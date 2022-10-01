Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase Across Six Freeways
Four burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase ended at...
mynewsla.com
Board Approves Transfer of Project Homekey Properties as Permanent Housing
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2020, Project Homekey...
mynewsla.com
Coyote Takes Refuge in Campus Bathroom
A young coyote wandered onto a Jurupa Valley campus Monday and darted into a restroom, where he tried to hide in a stall before he was caught and returned to the wild. The nearly year-old male coyote was spotted by staff at Mission Middle School walking the grounds before classes began, and when the animal was approached, he ran into a building, taking refuge in the bathroom, according to the Jurupa Unified School District.
mynewsla.com
Woman Stabbed in Santa Ana; Suspect Sought
A woman was stabbed Monday in Santa Ana, and a search was underway for the suspect. The crime was reported about 5:20 a.m. near Highland and Sycamore streets, Santa Ana police Sgt. Maria Lopez told City News Service. The woman was taken to a hospital, Lopez said. Her condition was...
mynewsla.com
Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Again Rise to Record Highs
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Wednesday to a record for the third consecutive day, increasing a half-cent to $6.494. The average price has risen 33 consecutive days, increasing $1.248, including 2.3 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. Wednesday’s increase was the smallest since a half-cent increase Sept. 19.
mynewsla.com
Ex-Lawyer from Redondo Beach Sentenced to Prison for Conning Clients
A former lawyer from Redondo Beach was sentenced to 37 months behind bars for lying to clients about winning cases and deceiving them with bogus documents, some with the forged signatures of judges, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday. Matthew Elstein, 52, was sentenced late Monday by U.S. District...
mynewsla.com
Los Angeles’ COVID-19 Renter Eviction Protections to Expire at End of January
Los Angeles’ long-standing renter eviction protections due to COVID-19 hardship will be lifted at the end of January, the City Council decided unanimously Tuesday. The council voted 12-0 to approve a package of recommendations from a council committee, following a spirited public comment session that featured both tenants advocating for continued protections and mom-and-pop landlords pleading for the restrictions to end.
mynewsla.com
Fire at Vacant Building in Boyle Heights Extinguished
Fire crews extinguished a greater-alarm fire in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area Tuesday. Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m. on reports of the fire at a vacant former Bank of America building, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
One Dead, Seven Hurt in Moreno Valley Crash
A 17-year-old boy died and seven people were injured in a car crash in Moreno Valley Sunday. The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. at the intersection of Moreno Beach Drive and Cactus Avenue, according to Sgt. Chad Craig of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Isaac Linares of Moreno...
mynewsla.com
Huntington Beach Police Find Boy And Arrest Guardian
Huntington Beach police Monday arrested the guardian of a noncommunicative boy who was found by authorities. The woman was taken into custody on Monday morning, a short time after police had sought the public’s help to identify the missing boy, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department. When they...
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in Vacant Commercial Building in Boyle Heights
A greater-alarm fire was burning Tuesday in a vacant commercial building in the Boyle Heights area. Firefighters were sent to the 1300 block of South Soto Street at about 1:15 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. The department assigned 80 firefighters to the blaze, who were...
mynewsla.com
Rapper Half Ounce Fatally Shot in Koreatown
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles. The shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of South New Hampshire Avenue, according...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with DUI in Fatal Wrong-Way Crash in Tustin
A 21-year-old man was charged Tuesday with manslaughter and drunken driving in a wrong-way crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Santa Ana (5) Freeway in Tustin. The California Highway Patrol received calls that Dylan Erric Robinson was driving a 2015 Toyota Prius northbound in the southbound diamond lane on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway at the San Diego (405) Freeway early Sunday morning.
mynewsla.com
Woman’s Body Found In Home That Burned In Lake Forest
Authorities Sunday are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a home that burned in Lake Forest. The fire in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive was reported at 9:56 p.m. Saturday, according to Orange County Fire Authority spokesman Capt. Sean Doran. Doran said it was...
mynewsla.com
LA Council Approves $3M Rental Aid Program for 13th District
With Los Angeles’ pandemic-era eviction protections set to expire at the end of January, the City Council approved a new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District Tuesday. Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters...
mynewsla.com
One Man Injured in House Fire in Boyle Heights
A man was hospitalized Wednesday during a Greater Alarm fire at a residence in Boyle Heights. Fire crews responded at 3:37 a.m. to a two-story, 2,081-square-foot home at 1917 E. Second St. in Boyle Heights where they encountered flames coming from the second floor and the attic, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.
mynewsla.com
Garcetti, Housing Officials Announce Opening of Section 8 Voucher Wait List
Mayor Eric Garcetti and housing officials Tuesday announced the opening of the wait list lottery for Section 8 housing vouchers in Los Angeles for the first time in five years. Online registration for the lottery will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 17 and end at 5 p.m. Oct. 30. Very...
mynewsla.com
Newport Carjacking Suspect Barricades Himself in Home
A carjacking suspect barricaded himself in a home in Newport Beach Tuesday. Sometime after 4 p.m., the carjacking occurred at Fashion Island, police said. The suspect “ditched” the car and grabbed another vehicle and led police in a short pursuit before abandoning it and running away in the Dover Shore area and barricading himself in a home, police said.
mynewsla.com
LA City Council Supports Increasing Emergency Relief, Refuge Centers
The City Council voted to support increasing the number of emergency relief and refuge centers in Los Angeles Tuesday, instructing city departments to develop a plan and identify resources. The plan would call for a “significant increase” in emergency relief and refuge centers, with at least one in each community...
mynewsla.com
Woman Wounded in Downtown Long Beach Shooting
A woman was wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in the area of the Long Beach Pike in the city’s downtown. The shooting was reported at 2:12 a.m. in the 100 block of Pine Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Brian Fritz. The woman was taken by...
