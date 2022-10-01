Overnight backcountry camping fees coming to ‘most visited areas’ of Maroon Bells-Snowmass wilderness in 2023

Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Unsheltered in Summit Safe Parking Program will double its occupancy after it officially relocates to the Frisco Bay Marina Oct. 13
This spring, the Agape Outpost Church in Breckenridge began a construction project and was unable to host Unsheltered In Summit’s Safe Parking Program any longer. The Summit County Sheriff’s office took over for the summer, holding participants in the Summit County Justice Center parking lot with the caveat that folks would have to relocate by Sept. 30.
