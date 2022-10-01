Bryan Harsin can’t help but see a resemblance to his greatest protégé when he turns on the tape of Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bulldogs quarterback’s journey is well established at this point: He’s a former walk-on who climbed the depth chart at Georgia, ultimately leading the program to its first national championship since 1980 last season. Despite his continued success and solid production, Bennett often still gets overlooked by many in college football.

ATHENS, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO