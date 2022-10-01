ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, WV

West Virginia elementary school janitor found with meth on campus, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
VIENNA, W. Va. — A janitor at a West Virginia elementary school is accused of possessing methamphetamine and marijuana while on campus, authorities said.

Clayton Wheeland, 25, of Elizabeth, was arrested Thursday and charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, the Vienna Police Department said in a news release.

The school resource officer for the Vienna Police Department was called to Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna at about 3:41 p.m. EDT, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. The officer found Wheeland allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance, according to the newspaper.

According to police, the officer found Wheeland in possession of methamphetamine, Adderall and marijuana, WOWK-TV reported.

If convicted of the charge, Wheeland faces up to 15 years in prison, Vienna police said in its news release. More charges are pending, police said.

In a Facebook post, Wood County Schools wrote that the district has “1,600 employees who every day work to provide the best educational environment and opportunities for our students. We would like to assure parents and community members the health and safety of our staff and students are our utmost priority.”

