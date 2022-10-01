Read full article on original website
BURTON HIGH SCHOOL ANNOUNCES CANDIDATES FOR HOMECOMING QUEEN, KING
Burton High School has revealed its homecoming court. Homecoming Queen candidates are Liesha Aguilar, Reece Mahlmann, Brinn Rhodes and Mycah Simank. Nominees for Homecoming King are Chet Fritsch, Delvin Gantt, Kody King and Vicente Veliz. Also on the homecoming court are Junior Duchess Katy Whitfield, Sophomore Duchess Bailey Glaesmann and...
Black College Expo takes over Houston
Thousands of Houston high school students are gearing up for the 13th annual Black College Expo at NRG Center on Sat. October 8, 2022 at 10am. The expo is powered by The National College Resource Foundation and hosts close to 75 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and other universities with free seminars and workshops for students. It also visits 25-30 schools in 13 markets preparing students for the college application process, financial aid, and career planning.
GRACE LUTHERAN SCHOOL 75TH ANNIVERSARY TO BE A WEEK LONG CELEBRATION
Grace Lutheran School has announced more activities for their 75th Anniversary Celebration, which is taking place later this month. As previously announced, the celebration will kick-off on Sunday, October 16, with a 9am worship service at Grace Lutheran Church. That will be followed by Sunday School and Adult Bible Class, and then a covered dish luncheon.
NAVASOTA HIGH SCHOOL NAMES HOMECOMING CANDIDATES AND COURT
Navasota High School has announced their homecoming queen candidates and court. The 2022 Homecoming Queen Candidates are Tayla Palmer, Connie Leal, Leah Garcia, and Justice Hearld. Members of the 2022 Homecoming Court are Daniela Mata Borrego, Daana Mena, Janessa Bay, Monica Cienfuegos, Tailyn Minor, and Nijah Williams. The Homecoming Escorts...
Seeking applications: Houston Health Foundation awarding $700K in grants to improve COVID-19 response in underserved communities
Houston Health Foundation (HHF) is seeking applications from small community organizations that serve Hispanic, African American, Asian American, and other minority populations in the following zip codes: 77075, 77047, 77031, 77051, 77017, 77013, 77026, 77076, 77080, 77016, 77028, 77078, 77091, 77093, 77034, and 77092. This disbursement of grants will address inequities in COVID-19 outreach, expand health education, and increase testing and vaccinations.
CUBETTE VOLLEYBALL GETS BACK ON TRACK WITH WIN OVER MAGNOLIA
The Brenham Cubette Volleyball Team got back on track with a three set sweep over Magnolia last (Thursday) night. Brenham won the three sets 25-19, 28-26, and 27-25. The Cubettes improve to 26-12 on the season, and 7-1 in district, while Magnolia dropped to 19-10 on the season and 4-4 in district.
SCHULENBURG HEAD FOOTBALL COACH/AD PLACED ON LEAVE
The Schulenburg Independent School District has announced that they have placed Head Football Coach/Athletic Director Walter Brock on administrative leave. The school district is investigating incidents that are said to have occurred during the varsity football game between Schulenburg and Hearne this past Friday. The Shorthorns lost the game 43-23,...
BURTON LADY PANTHERS GET THREE SET SWEEP OVER SOMERVILLE
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball Team continue to roll in district as they beat Somerville last (Tuesday) night. The Lady Panthers won each of the sets 25-15, 25-8, and 25-18. The win improves Burton to 3-0 in district which is good for first place. Meanwhile, Somerville drops to 0-3 in...
CHAPPELL HILL SCARECROW FESTIVAL TO BE FEATURED ON ‘THE SOUND OF TEXAS’, COMMUNITY CORNER
This weekend’s Chappell Hill Scarecrow Festival will be the subject of tomorrow’s (Tuesday) edition of Tumbleweed Smith’s “The Sound of Texas” and the KWHI Community Corner. Joel Romo, longtime community supporter and volunteer with the Scarecrow Festival, will discuss the history and popularity of the...
NAVARRO SPOILS BLINN HOMECOMING 39-27
The 13th-ranked Blinn College football team fell victim to a slow start and never recovered in a tough 39-27 Southwest Junior College Football Conference loss to No. 12 Navarro College on Saturday at Cub Stadium in Brenham, Texas. The Buccaneers (3-2, 1-2 SWJCFC) fell behind 20-0 with 4:27 remaining in...
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ finds new home in Conroe
JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ opened in its new location in August. (Ally Bolender/Community Impact) Barbecue restaurant JW's Place Soul Food and BBQ held its grand reopening Aug. 19 at its new location at 14900 I-45 S., Conroe. JW's Place offers barbecue staples, including pulled pork, ribs and sliced beef. The restaurant was previously located in the Spring area. 936-266-0020. www.jwsplacesoulfoodbbq.com.
FAITH MISSION OPENS NEIGHBORS HELPING NEIGHBORS ACCOUNTS FOR HURRICANE IAN VICTIMS
Faith Mission in Brenham has activated its Neighbors Helping Neighbors program to provide assistance to the victims of Hurricane Ian. Faith Mission, an extension of the Salvation Army, has opened accounts at Brenham National Bank, Bank of Brenham and Citizens State Bank for anyone who wishes to donate toward relief efforts in the wake of the deadly storm that struck Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Cuba.
Fifth Ward residents say community garden started by former councilmember attracts flies, rodents and other pests
FIFTH WARD – Neighbors in a Fifth Ward neighborhood said they want the rodent and fly infestation coming from a community garden to go. “Look at all the flies,” said Rodney Thomas. “They’re all over the yard.”. Thomas said he’s had a fly infestation on his...
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
'The sweetest thing in Houston': Kolache Kafe opens in Tomball
Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road in Tomball. (Courtesy Stephen Ewald) The Tomball bakery and cafe Kolache Kafe opened Sept. 24 on Spring Cypress Road, owner Stephen Ewald confirmed to Community Impact. Ewald said business since opening "has been exciting" in an email. "We were extremely busy...
Brazos County District Court Jury Convicts Houston Man Of Capital Murder
A Brazos County district court jury has issued a guilty verdict for the first of two men to go on trial for the October 2017 shooting deaths of two men in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood. Because 34 year old Frankie Bell Jr. of Houston was convicted of capital murder...
Houston billionaire makes another huge donation
I have written previously about Houston billionaire Richard Kinder who has promised to give away 95% of his billion-dollar fortune. Richard Kinder, who has a net worth of $7.7 billion, was the president of energy giant Enron before he stepped down in 1997 to start his own business- Kinder Morgan. Kinder Morgan is now the largest energy infrastructure firm in the United States and has over 84,000 miles of pipelines that transport natural gas, refined petroleum products, CO2, and crude oil.
Frankie Bell, Jr. sentenced to life in prison without parole for double homicide
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole in connection with a double homicide in Bryan five years ago. The following is a press release from the Brazos County District Attorney’s Office:. Frankie Bell, Jr. was found guilty of Capital Murder...
BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY
The first day of the Burton Bank Robbery trial got underway today (Tuesday). The jury was selected Monday in a process that went into the evening. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is being charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly showed the hand gun to. The case is being tried in District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. The trial is expected to last several days and is being tried by District Attorney Julie Renken assisted by Lauren Haevischer. In the opening statements, the prosecution is confident they have the correct man. The defense is saying their client is innocent and that the state will have to prove all of the details of their case.
