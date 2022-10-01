BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 18 HOURS AGO