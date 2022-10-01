Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Volleyball World - Week4Under The Radar NWLAMansfield, LA
Related
brproud.com
Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
brproud.com
When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
brproud.com
Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge on National Taco Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. consume quite a few tacos. According to one survey, nearly half of the Americans surveyed said they eat between four and 12 tacos each month. Another five percent of individuals surveyed admitted to enjoying 64 or more tacos every month.
theadvocate.com
Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge
A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters. After his...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
Drug ring operated in Baton Rouge mall parking lots, Lakeshore Drive home, indictment says
A crew of drug dealers that served as a major supplier of heroin and cocaine in East Baton Rouge Parish routinely exchanged dope at run-of-the mill places throughout the region, like Walmart parking lots and outside the Mall of Louisiana, prosecutors allege in a recently unsealed indictment. A federal grand...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday
The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
brproud.com
Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
brproud.com
DopeSmack: Local Baton Rouge man creates New Orleans-based, drug-fighting superhero
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to DopeSmack creator Joseph Salcedo, it’s been a long time since New Orleans has had a superhero and DopeSmack is the hero the city’s been waiting for. For all the action lovers out there, “DopeSmack” follows Alex Santos, a self-taught scientist,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
brproud.com
Port of Baton Rouge to use $1M to buy container chassis amid shortage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Port of Baton Rouge will be receiving its seventh Marine Highway Grant to purchase 70 container chassis, according to Congressman Garret Graves on Monday. The grant for the Port of Baton Rouge totals $1,050,000. Graves said these state has received over $10,000,000 from...
brproud.com
O’Brien House hosting its annual breakfast fundraiser in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — O’Brien House in Baton Rouge is preparing for its annual breakfast, which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Since 1971, the recovery center has served adult recovering alcoholics and drug addicts. The center was named for Paul S. “Pat” O’Brien, who spent 53...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Where to celebrate International Beer & Pizza Day this October 9th
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Like a quilt made from a multitude of fabrics and patterns, each of the cultures in our global community has its own unique way of celebrating joyous occasions. During a traditional wedding reception in Russia, it wouldn’t be uncommon for guests to cheer the...
At Least 1 Person Injured In A Crash In Baton Rouge (Baton Rouge, LA)
According to the Baton Rouge Police, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Monday in a residential area in Baton Rouge. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge officials respond to water main rupture on Cal Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a Tuesday (October 4) afternoon incident involving a ruptured water main in the Bluebonnet area. St. George Fire was called to the 9800 block of Cal Road around 4:45 p.m. after a construction crew hit an area water main.
wbrz.com
Fire outside White Castle sugar mill fills area with smoke Tuesday afternoon
WHITE CASTLE - A bagasse pile at a White Castle sugar mill caught on fire Tuesday afternoon and filled the highway with smoke. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at Cora Texas Sugar Mill along LA-1 around 3:30 p.m. White Castle Fire Department said the flames...
L'Observateur
St. James arrest reports 9/26 to 10/2
CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. BROWN, FABIAN 34 226 BLACKWELL LN, BELLE ROSE, LA 70341. FLETCHER, CAMERON 24 3200 ANN DRIVE, VACHERIE, LA 70090. HARRIS, DAQUON 31 2438 CHURCH ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:95.5 – POSSESSION OF FIREARM ON PREMISES OF ALC.BEV.OUTLET (MISD) LUKE, IVORY SR 32...
“Lying just gonna make it worse,” Louisiana man caught going over 155 mph on I-10
A trooper with the Louisiana State Police recently saw a white Dodge Charger fly past on I-10 West.
‘We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment:’ New billboard draws attention in Livingston Parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A new billboard in Livingston Parish is getting people’s attention. It’s located on I-12 at the Denham Springs Exit. The billboard says, “Welcome to Livingston Parish. We love our schools, churches, and the 2nd Amendment. Enjoy your stay.”. It also has a...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
Comments / 0