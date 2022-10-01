Read full article on original website
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Santa Barbara in 2022
Santa Barbara is a town located on the central California coast and bordered by the Santa Ynez Mountains. The town is also packed with state-of-the-art boutiques, parks, museums, and five-star restaurants offering some of the most delicious desserts and local wines. According to Restaurant Guru, Santa Barbara is also home to many sushi restaurants such as; Arigato Sushi, Sushi Bar Montecito, Sushi Go Go, and many others with diverse menus. Here, we will take a closer look at the 20 best sushi restaurants in Santa Barbara.
Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking
Open less than a year Beans BBQ closes in downtown Santa Barbara but keeps catering going. The owner says this is a very tough time for restaurants . The post Even with award-winning tri-tip, Beans BBQ closes its Santa Barbara restaurant but keeps catering cooking appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Best Place for Chocolate Your Way
Ah, chocolate. Rich, creamy, delicious and oh, so versatile. There’s nothing quite like it. And there’s no place to get it quite like Top This Chocolate. The concept: Build your own candy bar, using any number of ingredients — everything from fruits and nuts to candies to cereal to savory tidbits like potato chips and crackers — to top your choice of milk, dark or white chocolate. Add a name in chocolate lettering, or include a chocolate plaque for sentiments such as “Happy Birthday” or “Congratulations!” The options are almost endless, and the results are absolutely scrumptious, thanks in no small part to the high-quality, 100% cocoa butter, Fair Trade Certified, non-GMO chocolate used by the shop.
Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies
Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival
CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Heather Giacone credits a friend and coworker named Odelia for teaching her how to make her award winning guacamole. "I work with this little Guatamalan lady and she taught me how to make guacamole so I kept it simple." In return Giacone taught her how to read English and work the line at the The post Guacamole Contest celebrates a favorite dish at the 36th California Avocado Festival appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Get Ready for Ghosts Along the Coast of Santa Barbara
Six ghosts, lurking throughout the scenic oak groves and sweeping city views of Godric Grove, will be telling their stories to the public in Elings Park’s first annual Ghosts Along the Coast event, taking place the evenings of October 13, 14, and 16. Director of Elings Park and creator...
Barbara Ann Neseth
Barbara Ann Neseth, 82 years old, died in Bartlett, TN in her home surrounded by loved ones, the morning of September 21, 2022. Barbara Ann was born in Santa Barbara, Ca. On March 31, 1940 to Gail Bean and Mathew Romero of Santa Barbara. She graduated Santa Barbara High School and was on the synchronized swim team during her senior year. Barbara was proud to be a member of the Crochet and Knitting Club of Santa Barbara, with most of the clubs creations being donated to charity. Barbara also enjoyed passing down her skills and talent of crochet and knitting to her next of kin. She had talent in hairdressing as well, working as a beautician during her life.
Spectacular Mediterranean Style Dream House in Hope Ranch
Set on a hill in the exclusive community of Hope Ranch in Santa Barbara, California, this Provence-inspired home is surrounded by lush gardens and ocean vistas. The house is anchored by two tall stair towers and enjoys a 360 degree view of the Pacific Ocean and the Santa Ynez Mountains.
Alvinn Cupid Lee Wallace
Alvinn Cupid Lee Wallace was born October 10, 1960 to the union of Cyrus and Burretta (Hill) Wallace in Hanover, Jamaica. Alvinn’s primary education began at Burney Mount School, followed by Cornwell College for high school, and finally attending the University of Connecticut, majoring in business. In 1982, Alvinn...
Old Town Trick or Treat Event
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, October 4, 2022 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Old Town Trick or Treat will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 1pm-3pm in collaboration with The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division. There will be 40+ local businesses participating throughout Lompoc and handing out candy from their storefronts. In addition, there will be a Free Kid’s Activity Corner at Centennial Park, located at corner of South H Street & Cypress Avenue. Trick or Treat Maps will be available at the Chamber beginning October 5th located at 111 South I Street.
John Sherman Winter
John Winter was tragically killed when a car struck him after running up on the curb in front of St. John’s Hospital in Oxnard, where John was waiting. He was 58. John grew up in the Willow Glen neighborhood of Santa Barbara, with many friends who found him creative in his leadership in their activities. His teachers appreciated his intelligence and his sense of humor that never crossed the line into class disruption. He was always popular for his warm and generous ways with people.
Grandmothers Display Quilt at Faulkner Gallery in October
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. The Society of Fearless Grandmothers Santa Barbara’s Roots of Resilience quilt is now on display (during the month of October) at the Faulkner Gallery, Santa Barbara Public Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. It is one of the works selected for the Library’s show, Through Many Windows: A World Reimagined.
Best Place for Going a Cut Above
Slick’s Barbershop opened up on the quaint commercial street at the heart of Camarillo’s Village at the Park neighborhood just over a year ago and has already woven its way into the fabric of the community. That’s just what co-owners Ragsdale Panopio and Adam Cowan set out to...
There’s A Lot to Love in Lompoc
I’d been visiting an elderly friend in Lompoc and decided to stop by the Lompoc Museum at 200 South H Street on my way back. I’m very fond of little local museums, and this one is a truly fine haven, lovingly curated. Housed in a handsome 1910 Carnegie...
Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate
Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate The post Santa Barbara Arts and Crafts Show welcomes more artists to participate appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Workers at Santa Maria Starbucks location vote to unionize
Employees at the Starbucks location in Santa Maria on South Broadway at McCoy Ln. have voted to unionize.
C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nothing is more difficult for Wendy Domanski of C.A.R.E.4PAWS than seeing pets in need of a home. “We need wonderful caring loving foster families to help out with our pets in the Safe Haven program," said Domanski. The Safe Haven program provides temporary anonymous fostering for survivors of domestic violence. Two The post C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Tribal groups gather to celebrate the 25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Pow-Wow
Native American tribes from throughout North America traveled to Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Pow-Wow.
TV Santa Barbara Welcomes Three New Board Members And Announces the 2022 / 2023 Board of Directors
SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 4, 2022 – TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region’s community media access center since 1975, welcomes James Joyce III, Justin Gunn and David Hefferman to their Board of Directors. In addition, TVSB announces the continuation of the Executive Council with Meighann Helene...
All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Whether you attended Santa Barbara High School or not, you've probably heard the saying, "Once a Don, Always a Don." A Don is a Spanish term for gentlemen and Dons of all ages visited their alma mater and shared their stories at the All Dons Reunion. Some are veterans including Paul Lopez of The post All Dons Reunion brings Santa Barbara High School classes together appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
