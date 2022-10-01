The Liga MX regular season has now officially finished with the playoffs up next, leaving six teams knocked out of the running for the title chase. For those remaining, the top four in the league table will automatically qualify for the quarterfinal playoff stage, while spots five through 12 will battle it out in a preliminary single-leg play-in (repechaje) round this weekend. After that, the two-legged quarterfinals will then begin next week.

