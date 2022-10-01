COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired a primary care facility in Mexico, Missouri. The facility -- located at 600 Medical Park Drive -- was previously owned by Noble Health. The practice -- which has been in Mexico since 1997 -- will be called Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, according The post Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

