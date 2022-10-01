ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Why is Man United's Casemiro not first choice for Erik ten Hag?

When Manchester United confirmed the €70 million signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, he was hailed as "one of the best midfielders in world football" by football director John Murtough. Manager Erik ten Hag hinted he was some kind of missing jigsaw piece -- "the cement between the stones" -- and, unveiled ahead of the 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Aug. 22, the Brazil international was given a hero's welcome.
Alessia Russo ruled out of England squad ahead of USWNT game with injury

Alessia Russo has been ruled out of the England squad ahead of Friday's sold-out game against the United States Women's National Team at Wembley. The FA announced on Monday Russo withdrew due from the squad due to a small injury. Russo helped England to become European Champions after she scored...
Barcelona coach Xavi outraged over refereeing 'injustice' in defeat to Inter Milan

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he was outraged at what he believed were refereeing injustices after two handball decisions went against his side in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time, but the match ended in...
Liga MX: Club America, Monterrey clinch top playoff spots as regular season concludes

The Liga MX regular season has now officially finished with the playoffs up next, leaving six teams knocked out of the running for the title chase. For those remaining, the top four in the league table will automatically qualify for the quarterfinal playoff stage, while spots five through 12 will battle it out in a preliminary single-leg play-in (repechaje) round this weekend. After that, the two-legged quarterfinals will then begin next week.
