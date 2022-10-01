Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum: Jimbo Fisher ‘embarrassed’ Texas A&M, explains difference between him, Gus Malzahn
Paul Finebaum isn’t exactly high on Jimbo Fisher these days. Fisher’s Texas A&M team has now lost two games to unranked opponents and limps into Saturday’s matchup with No. 1 Alabama with a 3-2 record. It has been less than stellar for Fisher in his first five...
Peyton Manning asks Jalen Hurts how Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Lane Kiffin prepared him for NFL
Jalen Hurts’ college career is well-documented and, perhaps, even more celebrated. The national championship-winning Alabama quarterback transferred to Oklahoma, and, in the process, worked with an impressive list of coaches in that time. On Monday, while appearing on the Manning Megacast - or “ManningCast” - Peyton Manning pointed out...
Tua Tagovailoa’s brother gives update on injured Miami QB
Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa didn’t want to play in the Terrapins’ game on Saturday after seeing his brother’s frightening injury in Thursday night’s NFL contest. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion on a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Alabama All-American’s severe reaction...
Tua Tagovailoa out for at least Miami’s next game
The Miami Dolphins won’t take a day-to-day approach with Tua Tagovailoa after the former Alabama All-American sustained a concussion on Thursday night. Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tagovailoa would not play in Sunday’s game and the Dolphins would start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against the New York Jets.
Former Alabama prep standout wins NFL weekly award
Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. In the Bengals’ 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, the former Fort Payne High School standout made field goals of 19 and 57 yards in the fourth quarter and connected on three extra points.
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Launches Namesake Foundation
The foundation will concentrate on alleviating food insecurity and providing resources for mental health, Burrow says.
Alabama NFL roundup: Josh Jacobs has career day in Raiders’ first win
Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and caught five passes for 31 yards to power Las Vegas past the Denver Broncos 32-23 on Sunday as the Raiders earned their first victory of the season. In his 10th NFL regular-season game with at least 100...
Former Alabama DB joins Titans, 2 more alumni go on IR
Defensive back Shyheim Carter rejoined the Tennessee Titans’ roster on Tuesday while two other former Alabama players went on injured reserve in the NFL. Carter joined Tennessee’s practice squad, the NFL team announced. The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR after he suffered a knee...
Why Georgia’s Stetson Bennett reminds Bryan Harsin of his greatest QB protege
Bryan Harsin can’t help but see a resemblance to his greatest protégé when he turns on the tape of Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bulldogs quarterback’s journey is well established at this point: He’s a former walk-on who climbed the depth chart at Georgia, ultimately leading the program to its first national championship since 1980 last season. Despite his continued success and solid production, Bennett often still gets overlooked by many in college football.
Giants look at former Alabama All-Americans as injury replacements
Four games into the 2022 season, the New York Giants already have only one fewer victory than they had in the entire 17-game 2021 campaign. But injuries are threatening to derail the Giants’ promising 3-1 start, so New York is on the lookout for players to help maintain their momentum.
What TV channel is Cardinals-Panthers on? Live stream, time, how to watch online
The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers face off on Sunday, Oct. 2. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream) and DirecTV Stream (free trial). Kyler Murray has never beaten the Carolina Panthers. Then again, not many Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks have. The Panthers have owned the series matchup...
