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury and did not return.
Tua Tagovailoa concussion update: Dolphins QB already ruled out for Week 5 vs. Jets
Tua Tagovailoa won’t be hit again any time soon. The Dolphins quarterback has already been ruled out for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Jets, an uncharacteristically early declaration. Tagovailoa suffered a severe concussion against the Bengals last Thursday night, and it appeared to be his second in five days.
Caesars promo code starts week with $1,250 bet for MLB, NFL Week 5
XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can now activate our Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL here and score a trio of welcome bonuses during football season. Tackle NFL...
Waltclaire Flynn recaps 'crazy' unofficial visit to Clemson
2024 four-star offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn talks about visit to Clemson.
Andy Isabella released by Cardinals; is former UMass WR a fit with Patriots?
The Arizona Cardinals have parted ways with former UMass football star Andy Isabella. The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they have released the 2019 second-round pick. The move marks the end of Isabella’s four-year run in Arizona, where he struggled to get on the field consistently after arriving as an intriguing deep threat.
When is Patriots throwback game? New England will wear red jerseys Week 5 vs. Lions
For the first time since 2012, the New England Patriots will be decked out in red as the team holds its first Throwback Game of the season. With the NFL relaxing its rules on helmet variations, the Patriots are the latest team to bring back alternate helmets and jerseys for the 2022 season. The Patriots will do so by bringing back their popular red jerseys and white helmets with the vintage “Pat Patriot” logo for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process
Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
