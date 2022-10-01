Read full article on original website
The Popular Bags You Should Purchase In 2023, According To FASHIONPHILE
You’re in the market for a new handbag, but you’re having trouble deciding on which one to invest in. Do you go classic with a vintage purse from the likes of Chanel and Dior, or do you opt for an of-the-moment style everyone’s talking about? Before you make your decision, it’s worth taking a read through FASHIONPHILE’s 2022 Ultra-Luxury Resale Report on popular bags. The retailer just released its annual resale retrospective, flagging the current accessories trends (and predicting the future ones) you should invest in. You’ll want to consult these findings before you make the big purchase.
Valentino's Trippy Face Tattoos Take The Logomania Trend To New Heights
Fashion — and beauty by extension — has always centered around the power of outward-facing self-expression. Moody and misunderstood manifests in deep colors, transgressive placements, and avant-garde techniques while a polished ponytail paired with a fresh face imbues confidence the way few other looks can. At the Valentino show, which unfolded smack-dab in the center of Paris Fashion Week S/S ‘23, the event’s standout beauty look had a lot to say. In fact, it screamed. The logo face tattoos at Valentino Spring/Summer 2023, created by legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath to fit the show’s “unboxing” theme, are exciting, out-there, and slightly terrifying — like a high-fashion horror movie in which the tissue paper swaddling your new trousers suddenly becomes sentient.
Leave It To Zendaya To Make This Controversial Hair Trend Supermodel-Chic
Fashion Week has always been just as much about the high-profile guests as it is the clothes on the runway — especially when Zendaya’s in attendance. The Euphoria star made an appearance at Valentino’s show amid Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on Sunday, and as per usual, she brought her A-game. Of course, Zendaya was wearing a head-to-toe Valentino ensemble, consisting of a sheer catsuit with the designer’s logo printed all over it paired with shorts and an oversized blazer. The look was already so sultry but Zendaya’s wet side-part and smoky makeup took the edge-factor even further.
Victoria Beckham Loves These Leggings Because They Double As Shoes
At Paris Fashion Week, celebrities brought their fashion A-games. Zendaya, for example, created buzz at the Valentino Spring/Summer 2023 show in a sequin-embellished look from the fashion house. The Hadid sisters, meanwhile, wore cozy yet stylish looks when they were not walking the runways. Adding to this list of notable, well-dressed stars at PFW is Victoria Beckham, whose pantaleggings — a beloved Kim Kardashian staple — added that unexpected touch to her elegant, silk skirt outfit.
Leave It To The Parisians To Redefine French Girl Beauty For S/S ‘23
And with the last few shows of Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer ‘23 finally wrapped, another whirlwind fashion month has come to a close. With major moments like Victoria Beckham’s Parisian debut and Bella Hadid modeling a spray-on dress created right on the runway at Coperni, there was certainly no shortage of drama at the designers’ shows this season. The most dazzling new makeup trends from Paris Fashion Week also proved that now is the time to dust off your capital “M” makeup skills and experiment in the months ahead, whether that’s via heavy eyeliner looks that would put even the most emo of all ‘90s kids to shame (as seen at Dior and Dries Van Noten) or Twiggy-era lashes with a side of bleached brows like Givenchy’s S/S ‘23 show.
The Candles We're Burning To Get That Fall Feeling
At the risk of sounding basic, there’s just something about fall. The changing leaves, cooler temperatures and sudden proclivity for anything and everything pumpkin spice is a time many of us look forward to all year. After the activity of summer, we welcome fall as the season of grounding and introspection. But, most of all, it’s a signifier that cozy time is officially here again. As soon as September hits we can’t help, but revel in that warm, tingly feeling fall evokes — the one that has us daydreaming of long afternoons curled up in front of a roaring fire with our softest sweater and a good book. To put it bluntly, fall’s a mood, and thankfully, even if the leaves have yet to turn where you are, it’s one that can instantly be set with a candle whose scent was inspired by the season.
“Dopamine Gifting” Is The Mood-Boosting Trend Etsy Says Everyone’s Trying This Year
With the hesitant returns to a (new) normal that 2022 has brought, “dopamine dressing” has been a term on seemingly everyone’s tongues. What it means, essentially, is to spark joy through the clothing you wear, whether through brightly colored pieces, shiny adornments, or otherwise. Unsurprisingly, this idea has bled into other areas — the home, of course, being one to get the mood-boosting treatment. And with the quickly approaching holiday season, the dopamine-increasing aesthetic is now making its way into gifting trends.
Knotless Box Braid Are Fall’s Go-To Lightweight Hairstyle
The beauty of protective styles — hairstyles that act as a shield to environmental elements, dirt, pollution, and product buildup — is the amount of variations there are. Whether you choose to sport box braids, Senegalese Twists, sew-in weaves, cornrows, or wigs, there is an option for everyone. A favorite among naturals is knotless box braids, a style achieved by feeding extensions into natural hair to create a seamless look. Unlike knotted box braids, they look a bit more natural, appearing to be an extension of the wearer's own hair while simultaneously creating less stress on the strands and scalp.
How One Travel Writer Spent Her 3-Day Stay In Copenhagen
Copenhagen’s having a moment. Over the last few years, Denmark’s capital has gone from understated European city to must-visit travel destination closely on par with its London and Paris neighbors. And it’s not hard to see why. Known for its impeccable design sense, vibrant food scene (thanks in large part to Noma), enviable street style, and hygge (which, if you don’t know, is a uniquely Danish concept that best translates to coziness), Copenhagen has a lot to be desired. Not to mention it’s often touted as the happiest city in the world. Suffice to say, I’d been itching to go. So, when I found myself attending a late August wedding in France, I immediately booked a three-night stay in Copenhagen to round out the end of my travel.
