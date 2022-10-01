Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
Pinkbike Primer - Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Crankworx Cairns 2022
For the very first time, Cairns will be hosting a round of the Crankworx World Tour with riders heading to Australia this week to continue their hunt for the King and Queen titles. This will be the third stop in the Crankworx World Tour after Innsbruck and Whistler and will run October 5-9. The final round of the Crankworx World Tour will run November 5-13 and take place in Rotorua, New Zealand.
Pinkbike.com
Bikepacking 340km a Day to Complete the EWS Series - Saving the Hardest for Last
Following up on one of our favourite stories of the year, we caught up with Matthew Fairbrother at the end of the EWS season. The now 18-year-old Kiwi just completed the hardest, tightest and coldest leg of his journey to bikepack and race every EWS round this year. His adventure, attitude and story has inspired a lot of people, ourselves included.
Pinkbike.com
Video & Race Report: Eastern States Cup Enduro #11 - Woodstock, VT
As fall colors and temperatures roll into New England, the Maxxis ESC Stan's Enduro series comes to Woodstock, Vermont for the penultimate round of 2022. Race stages were split between Saskadena Six Ski Area and the Mount Peg trail network, a four mile pedal across town. The trails here are fresh, loamy and a whole lot of fun but a real challenge to keep race pace without overcooking it into corners. They used to run lifts at Saskadena but these days it's pedal power only to get you to the top, meaning a huge day on the bike for racers. Amateur classes would compete on four stages, totaling about 21 miles of riding and 2.9k vertical, while Pro & Motorex Ebike classes would add a fifth stage, for an additional 2 miles and 600 feet of climbing.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Dark Horse Freeride Highlights 2022
The Dark Horse Invitational lasted 4 days where the ladies got to session the course and additional riding around Revelstoke, British Columbia. Check out all the action from the finals where the riders were throwing their best tricks.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Official Highlights from the Trophy of Nations 2022
The Bluegrass Trophy of Nations proved a fitting conclusion to the tenth season of the Enduro World Series, bringing 28 nations together in that most iconic of race venues, Finale Ligure in Italy. This unique race saw riders work together in teams of three, not for their usual teams, but...
Pinkbike.com
Must Watch: Gee Atherton is Back with 'Ridgeline II: The Return'
World downhill champion Gee Atherton has always ridden at the very limit of what is possible on a bike. It’s his can-do attitude and the crazy locations that Gee sees as an irresistible personal challenge that have enabled him to push the boundaries of the sport time and time again.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Alex Volokhov, Carson Storch, Jordy Scott & More Style It Up at Highland Bike Park
In 2022 we’re celebrating the 10th year of our World Cup and Red Bull Rampage winning Rux suspension fork. Our recent North American stop of the Rux 10th Anniversary World Tour in mid-summer took some of our SR Suntour Werx team to the Highland Bike Park in Northfield, NH for an amazing weekend of fun times and great east coast riding.
Pinkbike.com
First Look: Pirelli's New Scorpion Race DH & Enduro Tires
You may have noticed the Canyon CLLCTV Pirelli World Cup team (the other vowel-phobic Canyon DH team) racing some unreleased tires last season. Along with team mentor Fabien Barel, they have been developing a complete range of tires designed specifically for racing. Now, Pirelli is finally ready to unveil them.
