Vibe

Janet Jackson Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Velvet Rope’ With Deluxe Edition

Janet Jackson is gearing up to honor the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album, The Velvet Rope. On Friday (Oct. 7), the 56-year-old is releasing a new deluxe edition of the album with two bonus tracks, “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” plus long-awaited B sides and 13 new remixes will hit streaming platforms for the first time. More from VIBE.comTeddy Riley Confronted Soulja Boy About Abusing His DaughterJanet Jackson Honored As Harlem's Fashion Row x LVMH Kicks Off Fashion WeekBabyface Says 'Verzuz' Is Why He Made 'Girls Night Out' Album Fans can anticipate the digital arrival of songs like Teddy Riley’s...
SFGate

J.D. Fortune on Fronting INXS: ‘I Had It All In My Hand, And I Couldn’t Hold Onto It’

Rolling Stone‘s interview series King for a Day features long-form conversations between senior writer Andy Greene and singers who had the difficult job of fronting major rock bands after the departure of an iconic vocalist. Some of them stayed in their bands for years, while others lasted just a few months. In the end, however, they all found out that replacement singers can themselves be replaced. This edition features former INXS singer J.D. Fortune.
