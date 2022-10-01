Read full article on original website
HALLOWEEN FUN: Ogden Nature Center presents ‘Creatures of the Night’
OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – The Ogden Nature Center is hosting a Halloween event, “Creatures of the Night,” celebrating with two crazy nights of educational outdoor fun. Representatives of the Nature Center say families can enjoy trailside Halloween adventures, without the fright. Take a “crepuscular creep” (early night-time) along Ogden Nature Center trails where you’ll meet […]
homecrux.com
This 30ft Tall Spooktacular Frankenstein Effigy is Dopest Halloween Display
The official countdown for Halloween 2022 has begun. We are less than 30 days from celebrating All Hallows’ Eve and people have already started decorating their homes, front porch, and yards with spooky stuff. Ammon Smith is one DIYer we love featuring on our ‘road to Halloween.’ Courtesy of his unique creations and larger-than-life Halloween displays, the Salt Lake City resident has gained an immense reputation over the years.
Salt Lake City hotel is abuzz with rooftop home to 40,000 bees
One downtown hotel is embracing the "beehive state" literally, housing 40,000 bees on its rooftop to help protect the vital link bees play in food production.
This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America
One Davis County city is finding new fame this year after being named one of the best places for families to live, according to Fortune.
President Nelson uses chair during talk at general conference
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — President Russel M. Nelson used a chair during his speech on Saturday's general conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. "Some noticed that I sat on a chair to deliver my message this morning. What a help that was!" he shared on social media. "The other day it occurred to me that I have been alive during nearly half of the number of years since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was organized in 1830. That is a lot of years—even though I don’t feel old."
18 new temples announced during October 2022 General Conference
SALT LAKE CITY – The locations of 18 new temples were announced during the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. President Russell M. Nelson made the announcement toward the end of the afternoon session on Sunday, Oct. 2. He said the focus...
Relieving some stress with Casey Scott at Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden
OGDEN, Utah — If you’re looking to let out some rage in a safe and fun way, Casey Scott has the place. He checked out Smash-it Rage Rooms in Ogden to help get rid of a case of the Mondays. More on Smash-it Rage Rooms here.
YouTube stars come together to search for missing Utahn
OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — Shane Strong, 48, has been missing since November of 2021; Ogden police have been searching for him ever since. Recently, officers were contacted by the search and recovery dive team Adventures with Purpose, saying they wanted to help look for him. On their website, the...
General conference special: Book of Mormon Videos: Behind the Scenes
SPRINGVILLE — A behind-the-scenes look at season four of the "Book of Mormon Videos" where Jesus Christ visits the Americas. This visual representation of the resurrected Savior's visit and ministry to the people in the Western Hemisphere provides context to the scriptures found in 3rd Nephi in the Book of Mormon.
Utah veterans head to DC for ‘trip of a lifetime’
SALT LAKE CITY — On Tuesday, dozens of veterans left the Salt Lake City International Airport to visit Washington, D.C., for a special trip. The trip, sponsored by Nucor Steel, includes World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War veterans. With a total of 75 veterans heading out, the...
Walkout to protest religious colleges’ discrimination of LGBTQ students set for Oct. 11
Some students at Brigham Young University want students across Utah to join a nationwide college walkout. The Black Menaces teamed up with the Religious Exemptions Accountability Project to organize the Oct. 11 walkout, called “Strike Out Homophobia,” to protest discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community and other minorities on campuses of religious colleges and universities.
U-Talk: What are the best and worst things about Utah County?
“There are great people in Utah County, because they are more down to earth. They are not from Salt Lake. I don’t mean that derogatory. That’s my opinion. People here are a lot nicer. But, the bad part about Utah County is it’s not Salt Lake. The people here are great, but there is just not a lot over here. Other side of the mountain there is a lot more to do than there is in Utah County: restaurants, nightclubs, entertainment.” — Glenn Hamblin, Pleasant Grove.
The very definitive and totally serious list of the best tacos in Utah
Where can I get the best tacos in Utah? What restaurants have good tacos in Utah?
New Latina dean hopes to help the University of Utah in efforts to become Hispanic serving institution
SALT LAKE CITY — One of Utah’s largest universities has plans to become a Hispanic Serving Institution, the first of its kind here in the Beehive State. Martell Teasley serves as the interim senior vice president of academics for the University of Utah and is at the forefront of the university’s efforts.
Resources: What to do if a loved one is a killed in domestic violence
On Saturday, Sept. 24, a woman was found shot dead allegedly by a man she had been in a domestic relationship with for two years. On Sept. 12, a 27-year-old man was found shot outside an apartment building in Salt Lake City in a “domestic situation” after an argument with his girlfriend who is now in custody.
Messages from the 192nd LDS Church General Conference
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Temple Square saw thousands of members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints gather to attend day one of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference Saturday. One attendee stated, “I always look forward to it because it’s one of those things that gets me grounded in the things I […]
Sunday afternoon session: Summaries from Latter-day Saint general conference
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is holding its 192nd Semiannual General Conference Saturday, Oct. 1, and Sunday, Oct. 2. This blog summarizes the key points from the Sunday afternoon session. Follow along with our blog updates below, or watch each session live...
‘He seemed prepared for battle:’ Neighbors terrified after encounter with armed stranger
SALT LAKE CITY – People living in the Federal Heights neighborhood were shaken up after a suspicious encounter with a stranger Friday afternoon. Neighbors said it happened near Third Avenue and Military Way at approximately 4:45 p.m. They said the man was carrying a handgun and a machete. Salt...
Draper’s $1.6M all-abilities playground damaged before opening
DRAPER, Utah — Excitement is building in Draper for the city’s new all-abilities playground, which is set to open on Oct. 18. “It’s not a cookie-cutter playground. There’s not one like this in the whole entire world,” said Rhett Ogden, director of Parks and Recreation for Draper City.
Uptick in mosquitos in Utah caused by recent weather and temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — If you’ve noticed more mosquitos around Utah recently, you’re not alone, rainfall and warm temperatures have caused an uptick in mosquito populations. Mosquito abatement teams are working overtime to help manage the insects but advise that it may take a couple of weeks before the population starts to dip.
