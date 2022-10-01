ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Orange, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
ocscanner.news

BRICK: MULTIPLE POLES WITH ARCING WIRES

Emergency responders are on the scene of multiple poles with arcing wires on Riviera Drive and Branch Blvd. It is impacting electrical service in the area.
BRICK, NJ
Daily Voice

Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)

A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Orange, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACH HAVEN WEST: ACTIVE STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel was on the scene of an active structure fire overnight on the 100 block of Bernard Street. The Ocean County Fire Marshal was called to the scene. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news

JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE – MOBIL HOME

Emergency responders were at the scene of a structure fire (trailer) on the 0 block of Alexander. The fire was from electrical lines under the trailer that were sitting in water. This created an intense smoke condition. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time. No additional information is available.
JACKSON, NJ
NBC New York

16-Year-Old Dies as Gunfire Erupts on NJ Street Corner as Kids Leave School

A teenager was killed and a New Jersey street corner broke into chaos during a shooting Monday afternoon, with bullets flying just steps from several schools. The frightening moments in East Orange occurred just as children were let out of class in the afternoon. According to witnesses, the shooting took place on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, right near a family grocery store as well as the schools.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
ocscanner.news

LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Air#Garden State Parkway
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES

Emergency personnel are at the scene of a three car accident on the south bound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.1. At least one car has overturned. EMS Is reporting to the scene to assist with injuries. All patients are conscious and alert at this time. State police reported finding an open container in one of the vehicles.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
ocscanner.news

HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE

On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
HOLMDEL, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy