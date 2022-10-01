A young coyote wandered onto a Jurupa Valley campus Monday and darted into a restroom, where he tried to hide in a stall before he was caught and returned to the wild. The nearly year-old male coyote was spotted by staff at Mission Middle School walking the grounds before classes began, and when the animal was approached, he ran into a building, taking refuge in the bathroom, according to the Jurupa Unified School District.

JURUPA VALLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO