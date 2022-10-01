ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

ABC4

HALLOWEEN FUN: Ogden Nature Center presents ‘Creatures of the Night’

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Nature Center is hosting a Halloween event, “Creatures of the Night,” celebrating with two crazy nights of educational outdoor fun. Representatives of the Nature Center say families can enjoy trailside Halloween adventures, without the fright. Take a “crepuscular creep” (early night-time) along Ogden Nature Center trails where you’ll meet […]
OGDEN, UT
homecrux.com

This 30ft Tall Spooktacular Frankenstein Effigy is Dopest Halloween Display

The official countdown for Halloween 2022 has begun. We are less than 30 days from celebrating All Hallows’ Eve and people have already started decorating their homes, front porch, and yards with spooky stuff. Ammon Smith is one DIYer we love featuring on our ‘road to Halloween.’ Courtesy of his unique creations and larger-than-life Halloween displays, the Salt Lake City resident has gained an immense reputation over the years.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

18 new temples announced during October 2022 General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – The locations of 18 new temples were announced during the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement toward the end of the afternoon session on Sunday, Oct. 2. He said the focus...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KUTV

YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

General conference special: Book of Mormon Videos: Behind the Scenes

SPRINGVILLE — A behind-the-scenes look at season four of the "Book of Mormon Videos" where Jesus Christ visits the Americas. This visual representation of the resurrected Savior's visit and ministry to the people in the Western Hemisphere provides context to the scriptures found in 3rd Nephi in the Book of Mormon.
SPRINGVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Utah veterans head to DC for ‘trip of a lifetime’

SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, dozens of veterans left the Salt Lake City International Airport to visit Washington, D.C., for a special trip. The trip, sponsored by Nucor Steel, includes World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans. With a total of 75 veterans heading out, the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
globeslcc.com

Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11

Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
Pyramid

U-Talk: What are the best and worst things about Utah County?

“There are great people in Utah County, because they are more down to earth. They are not from Salt Lake. I don’t mean that derogatory. That’s my opinion. People here are a lot nicer. But, the bad part about Utah County is it’s not Salt Lake. The people here are great, but there is just not a lot over here. Other side of the mountain there is a lot more to do than there is in Utah County: restaurants, nightclubs, entertainment.” — Glenn Hamblin, Pleasant Grove.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Messages from the 192nd LDS Church General Conference

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Temple Square saw thousands of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gather to attend day one of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference Saturday. One attendee stated, “I always look forward to it because it’s one of those things that gets me grounded in the things I […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening

DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
DRAPER, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures

SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
UTAH STATE

