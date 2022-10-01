ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

MassLive.com

Who is new Patriots QB Garrett Gilbert?

The Patriots are expected to bring back quarterback Garrett Gilbert for his third stint on the New England practice squad. He’ll provide depth and possibly back up Bailey Zappe on Sunday if neither Mac Jones nor Brian Hoyer is ready to play. Enter your email address here to receive...
NFL
MassLive.com

Jonnu Smith injury: Patriots TE week-to-week with low ankle sprain (report)

The New England Patriots are about to have a tight end shortage, with Jonnu Smith reportedly set to miss some time. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Patriots tight end was diagnosed with a low ankle sprain and is expected to be week-to-week with the injury. Smith left Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers with an ankle injury and did not return.
NFL
MassLive.com

Caesars promo code starts week with $1,250 bet for MLB, NFL Week 5

XL Media provides exclusive sports betting content to masslive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New customers can now activate our Caesars promo code MASSLIVEFULL here and score a trio of welcome bonuses during football season. Tackle NFL...
NFL
MassLive.com

When is Patriots throwback game? New England will wear red jerseys Week 5 vs. Lions

For the first time since 2012, the New England Patriots will be decked out in red as the team holds its first Throwback Game of the season. With the NFL relaxing its rules on helmet variations, the Patriots are the latest team to bring back alternate helmets and jerseys for the 2022 season. The Patriots will do so by bringing back their popular red jerseys and white helmets with the vintage “Pat Patriot” logo for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the Detroit Lions.
NFL
MassLive.com

Blake Griffin explains why he signed with Celtics during lengthy free agency process

Blake Griffin did not expect to sign with an NBA team until after training camp. Things changed quickly on that front this past week though when injuries piled up in the Celtics frontcourt. That left Boston looking for an experienced big that had the ability to switch in their system, leading Boston to Griffin on a a one-year guaranteed deal. The news comes on the heels of the Celtics losing a host of forwards and bigs to injuries in the past month. Danilo Gallinari is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, Rob Williams is likely out until 2023 as he recovers from knee surgery and Luke Kornet will be out for a bit after suffering a sprained ankle last week.
