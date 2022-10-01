Read full article on original website
ESPN
Why is Man United's Casemiro not first choice for Erik ten Hag?
When Manchester United confirmed the €70 million signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid, he was hailed as "one of the best midfielders in world football" by football director John Murtough. Manager Erik ten Hag hinted he was some kind of missing jigsaw piece -- "the cement between the stones" -- and, unveiled ahead of the 2-1 win over rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Aug. 22, the Brazil international was given a hero's welcome.
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Man Utd's Dalot eyed by Juventus, AC Milan, Barcelona
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juve, AC Milan, Barca...
ESPN
Sevilla agree Jorge Sampaoli return to replace Julen Lopetegui - sources
Sevilla have reached an agreement with former manager Jorge Sampaoli to return to the club to replace Julen Lopetegui, sources have told ESPN. Lopetegui, who secured Champions League qualification for Sevilla in each of his previous three years in charge and won the Europa League in 2020, has come under pressure after a difficult start to the season.
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road
A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
Chelsea vs AC Milan Predicted XI: UEFA Champions League
As Chelsea prepare to face AC Milan, here is the lineup that Graham Potter could field tomorrow evening.
UEFA・
BBC
RB Leipzig v Celtic in Champions League: German club searching for identity
Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig Date: Wednesday, 5 October Kick-off: 17:45 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Sport website & app. Just 105 days after RB Leipzig lifted their first major trophy, the man who guided them to that elusive achievement, Domenico Tedesco, was sacked. The former...
UEFA・
CBS Sports
If Inter Milan fire Simone Inzaghi, here are five possible candidates who could take over until season's end
Inter Milan are now in a deep crisis after that the Nerazzurri lost their second consecutive Serie A match Saturday against AS Roma (you can catch all the Serie A action live on Paramount+). Simone Inzaghi has started off the new season poorly, with four wins against Lecce, Cremonese, Spezia and Torino and four losses against Lazio, AC Milan, Udinese and AS Roma. With only 12 points after eight games and 13 goals conceded, Inter are currently ninth in the table, eight points behind league leaders Napoli and Atalanta. Also, Inter lost the opening UEFA Champions League match against Bayern Munich at home but then later won the away match against Viktoria Plzen. On Tuesday, Inter Milan will host FC Barcelona at San Siro (catch all the Champions League action live on Paramount+) for a match that will likely decide the rest of the UCL campaign, while next week they will play again against Barcelona away.
Erik Ten Hag And Christian Eriksen Blame Manchester Derby Mauling On Lack Of "Belief" And "Courage"
United were overwhelmed by City, who led 4-0 and 6-1 before Anthony Martial scored two late goals to add a trace of respectability to the final result.
SB Nation
Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham: Player ratings to the theme of Spurs players as vegetables
Do we really want to engage more in that match? Really? Tottenham went to the Emirates, a place they very rarely win, and proceeded to not win. Shocker! It was a pretty evenly matched affair until the point where it wasn’t due to Anthony Taylor deciding to give a red card because reasons, and after that it was pretty much a forgone conclusion.
BBC
Transfer rumours: Nkunku, Tielemans, Martial, Rondon, Balogun, Vlahovic
Former Olympiacos coach Pedro Martins is likely to be a strong contender to replace Bruno Lage as Wolves manager, while Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui could be considered and Celtic's Ange Postecoglou has been discussed. (Telegraph - subscription required) Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is also among the contenders for the...
ESPN
Liga MX: Club America, Monterrey clinch top playoff spots as regular season concludes
The Liga MX regular season has now officially finished with the playoffs up next, leaving six teams knocked out of the running for the title chase. For those remaining, the top four in the league table will automatically qualify for the quarterfinal playoff stage, while spots five through 12 will battle it out in a preliminary single-leg play-in (repechaje) round this weekend. After that, the two-legged quarterfinals will then begin next week.
BBC
Chelsea v AC Milan: Olivier Giroud proud at taking on his former side with AC Milan in Champions League
Former Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has told his AC Milan team-mates how proud he is to return to Stamford Bridge with the Italian team. Giroud, 36, helped Milan win Serie A last season and they take on the Blues in the Champions League on Wednesday. Midfielder N'Golo Kante is back...
SB Nation
Kalidou Koulibaly settling well at Chelsea ... at least off the pitch
When Kalidou Koulibaly joined Chelsea this summer, it was the fulfillment of a destiny some six years in the making, since we were first linked with the former Napoli center back. A standout in the Serie A, his arrival was seen as a direct replacement, if not upgrade, on Antonio Rüdiger, who had left for Real Madrid.
ESPN
LAFC beats Portland Timbers to wrap up Supporters' Shield
Denis Bouanga scored his first MLS goal in the fifth-minute of second-half stoppage time to lift visiting LAFC to a Supporters Shield-clinching 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Sunday afternoon. Carlos Vela added his 12th goal of the season earlier in the second half as LAFC (21-8-4, 67 points)...
ESPN
USWNT vs. England: Who needs to step up? Is this the next big rivalry? Predictions
As friendlies go, Friday's matchup between the U.S. women's national team and England is about as enticing as they get. Fresh off winning the 2022 Euros, the Lionesses will be eager to keep manager Sarina Wiegman's incredible unbeaten streak going against the reigning World Cup champions. The U.S., meanwhile, might have won the biggest trophy in the sport in 2019, but they've since been going through something of a transition under manager Vlatko Andonovski.
NBC Sports
Aston Villa rues waste in scoreless draw at 10-man Leeds
Leeds vs Aston Villa was a cagey affair that felt destined for its scoreless outcome even after Luis Sinisterra was sent off early in the second half at Elland Road. Suspended manager Jesse Marsch watched from the stands as Sinisterra, on a yellow card, stuck his leg out to block a restart and was shown a second yellow.
ESPN
Barcelona coach Xavi outraged over refereeing 'injustice' in defeat to Inter Milan
Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez said he was outraged at what he believed were refereeing injustices after two handball decisions went against his side in Tuesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan. Hakan Calhanoglu scored the only goal of the game in first-half stoppage time, but the match ended in...
Report: No Renewal Offer For Chelsea Target Rafael Leao
There has been no renewal offer from AC Milan for Rafael Leao so far, amid rumours Chelsea want the player.
BBC
Leicester 4-0 Nottingham Forest: Steve Cooper faces an uncertain future after another Forest loss
After Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had seen his team thrash East Midlands opponents Nottingham Forest 4-0 to leapfrog them and move off the bottom of the Premier League, he said it had the potential to be a "season-changing game" for the Foxes. The worry in the Forest camp is that...
