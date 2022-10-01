Janet Jackson is gearing up to honor the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album, The Velvet Rope. On Friday (Oct. 7), the 56-year-old is releasing a new deluxe edition of the album with two bonus tracks, “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” plus long-awaited B sides and 13 new remixes will hit streaming platforms for the first time. More from VIBE.comTeddy Riley Confronted Soulja Boy About Abusing His DaughterJanet Jackson Honored As Harlem's Fashion Row x LVMH Kicks Off Fashion WeekBabyface Says 'Verzuz' Is Why He Made 'Girls Night Out' Album Fans can anticipate the digital arrival of songs like Teddy Riley’s...

