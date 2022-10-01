Read full article on original website
David Harbour Gets Naughty as Santa Claus in ‘Violent Night’ Trailer
David Harbour is boosting his resume as a badass in the first trailer for “Violent Night,” a holiday thriller featuring the “Stranger Things” star as Santa Claus. Under the direction of Norwegian filmmaker Tommy Wirkola, Harbour plays a grizzlier, more rueful version of Kris Kringle, who is anything but jolly in the trailer. On Christmas Eve, (Not-So) Saint Nick encounters a family being held hostage by a team of mercenaries and is forced to take matters into his own hands.
‘Frasier’ Reboot Starring Kelsey Grammer Is Moving Ahead at Paramount+
In the latest string of reboots and revivals, a Frasier sequel has officially been given the greenlight, with Paramount+ giving a series order to the beloved 1990s sitcom with Kelsey Grammer set to reprise his role of Dr. Frasier Crane. The idea has been tossed around since 2018 and Grammer...
Samuel L. Jackson, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Lee Daniels, Jesse Williams to Speak at Variety’s Business of Broadway Breakfast
Variety has announced the lineup for its annual Business of Broadway breakfast presented by City National Bank in New York on Oct. 17. Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson will join the event for a keynote conversation about their collaboration on the revival of August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” currently playing on Broadway.
Head Over Heels: Tears for Fears' Roland Orzabal Lists Rockin' Residence for $3.95M
The Hollywood Hills home of Roland Orzabal, co-founder of Tears for Fears, certainly is something to shout about. The estate boasts colorful interiors and a lush Nichols Canyon setting. After almost 20 years, the musician has put his gorgeously remodeled Los Angeles home on the market for $3,950,000. Orzabal, the...
‘Rust’ Team Announces Settlement With Halyna Hutchins Estate, Will Resume Film Production in January
Nearly a year after she was shot and killed on the set of Alec Baldwin’s Western movie “Rust,” the estate of Halyna Hutchins has come to a settlement with the film production. Surprisingly, the film will also resume production in January. “We have reached a settlement, subject...
Janet Jackson Celebrates 25th Anniversary Of ‘The Velvet Rope’ With Deluxe Edition
Janet Jackson is gearing up to honor the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-winning album, The Velvet Rope. On Friday (Oct. 7), the 56-year-old is releasing a new deluxe edition of the album with two bonus tracks, “Accept Me” and “God’s Stepchild,” plus long-awaited B sides and 13 new remixes will hit streaming platforms for the first time. More from VIBE.comTeddy Riley Confronted Soulja Boy About Abusing His DaughterJanet Jackson Honored As Harlem's Fashion Row x LVMH Kicks Off Fashion WeekBabyface Says 'Verzuz' Is Why He Made 'Girls Night Out' Album Fans can anticipate the digital arrival of songs like Teddy Riley’s...
Winfrey, Letterman among moderators for Michelle Obama tour
Oprah Winfrey, David Letterman and Ellen DeGeneres are among the celebrity moderators joining former first lady Michelle Obama on tour for her upcoming book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” Other guests include Gayle King, Conan O’Brien, Tracee Ellis Ross, Michelle Norris, Elizabeth Alexander and Heather McGhee. On Wednesday, Crown and Live Nation also announced that Obama has added seven stops to her monthlong tour, which begins at Washington's Warner Theatre on Nov. 15, the book’s publication date. Additional appearances have been scheduled in Washington, Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco.
Nickelodeon Animation Reaches Across Platforms to Boost Franchises
Ramsey Naito has been running Nickelodeon Animation since 2017, and in that time the network’s programming has exploded with a raft of both homegrown series and adaptations of external IP. “Star Trek,” “SpongeBob,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,” “Blue’s Clues,” “Dora the Explorer,” “Rugrats”… if that seems like too much for one network to handle, well, it no longer has to.
‘Turning Red’s’ Domee Shi Draws From Her Past
“A Chinese Canadian tween undergoes magical puberty and turns into a giant red panda.”. As far as elevator pitches go, it’s not exactly “‘Jaws’ in space” or “snakes on a plane.” But that highly specific logline is the one that Domee Shi used to persuade Pixar to greenlight her feature directorial debut, some half a decade ago when the then-20-something was a budding storyboard artist on the studio’s Emeryville campus.
Madame Wu, restaurateur to Hollywood's elite, dies at 106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sylvia Wu, whose famed Southern California restaurant drew Hollywood's biggest stars for four decades, has died at age 106, according to a news report. Madame Wu’s Garden on Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica became a dining destination shortly after it opened in 1959, popular for its cuisine and pagoda-style decor featuring jade statues, a stone waterfall and a koi-filled fountain.
