KMIZ ABC 17 News
Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone Health announced Wednesday it has acquired a primary care facility in Mexico, Missouri. The facility -- located at 600 Medical Park Drive -- was previously owned by Noble Health. The practice -- which has been in Mexico since 1997 -- will be called Boone Health Primary Care - Medical Park, according The post Boone Health acquires primary care facility in Mexico formerly owned by Noble Health appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Biden: ‘It’s going to take years’ for Florida to recover
The president will travel to southwest Florida on Wednesday to visit hurricane-ravaged communities.
