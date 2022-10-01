Read full article on original website
Related
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass headliners honor John Prine, Grateful Dead and late son
Elvis Costello and Emmylou Harris played emotional tributes.
SFGate
Sharon Van Etten Sings About Her Son on ‘Never Gonna Change,’ Announces Deluxe LP
Sharon Van Etten is giving fans a deep cut from her recently released LP We’ve Been Going About This All Wrong. On Wednesday, the indie rocker released “Never Gonna Change,” as she announced the arrival of All Wrong‘s deluxe version with four additional songs. On the...
Janet Jackson Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Velvet Rope’ With Deluxe Edition
Janet Jackson is gearing up to honor the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album, The Velvet Rope. On Friday (Oct. 7), the 56-year-old is releasing a new deluxe edition of the album with two bonus tracks, “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” plus long-awaited B sides and 13 new remixes will hit streaming platforms for the first time. More from VIBE.comTeddy Riley Confronted Soulja Boy About Abusing His DaughterJanet Jackson Honored As Harlem's Fashion Row x LVMH Kicks Off Fashion WeekBabyface Says 'Verzuz' Is Why He Made 'Girls Night Out' Album Fans can anticipate the digital arrival of songs like Teddy Riley’s...
SFGate
Fever Ray Returns After Five Years with Eerie New Single ‘What They Call Us’
Fever Ray returns with their first new musical release in five years, an eerily watchful track titled “What They Call Us,” written and co-produced with Karin Dreijer’s The Knife counterpart Olof Dreijer. “First I’d like to say that I’m sorry / I’ve done all the tricks that...
RELATED PEOPLE
SFGate
J.D. Fortune on Fronting INXS: ‘I Had It All In My Hand, And I Couldn’t Hold Onto It’
Rolling Stone‘s interview series King for a Day features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and singers who had the difficult job of fronting major rock bands after the departure of an iconic vocalist. Some of them stayed in their bands for years, while others lasted just a few months. In the end, however, they all found out that replacement singers can themselves be replaced. This edition features former INXS singer J.D. Fortune.
Comments / 0