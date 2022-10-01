Unbelievable finishes highlight Week 7

Thank you for reading The Bootleg — The Tennessean's high school sports newsletter highlighting our best stories. I'm high school sports editor Tom Kreager.

Wow, what a way to wrap up Week 7 of the TSSAA regular season.

Henry County put itself in position to win Region 7-5A on Friday night by running "Philly Special," the trick play used by the Philadelphia Eagles in their Super Bowl LII win over the New England Patriots in 2018. Only Henry County coach James Counce Jr. simply called their version, "Special."

TSSAA FOOTBALL SCORES:Tennessee high school football scores for Week 7 of TSSAA 2022 season

High school sports writer George Robinson captured the game winner and wrote about how it gave Henry County a 29-28 overtime win over Springfield, handing the Yellow Jackets their first loss of the season.

The play involved having running back Jayce Kendall toss a pass to quarterback Ryan Damron for the two-point conversion for the win.

But that wasn't the lone thriller.

FRA and first-year coach Justin Geisinger defeated CPA 39-38 for the Panthers' first win over the Lions since 1997. FRA needed an interception with about 1:30 left to seal the win. FRA and CPA combined for 837 total yards. The Panthers even had their own trick play to help get the victory.

There were other great games in Week 7. Take a moment to catch up on some of the best games from this week by reading our big roundup.