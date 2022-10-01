ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge on National Taco Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. consume quite a few tacos. According to one survey, nearly half of the Americans surveyed said they eat between four and 12 tacos each month. Another five percent of individuals surveyed admitted to enjoying 64 or more tacos every month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Pho real: A new, modern Vietnamese restaurant opens in Baton Rouge

A sign that reads, “Pho 97 Vietnamese Cuisine” hangs on a beige and brown building, seemingly like other pho restaurants. However, the interior transforms into an intimate, modern dining area with dark green walls, plush bar seating, and lowlight string lights and greenery atop wooden banisters. After his...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harahan, LA
City
Elmwood, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Metairie, LA
City
Hammond, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Entertainment
City
Harvey, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Belle of Baton Rouge temporarily closed, will reopen Wednesday

The Belle of Baton Rouge, which is set to spend $35 million to move its gambling operations onto land and remodel its hotel, temporarily closed Sunday and will remain shut down until 10 a.m. Wednesday. The casino announced the temporary shutdown on Twitter, saying the work will allow for “changes...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amc Theaters#Amc Theatres#Popcorn#Megabag#The Amc Mall Of
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair: What you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns later this month! Here’s what you need to know before going. The GBR State Fair runs from Oct. 27 to Nov. 6. The fair opens at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Port of Baton Rouge to use $1M to buy container chassis amid shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Port of Baton Rouge will be receiving its seventh Marine Highway Grant to purchase 70 container chassis, according to Congressman Garret Graves on Monday. The grant for the Port of Baton Rouge totals $1,050,000. Graves said these state has received over $10,000,000 from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

O’Brien House hosting its annual breakfast fundraiser in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — O’Brien House in Baton Rouge is preparing for its annual breakfast, which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Since 1971, the recovery center has served adult recovering alcoholics and drug addicts. The center was named for Paul S. “Pat” O’Brien, who spent 53...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
brproud.com

Where to celebrate International Beer & Pizza Day this October 9th

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Like a quilt made from a multitude of fabrics and patterns, each of the cultures in our global community has its own unique way of celebrating joyous occasions. During a traditional wedding reception in Russia, it wouldn’t be uncommon for guests to cheer the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge officials respond to water main rupture on Cal Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a Tuesday (October 4) afternoon incident involving a ruptured water main in the Bluebonnet area. St. George Fire was called to the 9800 block of Cal Road around 4:45 p.m. after a construction crew hit an area water main.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Fire outside White Castle sugar mill fills area with smoke Tuesday afternoon

WHITE CASTLE - A bagasse pile at a White Castle sugar mill caught on fire Tuesday afternoon and filled the highway with smoke. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at Cora Texas Sugar Mill along LA-1 around 3:30 p.m. White Castle Fire Department said the flames...
L'Observateur

St. James arrest reports 9/26 to 10/2

CCRP ART 202 – WARRANT/BENCH WARRANT. BROWN, FABIAN 34 226 BLACKWELL LN, BELLE ROSE, LA 70341. FLETCHER, CAMERON 24 3200 ANN DRIVE, VACHERIE, LA 70090. HARRIS, DAQUON 31 2438 CHURCH ST, VACHERIE, LA 70090. 14:95.5 – POSSESSION OF FIREARM ON PREMISES OF ALC.BEV.OUTLET (MISD) LUKE, IVORY SR 32...
VACHERIE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy