Ah, chocolate. Rich, creamy, delicious and oh, so versatile. There’s nothing quite like it. And there’s no place to get it quite like Top This Chocolate. The concept: Build your own candy bar, using any number of ingredients — everything from fruits and nuts to candies to cereal to savory tidbits like potato chips and crackers — to top your choice of milk, dark or white chocolate. Add a name in chocolate lettering, or include a chocolate plaque for sentiments such as “Happy Birthday” or “Congratulations!” The options are almost endless, and the results are absolutely scrumptious, thanks in no small part to the high-quality, 100% cocoa butter, Fair Trade Certified, non-GMO chocolate used by the shop.

VENTURA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO