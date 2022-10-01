At the risk of sounding basic, there’s just something about fall. The changing leaves, cooler temperatures and sudden proclivity for anything and everything pumpkin spice is a time many of us look forward to all year. After the activity of summer, we welcome fall as the season of grounding and introspection. But, most of all, it’s a signifier that cozy time is officially here again. As soon as September hits we can’t help, but revel in that warm, tingly feeling fall evokes — the one that has us daydreaming of long afternoons curled up in front of a roaring fire with our softest sweater and a good book. To put it bluntly, fall’s a mood, and thankfully, even if the leaves have yet to turn where you are, it’s one that can instantly be set with a candle whose scent was inspired by the season.

LIFESTYLE ・ 18 HOURS AGO