Clemson, SC

AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa’s brother gives update on injured Miami QB

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa didn’t want to play in the Terrapins’ game on Saturday after seeing his brother’s frightening injury in Thursday night’s NFL contest. Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion on a sack against the Cincinnati Bengals. The former Alabama All-American’s severe reaction...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa out for at least Miami’s next game

The Miami Dolphins won’t take a day-to-day approach with Tua Tagovailoa after the former Alabama All-American sustained a concussion on Thursday night. Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tagovailoa would not play in Sunday’s game and the Dolphins would start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against the New York Jets.
MIAMI, FL
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
AL.com

Former Alabama prep standout wins NFL weekly award

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. In the Bengals’ 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, the former Fort Payne High School standout made field goals of 19 and 57 yards in the fourth quarter and connected on three extra points.
CINCINNATI, OH
AL.com

Former Alabama DB joins Titans, 2 more alumni go on IR

Defensive back Shyheim Carter rejoined the Tennessee Titans’ roster on Tuesday while two other former Alabama players went on injured reserve in the NFL. Carter joined Tennessee’s practice squad, the NFL team announced. The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR after he suffered a knee...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chris Fowler
Lee Corso
Rece Davis
AL.com

Why Georgia’s Stetson Bennett reminds Bryan Harsin of his greatest QB protege

Bryan Harsin can’t help but see a resemblance to his greatest protégé when he turns on the tape of Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bulldogs quarterback’s journey is well established at this point: He’s a former walk-on who climbed the depth chart at Georgia, ultimately leading the program to its first national championship since 1980 last season. Despite his continued success and solid production, Bennett often still gets overlooked by many in college football.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Giants look at former Alabama All-Americans as injury replacements

Four games into the 2022 season, the New York Giants already have only one fewer victory than they had in the entire 17-game 2021 campaign. But injuries are threatening to derail the Giants’ promising 3-1 start, so New York is on the lookout for players to help maintain their momentum.
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

