ocscanner.news
BRICK: MULTIPLE POLES WITH ARCING WIRES
Emergency responders are on the scene of multiple poles with arcing wires on Riviera Drive and Branch Blvd. It is impacting electrical service in the area.
E-bike driver dies after collision with SUV at Bronx intersection
The NYPD Highway District’s Collision is investigating a day after an e-bike rider died following a collision at a Bronx intersection last month, authorities said.
Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
NJ driver flees hit-and-run crash, slams into tree and overturns
MANCHESTER — It was a bad afternoon for a Seaside Heights man who rear-ended a vehicle and fled the scene only to wind up upside down along a road moments, police said. Manchester police responded to a crash on Schoolhouse Road and Gardenia Drive in the Whiting section around 4:40 p.m. and found a 2019 Kia Optima on its roof and a pine tree on top of it.
ocscanner.news
BEACH HAVEN WEST: ACTIVE STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel was on the scene of an active structure fire overnight on the 100 block of Bernard Street. The Ocean County Fire Marshal was called to the scene. No additional information is available at this time.
ocscanner.news
JACKSON: STRUCTURE FIRE – MOBIL HOME
Emergency responders were at the scene of a structure fire (trailer) on the 0 block of Alexander. The fire was from electrical lines under the trailer that were sitting in water. This created an intense smoke condition. We do not have a report of any injuries at this time. No additional information is available.
NBC New York
16-Year-Old Dies as Gunfire Erupts on NJ Street Corner as Kids Leave School
A teenager was killed and a New Jersey street corner broke into chaos during a shooting Monday afternoon, with bullets flying just steps from several schools. The frightening moments in East Orange occurred just as children were let out of class in the afternoon. According to witnesses, the shooting took place on Lincoln Street near Park Avenue, right near a family grocery store as well as the schools.
ocscanner.news
LONG BRANCH: WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a working structure fire on the 1200 block of S. Elberon Square. This is an active fire scene. No additional details are available at this time, however, if additional information becomes available, we will update our page.
ocscanner.news
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: MOTOR VEHICLE ACCIDENT WITH OVERTURNED VEHICLE AND INJURIES
Emergency personnel are at the scene of a three car accident on the south bound side of the Garden State Parkway at mile marker 81.1. At least one car has overturned. EMS Is reporting to the scene to assist with injuries. All patients are conscious and alert at this time. State police reported finding an open container in one of the vehicles.
MTA bus driver spit on, slashed by man upset over rear door not opening: report
The confrontation escalated when the man who was upset spit on the driver then pulled out a knife from his waistband and slashed him twice on his left forearm. He then allegedly threatened to go get his gun.
ocscanner.news
TINTON FALLS: CAR FLIPS OFF GSP RAMP 105 LANDS ON ROAD BELOW
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a three car accident at the ramp for exit 105. A car flipped over on the ramp and landed on Pinebrook Road. Two other vehicles are involved but its not clear at the moment if they were on the parkway or Pinebrook. This is a developing story. We will update our page as we receive new information.
VIDEO: Man with teardrop tattoo who groped girl, 14, aboard Harlem subway train sought
Police are searching for a man wanted for groping a teen girl while aboard a Harlem subway train last month, authorities said.
Woman, 80, critically injured in collision on Brooklyn street: NYPD
The NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad is investigating a vehicle collision that left an 80-year-old woman critical early Sunday in Brooklyn, according to the authorities.
Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in his N.J. apartment, officials say
A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning at his East Orange apartment, according to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Orange Police Department. Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment building on the 200 block of South...
Women in neon green bodysuits sought in caught-on-camera Manhattan subway assault, NYPD says
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A bizarre subway fight unfolded early Sunday morning in a train near the Times Square station, police said. Video shows women in neon green bodysuits fight with some other passengers on a train around 2 a.m. One rider was punched. Another appears to be pushed into a set of seats. One suspect […]
Man indicted after driving nearly double the speed limit, killing 2 pedestrians in Inwood
A man was indicted after he drove through a red light in Inwood at nearly twice the speed limit and caused a crash that killed two pedestrians in August, the Manhattan district attorney’s office announced Monday.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: SERIOUS CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN ON GSP WITH MAJOR INVESTIGATION
Emergency personnel are on the scene of a serious accident at mile marker 87.2 southbound. This area is going to be blocked off for an extended time period for a crime scene investigation. We understand a vehicle was traveling southbound, in the above area, and the couple was experiencing what...
ocscanner.news
HOLMDEL: POLICE FIND MISSING SUICIDAL MAN IN TIME TO SAVE HIS LIFE
On Sunday October 2nd The Holmdel Police received a report of a missing 23 year old suicidal subject. On October 3rd at 12:30, while continuing the investigation, Detective Lieutenant Bernard and Detective Maguire located the subject unresponsive in their vehicle on Route 9 in Old Bridge. Entry to the vehicle was gained and with the assistance of Old Bridge First Aid and Police, the subject was transported to the hospital and expected to make a full recovery.
'SENSELESS TRAGEDY': Newark PD lieutenant convicted of murdering estranged wife at home with kids present
A Newark police lieutenant could spend the rest of his life in prison after he was convicted Monday of fatally shooting his estranged wife and attempting to kill her boyfriend in 2019.
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
